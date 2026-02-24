Agiloft Creates AI Operations Function as Human-Centered AI Becomes Core to Enterprise Decision-Making

New executive role reflects growing shift from experimental AI adoption to disciplined, organization-wide AI operations and governance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , a global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the appointment of Noe Ramos to Vice President of AI Operations, a newly defined executive role focused on turning artificial intelligence into measurable business capability. Formerly VP of IT, Cybersecurity and Operations Center of Excellence, Ramos now leads Agiloft's enterprise AI operating model, a cross-functional strategy centered on human-centered adoption, operational alignment and real business outcomes.

Ramos' appointment reflects a broader industry shift as organizations move beyond isolated AI pilots toward structured AI operations functions that combine technology, governance, workflow design, and cultural change. Rather than creating a siloed team, Ramos embeds evaluation directly into AI workflows, making it continuous and outcome driven. Drawing on her doctoral background in psychology, she emphasizes trust, change management, and alignment with how people think and collaborate.

"As organizations scale AI, we need disciplined evaluation rather than more tools," said Ramos. "AI creates value only if it helps people do better work. That means aligning technology with human decision-making, embedding evaluation into workflows, and measuring what matters."

Over the past year, Ramos has led a company-wide AI operating model that accelerated adoption across teams. Initiatives such as weekly AI Showcases – where employees demonstrate workflows, automations, prompts, and agents they have built – have shifted AI from isolated experimentation to peer-led, repeatable practice. Teams across professional services, customer success, people operations, and IT now use AI to unify data, surface insights faster and reduce manual effort, creating a culture where learning compounds.

Agiloft has long championed AI-driven contract management through its CLM platform with AI on the inside™. Under Ramos' leadership, the company applies the same philosophy internally –automating repetitive tasks so teams can focus on higher-value thinking and collaboration.

Eric Laughlin, CEO at Agiloft, added, "Noe is helping us walk the walk inside our own walls, redefining how enterprises approach AI. She is helping us advance how the company operates with intelligence embedded everywhere, ensuring every AI initiative creates meaningful impact for our people and customers. This is the kind of disciplined, human-centered approach companies need as AI becomes core to their operations."

Internally, legal and operations teams use Agiloft's CLM to centralize agreements, surface risk earlier in the deal cycle, and improve visibility into obligations and performance. By pairing structured contract data with AI-driven analysis, contracts become living sources of intelligence that inform decisions across finance, sales, and leadership.

Her doctoral work in psychology gives Ramos a rare ability to bridge technology and human dynamics. Her approach is grounded in responsible, human-centered design. Every AI deployment is governed by Agiloft's AI Policy, emphasizing transparency, consent, security, and accountability. She has operationalized these principles through documented AI intake and vendor approval processes, clear data standards and ongoing employee education.

"My role is part strategist, part systems thinker, and part change agent. Technology alone does not create transformation; how you implement it does. If you do not deeply understand how your organization actually works, AI will never deliver real value. At Agiloft, we are building AI capacity not just in tools but in mindsets, because this transformation is ultimately about empowering people to work smarter and amplifying their skills. It is a people first approach – not just deploying new technology."

The impact is particularly visible in sales and go-to-market teams. By connecting Salesforce data with Agiloft's CLM and AI capabilities, teams can instantly surface contract risks, deal blockers, and customer insights in plain language. This reduces manual analysis, accelerates RFP responses and improves negotiation readiness – boosting speed and confidence across the deal lifecycle as Agiloft continues scaling AI responsibly.

Looking ahead, Ramos will continue advancing Agiloft's AI strategy across technology, data, operations and people, supporting the company's vision of becoming an adaptive, AI-forward organization. As Agiloft moves toward 2026, its priority is scaling AI in ways that deepen daily workflow intelligence while preserving human judgment and collaboration.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering the industry's only no-code platform with AI on the Inside™ to enhance efficiency, cut review times by up to 80%, and accelerate business. Its Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP) transforms contracts into strategic, data-rich assets, integrating with 1,000+ systems to drive decisions and efficiency. Trusted by brands like Alkermes, Balluff, and TaylorMade, Agiloft boasts a 96% renewal rate and 100% satisfaction for implementations. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft empowers businesses to drive smarter strategies, faster decision-making and game-changing competitive advantage. Learn more at www.agiloft.com .

Media Contact

Angel Duan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(650) 780-6741 ext. 5775

SOURCE Agiloft