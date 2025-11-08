NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized Forme® as a top brand for strength, function, and posture support in 2025, underscoring its patented smart wearable technology that merges medical engineering with modern design. The acknowledgment comes amid a growing movement toward functional and smart clothing that supports long-term health and mobility, particularly in aging populations seeking better alignment, balance, and musculoskeletal resilience.

Best Strength and Posture Support Brand

Forme® - Forme®'s patented smart clothing posture-correcting technology blends fashion, function, and therapeutic design to support musculoskeletal health, accelerate recovery, and encourage deeper, more natural breathing - a necessity for aging well.

Where Fashion Meets Function

Forme®'s technology integrates function, fashion, and therapy into a smart clothing wearable system. Originally developed by an orthopedic surgeon, the innovation was inspired by a deeply personal story focused on improving breathing and mobility for a loved one facing posture decline due to illness. What began as a medical challenge evolved into a broader wellness solution that now helps users strengthen their posture, recover from fatigue, and breathe deeper through daily wear.

Forme®'s smart clothing uses muscle memory technology to encourage natural spinal alignment and engage underused muscles. Rather than immobilizing the body like a brace, the smart clothing delivers subtle resistance to trigger posture correction without efforts, retraining muscle memory and promoting upright balance over time. This approach allows wearers to build strength gradually while maintaining comfort during work, exercise, or rest.

A New Standard in Everyday Support

Made in the U.S. and FDA-registered, Forme has become a flagship product in posture-correcting smart clothing. It guides the shoulders back and expands the chest cavity, supporting better posture and deeper breathing without restricting mobility. The technology's biomechanical mapping is designed for a wide range of users, from athletes and professionals to older adults aiming to sustain muscle tone and stability as they age.

Product Key Benefits Power+ Bra A comfort-focused variant of the Power Bra with the same patented posture-correcting technology, featuring wider under-arm openings for greater freedom and removable padding for all-day support. Collagen Power Bra Combines Forme's posture correction tech (six tension fabrics, eight dual-panels) with a CollagenTech™ organic fabric that adds elasticity, lift, UV-protection and anti-irritant qualities, supporting posture while maintaining a natural chest shape. Power Bra Forme's original posture-correcting bra: built to improve posture, support recovery, and elevate everyday wellness. It activates key muscle groups, guides alignment, and uses six tension fabrics/eight dual-layer panels. Revive Bra A posture-correcting bra with a higher neckline and strongest upper-body support, making it well-suited for recovery, pain relief and musculoskeletal health (e.g., post-surgery or for those needing enhanced support). Power and Smart Tee Most comfortable light weight engineered smart posture-correcting tee for active recovery, daily wear and musculoskeletal support: moisture-wicking premium jersey + single layer of posterior chain muscle memory technology that delivers a stronger shoulder retraction and guide alignment with full mobility and movement. Ace V-Neck A women's version of power tee - smart posture-correcting tee crafted from sweat-wicking fabric, designed for everyday wear, training, travel or rest. It helps reduce pain, support mobility and optimize posture. Sculpt+ Legging Lux High-rise, multi-panel waistband leggings engineered with patented technology (core, glute, spine muscle activation) in a luxurious heavyweight fabric. Recommended by physicians for low back pain, hip stiffness, post-surgery or postpartum recovery. Boost Short This short is the most effective back and core support within Forme lower body products. Perfect for back pain, hip disorders, and postpartum recovery. Arch Booster Sock A smart therapeutic sock engineered with biofeedback technology to improve foot alignment and stability - ideal for walking, standing, flat feet or plantar fascia conditions, supporting posture from the ground up.

Forme®'s smart clothing works dynamically, relaxing overactive muscles while activating weaker ones. Consistent wear can lead to measurable improvements in posture alignment, breathing capacity, and reduced strain across the neck, shoulders, and back. Many physicians now recommend Forme®'s garments as a preventive and rehabilitative tool for musculoskeletal conditions such as kyphosis, scoliosis, or posture-related discomfort. Customers can also use HSA and FSA funds at checkout, making Forme®'s health-driven apparel more accessible for everyday wellness and recovery.

Part of a Larger Shift Toward Functional Wellness

The recognition from Consumer365 reflects a broader trend in health and wellness: the rise of "biofunctional fashion." Consumers are increasingly drawn to apparel that not only looks good but also supports long-term well-being. This shift aligns with the global athleisure market's evolution toward health-driven design, where the boundaries between wellness, recovery, and performance wear are blurring.

Experts note that products like Forme® represent a new category of smart corrective "wearable therapy." Their dual purpose, supporting daily posture and improving muscle efficiency, positions them at the intersection of healthcare innovation and lifestyle design.

Supporting Healthy Aging Through Movement

Forme®'s technology has found a particular following among healthcare professionals, athletes, and individuals focused on healthy aging. By improving alignment and breathing mechanics, the garments help counteract the postural decline often associated with sedentary habits or age-related muscle loss. Regular use can contribute to better balance, reduced fall risk, and sustained strength, all of which play a critical role in maintaining independence and vitality later in life.

For older adults or those in physical recovery, the brand's wearables provide a non-invasive alternative to traditional braces or rigid supports. Lightweight and breathable materials make them practical for everyday use, while their design promotes confidence in both appearance and movement.

Looking Ahead

Forme® continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed for both men and women, reflecting diverse lifestyles and daily needs. The brand's range now includes posture tees, bras, leggings, and recovery garments, each engineered to deliver the same posture-improving feedback through advanced fabric tension mapping. Whether worn in the office, during training, travel, or rest, Forme®'s apparel is built to integrate effortlessly into modern routines, supporting posture and movement throughout the day.

As awareness around posture, mobility, and functional strength increases, Forme®'s recognition by Consumer365 underscores its role as a leader in wellness-oriented apparel. By bridging medical insight with modern design, the brand represents a forward-looking vision of healthy aging that begins not with supplements or routines, but with how people move, breathe, and carry themselves every day.

About Forme®

Forme® engineers smart clothing for your best posture and musculoskeletal health. It empowers health and confidence to everyone, everywhere. The science-driven performance and recovery smart wearables work passively to engage muscle memory to provide a natural and sustainable solution for back and neck pain ( https://forme.science/ ).

