Agiloft Recognized as a Procurement 'Provider to Know' by Spend Matters for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Agiloft

19 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Spend Matters names Agiloft among the 50 best-in-class software providers in the procurement and supply chain market for 2023.

For the fourth consecutive year, Agiloft has been recognized by industry analyst firm Spend Matters for ongoing innovation in AI, deep market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been named as a best-in-class Procurement 'Provider to Know' for 2023 by Spend Matters. This marks the fourth consecutive year Agiloft was selected for Spend Matter's exclusive 'Provider to Know' list.

"Agiloft's user-friendly and customizable CLM solution has increasingly supported more advanced contracting use cases in recent years, most recently with its AI trainer," said Nikhil Guar, Research Analyst & Project Associate at Spend Matters. "Combined with its growing support for sourcing and supplier management, Agiloft remains a vendor the market should know."

Each year industry analyst firm Spend Matter's 'Providers to Know' list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. Spend Matters selected Agiloft for the fourth consecutive year for its ongoing commitment to innovation in AI, deep market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery. 

"Agiloft has cemented its place as a CLM leader with our data-first agreements platform that provides strategic value, improves business resilience, and drives new revenue," said Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin. "We are enormously proud that Spend Matters has continued to recognize Agiloft as a CLM provider that delivers real solutions that enable procurement to better collaborate and innovate with legal teams."

This summer Agiloft announced the release of AI Trainer, a powerful, new AI model training capability that empowers non-technical users to fully customize the way they review and analyze contracts. Designed to be a force multiplier for legal and contract teams, AI Trainer empowers non-technical subject matter experts to train Agiloft's AI to identify important key terms and clauses, so they can quickly analyze and draw actionable insights from their contracts and then share that business-critical intelligence with the rest of their organization.

Today's news come on the heels of a string of recent industry accolades, including Agiloft being named a Leader in the The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management, Q2 2023.

About Agiloft: As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit https://www.agiloft.com/ for more.

Media Contact: Jeffrey Miesbauer, Agiloft, 650-587-8615 ext 4003

About Spend Matters: Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors, and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

SOURCE Agiloft

News Releases in Similar Topics

