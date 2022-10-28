Agiloft is Recognized as a 'Vendor to Know' by Spend Matters for Third Consecutive Year

Spend Matters names Agiloft among the 50 best-in-class software vendors in the procurement and supply chain market for 2022

For the third consecutive year, Agiloft's no-code CLM platform receives top ratings for innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery from world-renowned industry analyst firm

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has landed on Spend Matters' list of best-in-class Procurement Providers to Know for 2022. Marking the third year Agiloft has been featured on Spend Matter's exclusive list, having also previously been named as a Provider to Watch in 2019, 2018, and 2017.

Each year the Spend Matters 'Providers to Know' list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. Agiloft has been identified as a firm the industry needs to know, leading the charge on new procurement technologies and services and setting new industry standards. "Agiloft is a CLM vendor, the technical capabilities of which have long punched above its relative weight in terms of market recognition," said Nick Heinzmann, VP Research at Spend Matters. "Following fresh external investment and many key hires, however, the vendor has seen momentum acceleration and nascent expansions of its procurement product set beyond contract management into sourcing and supplier management."

"CLM solutions like Agiloft are now being relied on throughout the enterprise to manage risk in the face of back-to-back geopolitical, regulatory, and economic crises," said Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin. "It's incredibly rewarding to have the Spend Matters team recognize that CLM has cemented it's place amongst the most critical enterprise software functions for its ability to provide strategic value and improve business resilience."

With its unmatched configurability, Agiloft's CLM platform automates the most complex workflows and integrates with the numerous commercial processes surrounding contracts. Its user-friendly, no-code software customizes and streamlines the complete contract lifecycle, enabling cost discipline in procurement, visibility into contractual risk and regulatory compliance by legal departments, and quantifiable reductions in revenue leakage in sales operations. To read more about the power of flexible no-code CLM platforms like Agiloft, read Heinzmann's recent white paper "CLM Via a No Code Platform: 3 Key Factors Driving Long-Term Value from Contract Management Solutions."

Today's news comes on the heels of a string of recent industry accolades, including being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management for the third year in a row. That news comes on the heels of a string of recent news from the company, including the expansion of its leadership team with high-growth tech veterans CMO Kerry Desberg, CTO John Pechacek, and General Counsel Laura Richardson.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit https://www.agiloft.com/ for more.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors, and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

