Agiloft Wins Gold Stevie® for "Customer Service Department of the Year" and Silver Stevie® for "New Product or Service of the Year" in 2018 American Business Awards®

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a trusted provider of agile business process automation software, today announced it was honored with a Gold Stevie® Award in the "Customer Service Department of the Year" category and a Silver Stevie® award in the "New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Platform as a Service" category in the 16th Annual American Business Awards®, a premier business awards program for the U.S. market.

Agiloft earned the "Customer Service Department of the Year" award for its unique approach to customer success that is predicated on achieving a thorough understanding of the client's business processes and workflow challenges before configuring the system. Based on this foundational knowledge Agiloft's implementation team works with the client to turn their vision of how the system should work into reality, offering advice, guidance and best practices along the way.

This collegial approach to building a system together results in a genuine, ongoing long-term relationship. One of the department's foundational tenets is complete transparency in estimating project complexity and costs. To that end, the group provides detailed project plans that account for all contingencies.

In 2017, Agiloft's Customer Service department did not exceed the budget on any implementations and came in under-budget 90%+ of the time. It earned a rating of 97 percent for ease of doing business and a 99.6 percent success rate for implementations. The department is a critical differentiator for Agiloft, and the company is so confident in its capability that it offers all customers a complete satisfaction guarantee on both license and services, a unique offer in the software industry.

"Our entire business model is built on making our customers successful," said Bridget Conrad, VP and head of professional services for Agiloft. "Winning a Gold Stevie is a terrific achievement and I'm incredibly proud of our uniquely talented and dedicated customer success team."

Agiloft's upgraded code-free platform-as-a-service earned a Silver Stevie in the "New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Platform as a Service" category. As the most configurable no-code software available, the Agiloft platform allows businesses to quickly build and modify enterprise-class applications that are fully customized to their business processes. The company's pre-built contract management and service desk applications command a healthy share of the market in their respective categories and have won wide acclaim for the ease with which they can be customized.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

To learn more about Agiloft, visit www.agiloft.com. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. For more information, visit https://www.agiloft.com/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

