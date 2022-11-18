Agiloft Ranked Value Leader Across All 3 Company Sizes in Spend Matters' Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management

Agiloft's no-code CLM platform ranked in the top-right Value Leader position by procurement industry analyst firm Spend Matters

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has once again been named a Value Leader by industry analyst firm Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM).

For the eighth consecutive report, Agiloft maintained or improved its SolutionMap position, placing in the top right Value Leader quadrant in all three buyer persona tiers reflecting the different organizational needs of large, medium, and small businesses.

"We are very pleased to maintain and build on our position as a Value Leader for CLM by Spend Matters," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "As the only no-code, AI-enabled CLM platform, our software is recognized as a key differentiator for businesses of all sizes that are dedicated to digitizing contracts, and our dominance as a CLM leader in the SolutionMap report over the years reflects our relentless commitment to innovation, ease-of-use, and customer service."

SolutionMap's powerful and fully transparent comparison methodology, based equally on technology analysis and customer scoring, makes Spend Matters a uniquely well-rounded benchmark for procurement and supply chain professionals across a wide range of industries. For its Fall 2022 report, the semi-annual SolutionMap evaluated 75 procurement software vendors across 13 categories, based on both technology analyst assessments and customer reviews. In comparing the value of the different software platforms, Spend Matters looks beyond feature and function to reflect buyer needs against criteria such as AI capabilities and user experience.

"The real advantage of using the persona-based SolutionMap approach in CLM is the ability to map market segments individually to your own organizational requirements, wants, and needs," said Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer at Spend Matters. "If you only need basic buy-side CLM support as part of a broader procurement suite, there's one set of plentiful options. If you want deeper enterprise CLM, that requires other options. And if you want to push the boundary and have the solution actually help you diagnose and improve the contract language itself (e.g., using AI), then only a few providers are rising to the top to seize this emerging opportunity."

Agiloft is fundamentally different, allowing customers to flex, extend, and integrate their CLM to fit the most complex enterprise workflows as well as future-proof their CLM to be ready for unanticipated business situations. Agiloft makes it easy to work within existing business practices with its flexible, no-code platform while also extending CLM automation into adjacent processes to suite specific business needs. Additionally, Agiloft unlocks the power of contract data, letting users work in the tools they want to work in while easily integrating with centralized systems to comply with governance policies or existing integration platforms.

Today's news follows a string of recent industry awards and accolades. Most recently, Agiloft was recognized as the 2022 "Contract Management Company of the Year" by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards after being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management for the third year in a row.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

