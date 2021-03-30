Agiloft Launches New User Interface and Enhanced AI for Contract Lifecycle Management to Accelerate Enterprise Productivity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced its latest product release featuring a new intuitive user interface to boost usability and make the platform easier to search and navigate. In addition to the interface, the 2021 spring product release adds a substantial improvement to Agiloft's AI capabilities, enabling enterprises to streamline contract import, review, and analysis.

"The latest release is all about making it easier to work in Agiloft's contract lifecycle management platform and utilizing AI to improve contract management processes for large enterprises," said Andy Wishart, Agiloft Chief Product Officer. "Our new interface adds more intuitive navigation, table views, and search, while our enhanced AI capabilities greatly improve accuracy and speed in reviewing and analyzing contracts."

New features and enhancements include:

New User Interface: Search, view, and navigate faster than ever with the new, intuitive interface.

Search, view, and navigate faster than ever with the new, intuitive interface. Quickly navigate tables arranged in horizontal tabs, view tables grouped by use case, and customize table displays.



Learn how to navigate the platform more easily with the updated design.

New Search: Get exact results more easily with improved search capabilities.

Get exact results more easily with improved search capabilities. Combine the breadth of a global search with a targeted table-specific search to quickly find information.



Identify contracts with central themes such as deal value or risk scoring.



Capture and narrow down relevant results with intuitive filters.

New Microsoft 365 Apps: Streamline workflows with improved Microsoft apps.

Streamline workflows with improved Microsoft apps. Accelerate negotiation with AI-enabled contract review, while working in Microsoft Word.



Create and update a clause library from contract documents.



Merge email with contract records for easy tracking and auditing in Outlook, whether on PC, Mac, or Outlook online.

Enhanced Adobe Sign Integration: Simplify the signature process with Adobe Sign e-signature, now fully integrated with Agiloft.

Simplify the signature process with Adobe Sign e-signature, now fully integrated with Agiloft. Manage complex signing matrices that require the full use of Adobe Sign roles.



Send documents to different parties to sign, then track and manage within the system.



Reorder documents and correct signers even after creating the agreement.

Expanded AI Toolkit: Review and analyze contracts faster and more accurately.

Review and analyze contracts faster and more accurately. Get up and running in minutes with AI models developed to extract key terms and clauses from third-party paper. Quickly locate existing clauses, determine how they align with preferred wording and verify if any requirements are missing.



Optimize Agiloft's new AI Core architecture for exceptional accuracy and security.

"As the number one provider of agile CLM software, Agiloft helps customers automate their most complex contract processes and quickly adapt these processes when business needs change," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "With Agiloft's new intuitive user interface, it is easier than ever to configure our no-code CLM platform to precisely fit your needs faster and with less resources.

To view Agiloft's newest release, sign up to attend our 2021 Spring Release Webinar here.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft provides significant savings in purchasing, enables more efficient legal operations, and accelerates sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.



Media Contact:

Jeffrey Miesbauer

Agiloft

650-587-8615 ext 4003

SOURCE Agiloft

Related Links

http://www.agiloft.com

