AgilQuest to Present at Needham Emerging Technology Conference

AgilQuest CEO John Vivadelli will discuss the future of AgilQuest in the modern workplace and its latest Cloud-based workplace reservation and space sharing system.

News provided by

AgilQuest

07:11 ET

RICHMOND, Va., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AgilQuest Corp. today announced that CEO, John Vivadelli will be presenting at Needham Emerging Technology Conference on May 15th in New York at 2:00 p.m. (EDT).

Vivadelli will discuss AgilQuest's revolutionary new workplace management technology solution, the Forum. The Forum is the first ever cloud-based workplace resource scheduling software that facilitates the sharing of workspaces and resources with an organization's employees, as well as with clients, business partners or the public.

Needham & Company's Emerging Technology Conference (NETC) features Consumer, Internet & Digital Media and Software & Services companies best positioned for success in today's fast evolving competitive environment. The conference will host an audience of approximately 500 growth-oriented institutional investors as well as VCs and private equity money managers. One-on-one meetings will be available for qualified investors.

About AgilQuest

AgilQuest is a leader in workplace reservation software that brings workplace management and reservation solutions to any size workplace. With world-class software solutions and trusted analytics tools, AgilQuest empowers organizations with the tools to manage resources and inform decisions with accurate utilization metrics. AgilQuest gives people the freedom to choose the desks, workspaces, meeting rooms, conference areas and available resources they need to love where they work.

Learn more about the Forum and start a free, personalized trial at Agilquest.com/forum.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com


 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agilquest-to-present-at-needham-emerging-technology-conference-300648260.html

SOURCE AgilQuest

Related Links

https://agilquest.com

Also from this source

Mar 27, 2018, 07:11 ET Agilquest Forum on Display at Digital Signage Expo 2018

Dec 11, 2017, 07:11 ET AgilQuest Releases Cloud-Based Workplace Scheduling System for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

AgilQuest to Present at Needham Emerging Technology Conference

News provided by

AgilQuest

07:11 ET