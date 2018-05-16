Agiloft Recognized by Spend Matters in 2018 "50 Providers to Watch" List for Procurement Software

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a trusted provider of agile business process automation software, today announced that it was recognized by analyst firm Spend Matters in its annual "50 Providers to Watch" list, which highlights the top software companies that service the procurement and supply chain markets. This marks the second year in a row Agiloft has been named to Spend Matters' "50 to Watch" list for procurement.

The highly esteemed Spend Matters "50 Providers to Watch" list names exceptional companies listed in the Spend Matters Almanac, the vendor intelligence directory for procurement, shining a light on relative newcomers who are pushing procurement forward. Nominations for the list are conducted through independent interviews and briefings by the Spend Matters' team of analysts.

"With the growing adoption and usage of disruptive technologies for procurement applications in all key solution areas, we expect providers to continue to refine and expand their capabilities faster than before," says Jason Busch, founder and managing director at Spend Matters. "We're thrilled Agiloft made it onto the 2018 Spend Matters 50 to Watch list. This list is the product of intense debate, discussion and refinement each year by our analysts. Agiloft earned a deserved spot as one of the procurement providers worth watching in 2018."

Top-rated by users on Capterra and by PC Mag, Agiloft Contract Management Suite automates the complete contract lifecycle to streamline the approval processes, reduce paperwork and gain actionable insights into contract costs, renewals and revenues. The solution is built on an integrated, scalable no-code platform, which allows the application to be reconfigured in a matter of hours, giving procurement and contract professionals the ability to modify their contract management workflows as their work processes change or their business needs evolve.

"Procurement professionals are increasingly realizing the benefits of Agiloft's scalable and highly customizable contract management application, which has enabled them to pivot in direct response to shifting business needs," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "Being recognized once again by respected industry evaluator Spend Matters on its '50 Providers to Watch' list is a testament to our continued commitment to innovation that gives our customers a competitive edge in the market."

Agiloft has received several prominent industry accolades in 2018. Agiloft was recognized by Spend Matters in April as Value Leader in its 2018 Contract Management SolutionMap, a resource designed to help procurement professionals rank technology vendors based on the customer experience, technological innovation and process competency of their solutions. Agiloft was also honored with three Stevie Awards during the 2018 Annual American Business Awards® competition, with Gold Stevie® Awards for "Customer Service Department of the Year" and "Entrepreneur of the Year" and a Silver Stevie® Award in the "New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Platform as a Service" category.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. For more information, visit https://www.agiloft.com/.

About Spend Matters - Solution Intelligence for Procurement

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

