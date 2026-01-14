Aging Life Care Association® Welcomes New Board President with Focus on Growth, Community, and Innovation

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning January 1, Nina Pflumm Herndon, MA, CMC, CLPF, CPG assumed the volunteer role of President of the Board of Directors at the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA), a nonprofit professional membership association representing over 2,000 members nation-wide. Herndon replaced Steve Barlam, who will remain on the Board as Past-President.

"In 2026, we'll serve Aging Life Care Association members through a range of community building initiatives, uniquely relevant education programs and innovative offerings to address their needs at each stage in their Aging Life Care careers," says Herndon. "Through bold, focused outreach and collaborations, we'll also continue to increase awareness of Aging Life Care professionals – the experts in Aging Well -- amongst allied professionals and consumers alike. ALCA will further elevate our profession by Pushing Our Potential – our theme for 2026," said Herndon.

Nina Plumm Herndon is a Certified Care Manager through the National Academy of Certified Care Managers, California Licensed Professional Fiduciary, practicing Aging Life Care Manager, Fellow of the ALCA Leadership Academy, and the Founder and Executive Director of Sage Eldercare Solutions, serving the San Francisco Bay area (and beyond through the organization's The Hummingbird Project). With a master's degree in gerontology and decades of experience working directly with older adults and their families, Nina is deeply committed to empowering families to make informed eldercare decisions, looking at each client as a unique individual who deserves dignified and attentive care, as well as meaningful relationships, intellectual engagement, and moments of joy.

With 25 years of experience, Herndon has often seen that "Aging Life Care Managers can make a significant positive impact. They provide older adults and family caregivers with the expert guidance, advocacy, support, and resources needed to effectively navigate the challenges of aging." This firsthand experience is reinforced by recent Virginia Tech research, which confirms that Aging Life Care Managers improve care coordination, reduce caregiver stress, and help families navigate complex aging-related decisions more effectively. 99% of those surveyed would recommend an Aging Life Care Manager.

"We are committed to expanding awareness of and access to Aging Life Care professionals who can help make the caregiving journey more straightforward and less stressful for everyone involved," said Herndon.

Herndon will serve a one-year term as President of the Board. ALCA's Board of Directors is comprised of 11 professional Aging Life Care Managers from across the country, including the President. Serving alongside Herndon in 2026 are:

Steven Michael Barlam, MSW, LCSW, CMC (Past President)

Lina Supnet-Zapata, MBA, TxCG, CMC (President-Elect)

Annette Murphy, BA, MSW, C-ASWCM (Secretary Treasurer)

Ann Burke, MPA, BA, CMC

Susan Keating, BSW, CMC, CASP

Barbara Levison, MA, MSW, CMC

Crystal Littlejohn, MHSA, CMC, CSA

Rebecca Montano, PhD, CRC, CMC, CCM, CDP

Susy Murphy, BA, CMC

Jennifer Szakaly, MA, CMC

About the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA)

The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) was formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. With nearly 2,000 members nationwide, Aging Life Care Professionals® have cared for about two million older adults over its history. ALCA Members are distinguished from others practicing care management as they must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements and adhere to the ALCA Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. Members may be trained in several fields including, but not limited to, counseling, gerontology, mental health, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, or social work; with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care. For more information or to access a directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit www.aginglifecare.org.

