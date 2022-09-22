Agiloft Recognized as Leader in G2 Fall 2022 Enterprise Grid® Report for Contract Management Software

Report names the CLM provider a Leader based on high customer satisfaction scores and substantial market presence

Enterprise capabilities, ease of use, quality of support, and seamless integration with other enterprise systems drive systems Agiloft's rapid growth and continued industry recognition

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, named Agiloft a Leader in its Fall 2022 Enterprise Grid® Report for Contract Management.

"Our primary goal at Agiloft is to ensure customer success with Agiloft's flexible CLM, so it's incredibly rewarding when our customers endorse the value of our CLM platform to their colleagues and peers on G2," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "We are immensely proud to be named as a Leader in the G2 Fall 2022 Enterprise Grid Report for Contract Management. Our enterprise capabilities, ease of use, quality of support, and seamless integration with other enterprise systems set the industry standard and continues to drive the world's top companies to trust Agiloft."

G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can learn about new technology. It plays a unique role in helping businesses make better software purchasing decisions by leveraging more than 1.4 million authentic, verified reviews. Companies achieve leader status by receiving positive reviews from verified business professionals compared to similar products in the category. For inclusion in this report, a product must receive 10 or more reviews and five responses to each category-specific question. Agiloft received 49 Reviews and earned an average rating of 4.5 stars. Read the reviews here.

Today's news comes on the heels of a string of recent news from the company, including Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin winning a 2022 Silver Globee® for CEO of the Year, the expansion of its leadership team with high-growth tech veterans CMO Kerry Desberg, CTO John Pechacek, and General Counsel Laura Richardson, and the announcement of its Connected Experiences Platform, the industry's most powerful integration platform. Agiloft was also named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management.

Agiloft's agile contract management software is easy to set up and use and the scalable platform supports any approval processes with integrated workflows, email alerts, and one-click contract generation. To see how Agiloft can help transform your contract management process and save an average of 9.2% of revenue a year, click here.

