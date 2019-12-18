Agiloft Recognized in Spend Matters' Q4 2019 Contract Lifecycle Management SolutionMap as Value and Customer Leader

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced that Spend Matters, a leading industry analyst firm, rated the company a Value Leader and Customer Leader in its Q4 2019 Contract Lifecycle Management SolutionMap.

Q4 rankings of SolutionMap, the definitive procurement technology benchmark rankings used for evaluating procurement software companies across 12 technology areas by Spend Matters, ranked Agiloft the Value Leader and Customer Leader for a third consecutive quarter. Agiloft is ranked in the top right quadrant in all four organization personas: Deep, Configurator, Turn-Key, and CIO-Friendly.

"As the next evolution of contract lifecycle management, contract and commerce lifecycle management (CCLM) is an emerging contract-centric methodology that extends well beyond traditional contract lifecycle management," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "Using contracts as its core system of record, companies who adopt a CCLM strategy that integrates the full scope of internal and external commercial systems will vastly improve security and compliance while driving enterprise-wide value creation."

With Agiloft's CCLM system, customers can monitor, analyze, and ultimately optimize the value flowing between internal commercial processes as well as from external sources such as suppliers. Agiloft's CCLM software also reduces security and compliance risk by bringing contracts and other sensitive data into one secured system. The no-code platform enables CCLM because it enables customers to easily configure the system to automate internal processes and integrate enterprise data in a way that is highly flexible, secure, and fully auditable.

"Other than organizing all of our contracts in a centralized repository, Agiloft allows for the automatic notification of contract expiry dates, as well as customizable notifications for other contract events, like price changes or report due dates, to keep us in compliance," said Paul Gamble, contract administrator at Inland Technologies and Agiloft customer. "Out of all the CLM software that was reviewed, Agiloft had the best contract management functionality, plus the easiest and most friendly user interface. The implementation team was professional, knowledgeable, and helpful. Overall, I love the solution and the way it is adaptable to many other business functions."

In October, Agiloft was recognized as a Value Leader and a Customer Leader in the Q3 2019 Contract Lifecycle Management SolutionMap, and in April, the company was named a Value Leader in the Q2 Spend Matters Contract Management SolutionMap. Also, in April 2019, Agiloft was named to Spend Matters' '50 Procurement Providers to Watch' list for the third consecutive year.

To learn more about Agiloft's Contract Management Suite, please visit the product information page.

Organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

