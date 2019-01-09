Agiloft to Exhibit Award-Winning Contract Lifecycle Management Suite at Legaltech

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, Inc., a trusted provider of agile business process software, today announced that it will be exhibiting the Agiloft Contract Management Suite at Legaltech in New York City, Jan. 28-31. Legaltech is the largest legal technology event of the year where law professionals evaluate legal and document management software and discuss technology trends and drivers in the legal industry. Agiloft will be exhibiting and providing demonstrations during the conference, which will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan.

Agiloft empowers corporate legal teams to create transparency in their organizations' contracting processes. Its deep configurability provides unparalleled control over legal processes and workflows, allowing decision makers to better realize their organizational objectives. Agiloft was recently named PC Magazine "Editor's Choice" for contract management software for the fourth year in a row. Leading industry analyst firm Spend Matters also recognized Agiloft as the Value Leader in its 2018 Contract Management SolutionMap.

"Agiloft's powerful contract management solution helps corporate legal professionals to mitigate their contract compliance risk, drive consistency and best practices in document assembly, and automate even the most complex review and approval processes," said Mike Alford, Director of Enterprise Sales at Agiloft. "We're excited to be among the legal industry's best and brightest discussing our latest integration capabilities with enterprise systems like Salesforce and advancements in applying artificial intelligence to the contract management challenges of large organizations."

With contract management software, in-house legal departments can improve vendor quality, billing and negotiation processes with integrated vendor management. They can eliminate data silos and align relationships across departments with one fully extensible application that enables their organizations to execute their strategic plans with business process automation that supports their vision.

"We needed a system that tracked, alerted, automatically generated contracts, recorded and assigned ownership, linked every NDA to the requester, and established a process that left no room for questions," said Henry Sire, Associate Counsel at FuelCell Energy. "Ultimately, it came down to Agiloft's extraordinary customization and versatility… Agiloft had the functionality to do everything we needed now and in the future."

