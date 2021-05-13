Agiloft Joins Tableau as a Technology Partner to Advance Integrations and Data Analysis Capabilities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management, today announced it joined Tableau , the world's leading analytics platform, as a technology Partner. The partnership allows for enhanced integration between Agiloft and Tableau for improved data visualizations and analysis of contract management data.

As both a Salesforce and Tableau partner, Agiloft fully offers an end-to-end, sell-side and buy-side contract management solution that enables bi-directional integration with Tableau for powerful reporting and analytics.

With its unmatched configurability and robust AI capabilities, Agiloft's no-code platform was built to manage and integrate the commercial processes that surround contracts. CLM helps organizations drive long-term revenue growth, maintain cost discipline, and reduce security and compliance risk through monitoring contract obligations and performance across departments, and by integrating enterprise-wide commercial data.

Agiloft's native reporting capabilities are robust, and its out-of-the-box Tableau integration offers even more advanced data analytics capabilities, making it easier for organizations to build reports and dashboards, and generate actionable insights from their contract data. Through the new partnership, Agiloft aims to develop a more robust connector to allow customers to easily connect Agiloft and Tableau.

"Tableau is a powerful platform that makes business analytics fast and intuitive, and we are very excited to be adding them as a technology partner," said Elisabeth Bykoff, VP of Agiloft Global Alliances. "This partnership reflects our commitment to continually add new tools and advanced integrations for increased enterprise productivity and customer success. It also allows us to integrate more tightly with the Salesforce ecosystem."

"Agiloft is recognized as a leader in the contract lifecycle management software market for its innovative, easy-to-use and highly customizable solutions," said Brian Matsubara, RVP of Global Technology Alliances at Tableau. "Combining Tableau's powerful self-service analytics platform with Agiloft's no-code CLM platform will help enterprises to analyze contracts quicker and make smarter decisions, faster."

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

