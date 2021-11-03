Agiloft Connected Experiences Extend the Value of Contract Lifecycle Management Across the Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced its 2021 Winter Release, extending the business value of CLM across the entire enterprise. The release features new Connected Experiences for easier enterprise integration, enabling teams to collaborate on contracts within established applications and ecosystems.

To maximize the value and speed of contracting, enterprises must boost collaboration by bringing more departments into the CLM process, and one way to do that is to bring CLM functionality to them in the apps they already use. Business collaboration tools have grown at a record pace, with Microsoft Teams users growing to over 145 million in 2021. With Agiloft's 2021 Winter Release, Microsoft Teams users can see the progress of contracts and even approve contracts directly within Teams.

"The market for CLM is evolving rapidly, and it's time to rethink attitudes about contracts," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "For too long, we've thought of contracts solely as a defensive shield, relegated to dead-end digital representations of paper. Agiloft is re-imagining contract data as a digital asset—the DNA of business relationships—that can be analyzed and acted on across the business. With our new Connected Experiences, Agiloft empowers people across the organization by connecting them to contract processes and data in the tools they already use, shifting CLM from legal to enterprise tech and taking the value of CLM to a new level."

New Agiloft Connected Experiences:

New Microsoft Teams app—Enables users to approve contracts with one click and receive critical updates and notifications directly from Teams to reduce approval cycle time and provide a seamless Connected Experience between Agiloft and Microsoft Teams.

Redesigned Agiloft Contract Assistant for Word—Users can now create new automated document templates, build a library of standard and fallback clauses, and provide guidance to improve negotiations all within Microsoft Word.

New Salesforce app —Enables teams to get up and running on Salesforce in fifteen minutes, vastly improving our established Salesforce integration and accelerating sales with a critical Connected Experience with Agiloft CLM.

—Enables teams to get up and running on Salesforce in fifteen minutes, vastly improving our established Salesforce integration and accelerating sales with a critical Connected Experience with Agiloft CLM. New Microsoft Dynamics Connector and Tableau Connector—Empower better business by making it easier than ever to access contracts throughout the enterprise. Users can now close deals more quickly and visualize data to make better decisions.

New features and design improvements build on Agiloft's Spring 2021 redesign, delivering a more effortless experience. Administrators can now quickly and easily create unique record layouts with a new drag-and-drop layout editor.

"Our latest release is focused on delivering Connected Experiences that enable users to connect contract processes with the trusted tools they use daily," said Andy Wishart, Agiloft chief product officer. "Distributed workforces are the new norm, and the ability for teams to collaborate is critical. This newest product release makes it easier than ever to use Agiloft across the enterprise."

