Agiloft Named a Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management Report by Independent Research Firm

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, today announced that global research and advisory firm Forrester recognized the company as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management, Q2 2023.

Forrester identified the 13 top vendors in the space, researching, analyzing, and scoring their products on 26 evaluation criteria broken into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Agiloft is a Leader in The Forrester Wave ™ for Contract Lifecycle Management. In the report, Agiloft achieved the TOP vendor scores for the 'Current Offering' as well as 'Strategy' categories, which included the highest scores possible in 17 criteria, including contract management, workflow, dashboards/reports/visualizations, user experience, vision, innovation, roadmap, and more. The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management, Q2 2023

According to the report, "Agiloft stands out with comprehensive functionality for all contract types," wrote Alla Valente, Senior Research Analyst at Forrester and author of the report. "Agiloft demonstrates product maturity with its breadth and depth. Buy-side contracts can set and track budget/spend thresholds and volume tier discounts. Sell-side contracts can capture due dates and milestones and assign and track tasks against service-level agreements (SLAs). Robust prebuilt integrations are native with Coupa, SAP, and Oracle, plus CRM, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and HubSpot."

The report also states: "Companies of moderate to high maturity looking to standardize all contracts on a single platform will benefit most from Agiloft."

On accessing the larger market, Forrester advises potential buyers to look for CLM providers that "easily integrate with upstream apps and downstream systems" and "meet the needs of the entire organization." Agiloft's integration capabilities provide connections to today's most trusted enterprise apps through pre-built integration, flexible APIs, or through the Agiloft Integration Hub, which flows contract data to 400+ apps such as Coupa, Oracle, Workday, and ServiceNow without onboarding a new vendor or implementing a new tool. Integration Hub, along with Agiloft's flexible no-code platform, enables customers to expand the scope of CLM from buy-side, sell-side, and legal to meet the needs of the larger enterprise and to complete the 'digitization of commercial relationships' as stated in the report.

"I am thrilled that Agiloft was named a Leader in the 2023 Forrester Wave report for CLM," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "This is a major accomplishment for the entire company, and I believe it is proof that we have delivered on the goal of being the best CLM provider on the market not just for a product, but for a flexible, customer-first approach that enables success at some of the world's largest organizations. When customers choose Agiloft, they can be sure that they will be supported by an award-winning team along with an industry-leading product, and that our vision, strategy, and roadmap will help them drive innovation now and in the years ahead."

