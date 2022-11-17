Agiloft Named 2022 "Contract Management Company of the Year" by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Agiloft for the industry-leading flexibility and business agility offered by its no-code CLM platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been named "Contract Management Company of the Year" in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Agiloft is a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, enabling legal teams to automate their legal operations: from visibility into contract risk using AI to automating compliance or contractual terms to creating seamless workflows that drive efficiencies. The time and resource savings offered by Agiloft help cut costs and reduce revenue leakage for customers. However, streamlining contract management is just part of what the company delivers. The tools Agiloft provides to contract management professionals are simple to use and deploy thanks to its flexible no-code platform. That means no coding required—even when integrating with other applications or legacy systems. Additionally, the solution is delivered on the cloud, which ultimately translates into complete business agility when it comes to managing contracts and contract data.

"High risk, tedious compliance, overwhelming paperwork, arduous approval cycles – when it comes to contract management, these are some of the nightmares that keep contract management professionals up at night. The legal and contract management space has lagged other industries when it comes to applying new technologies like cloud, AI, automation, and more. But that's all changing," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "Legal contract management has been a source of frustration for decades. But Agiloft is eliminating the traditional challenges associated with CLM and giving legal teams complete visibility and complete accountability so they can take back control of the process. And the secret sauce really lies in their no-code platform approach. We are so thrilled to award Agiloft 'Contract Management Company of the Year!'"

This award comes after Agiloft was named the 2021 Contract Management Platform of the Year by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"We are sincerely grateful to be named a top CLM provider by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards for the second year in a row and see it as further validation of our unique approach to CLM as we close out the year and enter 2023," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "Customers continue to choose Agiloft because of our unmatched adaptability, scalability, reputation for implementation success, and overall customer-centric approach."

This news comes on the heels of other recent award wins and industry accolades for Agiloft, including being ranked in the top-right Value Leader position for all three buyer personas in Spend Matters Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM and being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Contract Life Cycle Management for the third year in a row.

