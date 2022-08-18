Agiloft Expands Leadership Team in Response to Rapid Company and Market Growth

Contract management leader Agiloft appoints John Pechacek as Chief Technology Officer and Laura Richardson as General Counsel for innovation and legal technology expertise while leading the company's continued growth in market.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, today announced the appointment of John Pechacek as Chief Technology Officer and Laura Richardson as General Counsel in response to rapid company growth and increasing demand for contract management software. With these additions to Agiloft's executive leadership team, the contract management vendor furthers its commitment to innovation and legal technology expertise to empower customers with automation and optimization of their most complex enterprise contract processes.

Pechacek brings over 30 years of experience in enterprise technology with an emphasis on innovation in configurability, scalability, and security. Prior to Agiloft, Pechacek served as Velocity Solutions' CTO, which was recognized for its award-winning innovation in SaaS data analytics platforms and applications. Prior to Velocity, he was Vice President of Software Engineering for PayScale, where he led B2B software development and grew the product from $10M to $100M. He also has held other leadership roles in technology and operations at the SAS Institute, IBM, and others. Pechacek succeeds esteemed Agiloft founder and former CTO Colin Earl, who retired in July 2022 and remains active on Agiloft's Board of Directors.

A long-time champion of legal operations, Laura Richardson brings a wealth of legal technology experience to Agiloft as its new General Counsel. Previously, Richardson served as General Counsel and Senior Counsel within technology companies such as Osso VR and Intel Corporation. She is also a Charter Member of TechGC and a popular speaker—sought out for her expertise in advancing legal departments through technology, innovation, and people.

"With the addition of Richardson to our leadership team, we are expanding our expertise and furthering our ability to scale with a rising star in the legal industry," says Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "Her experience, affiliations, and leadership in the legal community give her valuable perspective on enterprise contracting and for the challenges that arise during times of uncertainty."

"Pechacek is a hands-on CTO that will deliver the next generation of industry-leading CLM solutions that our customers need to help drive their business forward," says Laughlin. "This marks the beginning of a new chapter at Agiloft, as Pechacek builds on and extends our founder's legacy. Fortunately, Earl will also remain connected to the business with his role on the board of directors."

"Agiloft's record growth last year, including 100% increase in new customer sales in response to the red-hot CLM market, makes this an exciting time to join the team and lead technology and development," Pechacek said. "With our advancements in integration, AI, and machine learning, complemented by our flexible no-code platform, we will further our reputation for user-centric design as we innovate to make doing business easier for our customers."

"We have reached a pivotal moment in the contract management industry," Richardson said. "I'm excited to join a team that is responding to this opportunity and delivering a truly transformative impact with technology. The innovation that Agiloft brings to CLM drives revenue, reduces risk, and automates operations in a way that is collaborative and business-centric for customers across industries."

Richardson is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law where she received her Juris Doctor. She also has her bachelor's degree from Kenyon College and is licensed to practice law in both California and Oregon. Pechacek is a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in computer science.

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

