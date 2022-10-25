Agiloft Recognized In 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM) with its Highest Scores in Presignature, Postsignature, and Full Life Cycle Use Cases

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced its recognition for the third year in a row in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management* with its highest scores in Presignature (4.02/5), Postsignature (4.02/5), and Full Life Cycle (3.98/5) Use Cases.

"We are thrilled to be ranked again as one of the second highest scoring vendors for these critical categories in the report and believe that receiving the second highest score for three out of five Use Cases confirms our ability to meet the challenges and needs our customers face today. Our CLM has always been designed to grow with a business as their needs evolve, and that is why the world's top companies continue to trust Agiloft," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "Investing in a CLM is complex and you need to work with a platform that will grow with you, not one that will hold you back."

This year's report saw 16 vendors evaluated by Gartner, "a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams," and Agiloft once again ranked across all five new Use Cases identified in the CLM report: Presignature, Presignature (Counterparty-Generated Contracts), Postsignature, Postsignature (Advanced), and Full Life Cycle. Get a complimentary copy of the report here.

As stated in the Critical Capabilities report, "Gartner is seeing greater interest in contract life cycle management (CLM) than ever before. Contracts are critical instruments for most organizations, dictating the rules for engaging with third parties. Business stakeholders want to move away from manual processes to electronic document management and digital workflows. These dynamics explain why, in the last two years, we have taken calls from more than 800 end-user clients, increasing more than 20% each year, seeking technology to support their contract management processes." The report also states, "Application leaders should use this research to align their requirements to common use cases and assess how vendors perform against those use cases."

This is the third publication of the Critical Capabilities report for Contract Life Cycle Management and follows this week's 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management, in which Agiloft was recognized as a Leader for the third time in a row. We believe the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities report is a perfect companion to the Magic Quadrant, providing deeper analysis into each provider's products and service offerings to determine which are a best fit for the most common contract management use cases.

For a complimentary copy of the Gartner Critical Capabilities report, click here.

*Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Contract Lifestyle Management," by Kaitlynn Sommers, Patrick Connaughton, Micky Keck, 17 October 2022

