Agiloft Named Value and Customer Leader in Spend Matters' Fall 2020 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced it has once again ranked as a Value and Customer Leader by industry analyst firm Spend Matters in its Fall 2020 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM).

Using a powerful and fully transparent comparison methodology, SolutionMap has rendered Spend Matters the definitive technology benchmark for procurement and supply chain professionals across a wide range of industries. For its Fall 2020 release, the semi-annual SolutionMap evaluated 77 procurement software vendors across 16 categories, based on both technology analyst assessments and customer scoring.

For the fifth successive SolutionMap, Agiloft maintained its position as Value Leader and Customer Leader for CLM, placed in the top right quadrant in all four organization buyer personas: Deep, Configurator, Turn-Key, and CIO-Friendly.

"We are very pleased to be continually reaffirmed as a leader for CLM by Spend Matters," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "This reflects our relentless commitment to innovation, customization, and service. As the only no-code CLM platform powered by AI, our software is recognized as the differentiator for businesses dedicated to digitizing contracts to increase efficiency and revenue while also reducing risk."

"Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) is about managing the ultimate commercial system of record: the contract," says Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer at Spend Matters. "The technology market has morphed from managing legal documents (even digitized ones) to managing atomic-level commitments that include not just legal obligations with counterparties like suppliers, but also tying into broader risk, compliance, and performance management areas."

In comparing the value of the different software platforms, Spend Matters looks beyond feature and function to "reflect buyer needs against, for instance, the application of AI, user experience, low-code platforms," says Mitchell. "With SolutionMap, procurement has this information at their fingertips."

As the global leader in CLM, Agiloft is the only vendor with the confidence to provide an unconditional satisfaction guarantee on both software and implementation services. With its unmatched configurability and robust AI capabilities, Agiloft's no-code CLM platform manages and integrates the commercial processes that surround contracts. Through monitoring contract obligations and performance across departments, and by integrating enterprise-wide commercial data, CLM is an essential tool in helping organizations drive long-term revenue growth, maintain cost discipline, and reduce security and compliance risk.

Earlier this year, Agiloft also won a Silver Stevie in the 2020 American Business Awards for product innovation, was ranked a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, received the highest scores in every use case in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management, and was named PC Mag Editor's Choice for Contract Management Software for the fifth consecutive year.

