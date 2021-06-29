Agiloft Now Available in AWS Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , a global leader in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the immediate availability of its Contract Management Suite through AWS Marketplace . Existing Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) customers can now easily procure and deploy Agiloft as a powerful and cost-effective solution for managing and integrating the sales, legal, and procurement processes that surround contracts.

AWS Marketplace simplifies adoption of software via a consolidated purchasing and billing environment for customers with pre-established terms. AWS customers are now able to leverage their existing payment terms with AWS for automated and accelerated purchase of Agiloft—a CLM platform with open AI capabilities in AWS marketplace.

Contract lifecycle management automates the workflows associated with initiating, executing, and monitoring contractual agreements, helping businesses increase sales, drive efficiencies, and reduce security and compliance risk. Powered by AI, Agiloft offers possibilities for customization and seamless integration with existing applications and ecosystems—all without needing to write a single line of code—so deployment times and costs are a fraction of those required for other systems.

"We are excited to expand our market and offer our CLM platform in AWS Marketplace," said Elisabeth Bykoff, VP of Agiloft's Global Alliances. "With over 300,000 active customers ranging from individual software developers to large enterprises, AWS Marketplace is known for offering a wide range of software products. Existing customers can easily find and quickly get started with our highly adaptable software for contract transformation of their sales, legal, and procurement journeys."

Providing the industry's only unconditional success guarantee, Agiloft's user-friendly platform and service delivery practice have ranked them as a Value and Customer Leader in Spend Matters' Spring 2021 SolutionMap and a CLM Leader in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant , as well as earned them a 2021 BIG Innovations Award and a Silver Stevie in the 2021 American Business Awards.

To learn more about Agiloft's Contract Management Suite, visit the product information page .

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Miesbauer

Agiloft

650-587-8615 ext 4003

SOURCE Agiloft

Related Links

http://www.agiloft.com

