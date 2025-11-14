Agiloft Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management in the 2025 report. This marks the company's sixth consecutive year receiving this distinction, in our opinion, reinforcing Agiloft's sustained market influence, relentless innovation, and commitment to delivering real, measurable value for enterprise customers.

Agiloft believes its recognition as a Leader reflects the company's deep understanding of customer needs, its data-first vision, and its ongoing collaboration with a global customer community to evolve how organizations manage contracts. The company's strategic focus continues to center on empowering legal and business teams to turn contract data into an engine for smarter decisions, faster outcomes, and stronger compliance.

Over the past year, Agiloft has deepened its market leadership with product advancements that embed AI throughout the contract lifecycle. The company's acquisition of Screens in January 2025 expanded its generative AI capabilities, equipping legal teams with standard-based and community-supported generative AI contract review and redlining solutions, standardizing the contract review process, promoting consistency, and unlocking the value of contract data with the collective expertise of a global community of legal professionals.

"We feel being named a Leader for the sixth year in a row really shows the trust our customers place in us," said Eric Laughlin, CEO at Agiloft. "I think about the teams I've met who tell us how they can get deals closed quicker, audits completed in record time, and vendor discounts fully claimed. That is the kind of business value that matters. Agiloft is designed to make that possible – it is data-first, AI-driven, and built to fit the way each customer works – helping teams transform how business gets done, every single day."

With an embedded iPaas that connects to more than 1,000 enterprise applications, and partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic powering its AI features, Agiloft enables organizations to safely and effectively bring AI into their contract workflows. Through the platform's Prompt Lab, teams can also configure their own AI agents, giving them transparency and control over how AI is used across the contract lifecycle. Agiloft views these capabilities as positioning the platform as the CLM solution of choice for organizations that require both flexibility and control, enabling AI for transformational efficiency while integrating seamlessly with enterprise workflows.

According to Gartner, "Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow."

Agiloft continues to transform contract management for enterprises worldwide, delivering end-to-end automation and AI-driven insights, all with the industry's first Data-first Agreement Platform with AI on the inside™.

For a complimentary copy of the entire report, visit agiloft.com/gartner-clm-magic-quadrant/. To learn more about Agiloft, visit agiloft.com.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering the industry's only no-code platform with AI on the Inside™ to enhance efficiency, cut review times by up to 80%, and accelerate business. Its Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP) transforms contracts into strategic, data-rich assets, integrating with 1,000+ systems to drive decisions and efficiency. Trusted by brands like Alkermes, Balluff, and TaylorMade, Agiloft boasts a 96% renewal rate and 100% satisfaction for implementations. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft empowers businesses to drive smarter strategies, faster decision-making and game-changing competitive advantage. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.

