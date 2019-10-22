Agiloft Summit 2019 Unites Customers, Partners for Future of Contract and Commerce Lifecycle Management in Las Vegas

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, is hosting its first-ever user conference October 22-23 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Agiloft Summit 2019 brings together customers, partners, and staff to discuss emerging industry trends and how customers innovate with Agiloft to overcome challenges, boost productivity, and reduce risk.

Agiloft Summit 2019 unites more than 250 professionals, including leading industry analysts and contract management influencers, to learn about game-changing technology, like machine learning and robotic process automation, and how it will enhance business processes, increase revenue, and reduce operational costs across industry verticals.

Attendees can customize their Summit experience, selecting from Education, Product Innovation, and Business Transformation breakout tracks where they will network with market leaders, share industry knowledge, and learn new ways to use Agiloft to tackle complex business challenges. At Agiloft University, on Tuesday, October 22, attendees can choose from introductory and advanced courses taught by Agiloft's award-winning implementation team to learn valuable skills and best practices.

At the Summit, Agiloft will also introduce the future of contract and commerce lifecycle management (CCLM) with Pierre Mitchell, managing director and chief research officer for Spend Matters. CCLM is an emerging contract-centric methodology that extends well beyond traditional contract lifecycle management. Using contracts as its core system of record, CCLM integrates the full scope of internal and external commercial systems to enhance security and compliance while driving enterprise-wide value creation.

Key speakers at Agiloft Summit 2019 include:

Pierre Mitchell , Managing Director and Chief Research Officer, Spend Matters

, Managing Director and Chief Research Officer, Spend Matters Tim Cummins , President, IACCM

, President, IACCM Hardeep Chaggar , Executive Director of System Optimization, Fraser Health Authority

, Executive Director of System Optimization, Fraser Health Authority Rebecca Thorkildsen , Global Legal Solutions Executive, EY Law

, Global Legal Solutions Executive, EY Law Todd Westersund , Director & Sr. Global Legal Counsel, ASM International N.V.

, Director & Sr. Global Legal Counsel, ASM International N.V. Stephanie Santander , Director, Programs and Contracts, CDW

, Director, Programs and Contracts, CDW Eric Laughlin , Managing Director, EY Legal Managed Services

, Managing Director, EY Legal Managed Services Colin Earl , CEO, Agiloft

, CEO, Agiloft Bridget Conrad , SVP of Professional Services, Agiloft

, SVP of Professional Services, Agiloft Craig Gordon , Senior Implementer, Agiloft

"Agiloft Summit unites the entire Agiloft ecosystem for the first time to create a highly collaborative and educational environment to discuss the rapidly changing CCLM landscape," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "For more than 10 years, we have empowered our customers and partners to innovate by providing a highly configurable no-code platform, and we are gratified by how our technology has been used to solve the most complex and unique business challenges. As security and compliance become more rigorous, our approach to CCLM will enable our ecosystem to continue to drive new business and revenue."

Agiloft will be announcing the winners of the 2019 Agiloft awards at the event, recognizing organizations that have used Agiloft in exceptional ways to drive real value in their arenas. View the full Agiloft Summit agenda here.

To learn more about Agiloft's Contract Management Suite, please visit the product information page.

