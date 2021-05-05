Agiloft Ranked Value and Customer Leader in Spend Matters' Spring 2021 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has once again been named a Value and Customer Leader by industry analyst firm Spend Matters in its Spring 2021 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM).

SolutionMap's powerful and fully transparent comparison methodology, based equally on technology analysis and customer scoring, makes Spend Matters a uniquely well-rounded benchmark for procurement and supply chain professionals across a wide range of industries. For its Spring 2021 release, the semi-annual SolutionMap evaluated 75 procurement software vendors across 13 categories, based on both technology analyst assessments and customer scoring. In comparing the value of the different software platforms, Spend Matters looks beyond feature and function to reflect buyer needs against criteria such as AI capabilities and user experience.

For the sixth consecutive report, Agiloft maintained its SolutionMap position as Value Leader and Customer Leader for CLM, placed in the top right quadrant in all four organization buyer personas reflecting different organizational needs: Deep, Configurator, Turn-Key, and CIO-Friendly.

"We are very pleased to maintain our position as a leader for CLM by Spend Matters," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "As the only no-code, AI-enabled CLM platform, our software is recognized as the differentiator for businesses dedicated to digitizing contracts, and our latest product release—with a new user interface, Microsoft 365 apps for CLM, and expanded AI toolkit—has further enhanced the software capabilities and customer experience. Our dominance as a CLM leader in the SolutionMap report over the years reflects our relentless commitment to innovation, ease-of-use, and service."

"Contract Lifecycle Management is about managing the ultimate commercial system of record: the contract," says Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer at Spend Matters. "The technology market has morphed from managing legal documents (even digitized ones) to managing atomic-level commitments that include not just legal obligations with counterparties like suppliers, but also tying into broader risk, compliance, and performance management areas."

As the global leader in CLM, Agiloft is the only vendor with the confidence to provide an unconditional satisfaction guarantee on both software and implementation services. With its unmatched configurability and robust AI capabilities, Agiloft's no-code CLM platform is built on managing and integrating the commercial processes that surround contracts. Through monitoring contract obligations and performance across departments, and by integrating current enterprise-wide commercial data, CLM is an essential tool in helping organizations drive long-term revenue growth, maintain cost discipline, and reduce security and compliance risk.

Industry awards and recognition for Agiloft have accumulated steadily. Most recently, Agiloft earned a 2021 BIG Innovations Award and a Silver Stevie in the 2020 American Business Awards for its AI Core. Agiloft also received the highest scores in every use case in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management and was named a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management.

