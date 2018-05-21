Agiloft CEO Colin Earl Wins Gold Stevie® Award for "Entrepreneur of the Year" in the 2018 American Business Awards®

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a trusted provider of agile business process automation software, today announced its CEO Colin Earl was honored with the Gold Stevie® Award for "Entrepreneur of the Year" for companies with up to 500 employees in the 16th Annual American Business Awards®, a premier business awards program for the U.S. market.

As founder and CEO of Agiloft, Earl is a Silicon Valley pioneer in the development of no-code platforms for business applications. Earl built Agiloft from the ground-up, without external or venture funding because he wanted to take a long view on company initiatives and to evolve and grow the company thoughtfully, with the best interests of its customers and employees in mind, rather than chase quarterly results.

Agiloft offers all customers a complete satisfaction guarantee on both licenses and services, which is unique in the industry. The company has a 99.6 percent success rate for its software implementations.

When a new customer goes live, all Agiloft employees earn a bonus, not just sales representatives, insuring that everyone at the company has a strong interest in customer success.

To respect employees' personal time and their interests outside of the office, Agiloft encourages employees to have a healthy work-life balance and, contrary to common practices in Silicon Valley, Earl does not want employees working 70 hours a week. While the company does provide typical Silicon Valley perks like free meals and snacks, including a weekly wine and cheese soiree, it also invests in wellness, offering employees the option to take a 10-day meditation retreat without using any PTO time. As a result, Agiloft has a 95 percent retention rate among employees and very low churn, which ultimately saves Agiloft time, effort and money in recruitment and offers its customers the stability and continuity that comes from working with the same team over time.

"This award really belongs to Agiloft's employees, who have proven that you can build a successful technology company in Silicon Valley without getting caught up in the 'growth at all costs' hype, and to our customers who have trusted us to deliver best-in-class software," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "I am humbled to accept this award on their behalf."

Financial success has come as a side effect of looking after the long term interests of employees and customers. 2017 was a record year for Agiloft, and the results reflected profitable growth driven by customer referrals, an elevated brand profile and high staff retention in a competitive marketplace. The company's customer success team also won a Gold Stevie award in 2018.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

"The nominations submitted for the 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

To learn more about Agiloft, please visit www.agiloft.com. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. For more information, visit https://www.agiloft.com/.

