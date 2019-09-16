AgilQuest Donates Space for Richmond's "How to be a Star" Summer Camp for Underprivileged Teens

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AgilQuest, producer of the world's most advanced workplace reservation software, recently donated an entire floor of its Richmond, VA, office building – dubbed the "AgilSpace" – to the "How to be a Star" teen summer camp, July 15 – 19. Operated by the non-profit, A.C.T. 4 Life, How to be a Star camp is a faith-based one week intensive for middle and high school students interested in acting and directing for the stage and/or screen.



As part of their summer project, How to be a Star wrote, produced and shot a fun commercial in the AgilSpace. In appreciation of their work, AgilQuest donated A.C.T. 4 Life's rental payment back to them to continue their great work in the community. Watch the commercial now, "AgilQuest – So Easy a Kid Can Do it!"



"Thank you is an insufficient word to express the depths of my gratitude!" said Morgan McCoy, founder of A.C.T. for Life. "AgilQuest's space was absolutely perfect for our camp and the kids had a wonderful time. My desire was to train the kids and help them make something that they could be proud of while creating something that would be useful. I'm elated that this was seemingly the case!"



By harnessing the power and flexibility of AgilQuest's cloud-based room reservation software, companies can turn their unused meeting space into an inviting community environment and an additional revenue stream by effortlessly renting to third parties such as clients, partners or the public.



AgilQuest's platform, Forum, makes it easy for anyone to use without training, just as you would any flight or hotel booking site. Users can find and book a space and check in via digital sign, mobile app, or web browser and integrates with room and building systems to make meeting, accessing the right types of space, and collaborating a seamless experience.



About A.C.T. 4 Life, Inc.

A.C.T. 4 Life, Inc., is a non-profit organization focused on promoting advocacy & awareness to social problems while inspiring, empowering, and educating youth, senior citizens, and individuals affected by trauma, specifically those in underexposed communities. We fulfill this mission through storytelling using plays, films, psas, workshops, classes and other artistic projects that help our target audience build discipline, character, productive habits, and self-esteem.



About AgilQuest

AgilQuest gives people the freedom to choose the desks, workspaces, meeting rooms, conference areas and any available workplace asset they need to love where they work. With world-class workplace booking software solutions and trusted analytics tools, AgilQuest empowers organizations with the tools to manage resources and inform decisions with accurate utilization metrics.

