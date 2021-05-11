Agiloft Wins Silver Stevie® in 2021 American Business Awards® for AI Core

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has won a Silver Stevie® in the 19th annual American Business Awards® for its AI Core and AI-enabled capabilities for CLM.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. The winners were determined by more than 250 professionals worldwide in a three-month judging process.

Agiloft was nominated in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution category and was awarded for its innovative and customizable AI Core. This follows last year's Silver Stevie for Achievement in Product Innovation and is testimony to Agiloft's accelerated product development.

"An innovative use of artificial intelligence and indeed very useful for procurement groups across a range of industries. Impressive savings for customers as well," said an ABA judge of the Agiloft AI Core. "Well architected AI architecture for contract management helps the business customer train and deploy machine learning models to provide bulk processing and analysis, resulting in noticeable productivity gain."

The AI Core integrates a growing ecosystem of machine learning algorithms that enable Agiloft's AI capabilities for CLM. Highly configurable, the robust software allows organizations to automate complex contract workflows without writing a single line of code, making end-to-end management of business processes significantly more efficient, reducing risk in the contract lifecycle, and making contracts more profitable. In addition to offering pre-built AI capabilities for CLM, the AI Core's open architecture allows customers to build custom AI models using the no-code platform.

"We are thrilled to win a Silver Stevie for our AI Core," said Andy Wishart, chief product officer of Agiloft. "In the growing market for contract lifecycle management, we are positioned as a leader for the agility and robustness of our AI-enabled platform. I'd like to wish a big congratulations to our product, data science, and engineering teams, who have been working tirelessly to expand the capabilities of our AI Core. This award validates that hard work. With our new intuitive user interface and expanded Agiloft Contract Assistant for Microsoft Word, we have made it easier than ever to use Agiloft to automate complex contract processes while utilizing less time and resources."

This announcement follows Agiloft being ranked a Value and Customer Leader in Spend Matters' Spring 2021 SolutionMap as well as earning a 2021 BIG Innovations Award and a Silver Stevie in the 2020 American Business Awards for its AI Core. Agiloft was also named a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management.

