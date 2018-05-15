AgilQuest to Present at Needham Emerging Technology Conference

Needham & Company's Emerging Technology Conference (NETC) features Consumer, Internet & Digital Media and Software & Services companies best positioned for success in today's fast evolving competitive environment. The conference will host an audience of approximately 500 growth-oriented institutional investors as well as VCs and private equity money managers. One-on-one meetings will be available for qualified investors.

About AgilQuest

AgilQuest is a leader in workplace reservation software that brings workplace management and reservation solutions to any size workplace. With world-class software solutions and trusted analytics tools, AgilQuest empowers organizations with the tools to manage resources and inform decisions with accurate utilization metrics. AgilQuest gives people the freedom to choose the desks, workspaces, meeting rooms, conference areas and available resources they need to love where they work.

Learn more about the Forum and start a free, personalized trial at Agilquest.com/forum.

