AgilQuest Proves Commitment to Government Security Standards, Receives FedRAMP "In Process" Status

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgilQuest, producer of the world's most advanced SaaS, cloud-based workplace management software, has received "In Process" status from the United States government's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP enables government agencies to rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.



AgilQuest is partnered with Veterans Affairs to achieve FedRAMP certification and prove their commitment to the security standards required by government agencies. Based in Richmond, VA, AgilQuest is a federally certified Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB). Their software, Forum, helps agencies to execute the government's mission-critical Telework, Continuity of Operations and COVID-19 Compliance processes, while measuring and optimizing its efforts to cut costs through OMB's Reduce the Footprint and carbon emissions through Zero Emissions Buildings directives.



"The flexibility of where and when to work on-demand requires the rapid deployment and adoption of our Forum Workplace and Occupancy Management solution across not just the entire government, but the private sector as well," said AgilQuest CEO John Vivadelli. "The best way to achieve this safely and securely is through a commitment to FedRAMP's standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of our cloud products."



For agencies and businesses of all sizes, AgilQuest's Workplace Management Software is the best solution for supporting worker flexibility and managing the workplace, whether it's desks, conference rooms, amenities, or resources. AgilQuest not only creates a more productive, efficient office but also makes it easy to understand how the physical office and its people are working together. Using data-driven analysis of actual office space utilization, managers can efficiently tackle such challenges as occupancy management, permanently assigned space, and the flexible office strategies of hoteling, free address and hotdesking.



For agencies adapting to COVID-19 workplace procedures, AgilQuest can function as an indispensable tool to build employee trust and encourage returning to the workplace, as well as to enable contactless operations through mobile app and QR code bookings, partition stagger strategies, physical/social distancing, contact tracing and verification, and compliance support.



AgilQuest is a leader in workplace reservation software that brings enterprise-level workplace management, reservation and utilization measurement solutions to any size workplace. With world-class software solutions and trusted analytics tools, AgilQuest empowers organizations with the tools to manage resources and inform decisions with accurate utilization metrics.

