Agiloft Joins Boomi's Technology Partner Program Empowering Contract Lifecycle Management for Customers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced a partnership with Boomi, a Dell Technologies business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS). Through this partnership, Agiloft strives to help customers meet their contract and commerce lifecycle management needs.

As a market leader in the rapidly growing market for Contract Management software, Agiloft offers unmatched configurability and robust capabilities that streamline the process of managing and integrating the commercial processes surrounding contracts. A partnership with Boomi's multi-tenant platform provides a flexible, rapid path for organizations to integrate Agiloft's software into their existing application ecosystems.

"We are very excited to partner with Boomi, adding to the breadth of solutions we can offer our joint customers," said Christian Thun, Agiloft VP of engineering. "Boomi's platform takes us to a new level of integration and business agility through connectivity to data and processes from areas adjacent to contract management integration. This allows us to reach a wider range of customers as they accelerate their digital efforts."

Contract management is an essential tool in helping businesses drive long-term revenue growth, manage costs, and reduce security and compliance risk, and Agiloft's highly configurable no-code software enables automation at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional software.

"Contract management is increasingly important to organizations seeking better regulatory compliance and faster contract development and signoff," said Reggie Penn, director of technology alliances for Boomi. "Through our partnership, mutual customers will be able to easily orchestrate their data to rapidly deliver those key business outcomes."

Building on its leadership position in the rapidly growing contract lifecycle management space, Agiloft continues to accelerate its product development and expand its vertical and geographic market presence. The Agiloft CLM Connector provides easy integration with large application ecosystems including ERP, CRM, and other enterprise systems, enabling seamless synchronization with the commercial processes adjacent to contract management.

