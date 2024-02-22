Aging Wellness Spring Expo Celebrates the Review-Journal Live Well Speaker Series and Active Lifestyles at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa

The region's largest seniors event presented by Optum - Nevada to attract record crowds and showcase its 45-foot-long Medicine on the Move mobile medical center vehicle on the ballroom floor

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada's largest Aging Wellness Expo for active adults 50+ returns for the first seasonal event of the year. The Expo, powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and presented by Optum - Nevada, heads to South Point on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 9 AM. to 3 PM. Access to health, financial, and home improvement companies and countless resources are free for attendees. Early bird arrivals can enjoy coffee and breakfast rolls and, in the afternoon, sample healthy snacks.

Expo attendees will enter the main ballroom and be boldly greeted by Optum - Nevada's impressive Medicine on the Move, a 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile medical center featuring two exam rooms, a laboratory for urinalysis and blood tests, a radiology lab, and a digital mammography unit, as well as a comfortable lobby, restroom, wheelchair lift, and air conditioning and heating. The Medicine on the Move vehicle visits locations throughout the state, providing patients and health plan members easy access to care. At the Expo, alongside Medicine on the Move, additional exam rooms for on-site annual wellness screenings will be available at no cost to Optum and Southwest Medical patients. In the Optum Lounge, expo guests can meet with a provider and discuss their health history, review prescriptions, set up other important health screenings, and form a care plan.

Also, in the Optum Lounge, learn about Optum and Southwest Medical's care offerings at interactive stations. Enter a raffle for movie ticket giveaways and have fun taking selfies at Optum's photo booth. Then, relax and take a break from the festivities in a comfortable living room setting.

The Review-Journal Live Well Speaker Series will include various top experts and speakers throughout the day. Optum and Southwest Medical speakers will headline the Live Well series, including R.N., Director at Optum Community and Activity Centers, Erica Wiggins, who presents "Live Your Healthiest Life | Optum Community and Activity Centers" at 10 AM. At 11 AM, Medical Director for Southwest Medical, Neil Gokal, M.D., will address "The Best Medicine = Preventive Care." Then, at Noon, Clinical Operations Director with Optum - Nevada, Michael Garcia, MBBS, FNP, ACNP, will help the audience navigate the question, "Urgent Care or the ER?". At 1 PM, Chief Medical Director at Aguila Medical Group, Anna Aguila, M.D., speaks on "Preventing Colorectal Cancer | Cologuard".

Other topics in the Live Well series feature "A Mindset to Live 100 years or More" with long-life Era™ motivational speaker Marla Letizia. Letizia will also moderate guest topics on "How to Find Love At Any Age" with Nancy Bruce, creator of Finding Love, and showcase the power of fashion with "You Can't Leave the House Naked" by fashion author Lindsey Bernay. Plus, the team from the Department of Brain Health at UNLV will be on hand to update attendees on the latest advancements in the care and treatment of people with brain disorders.

YMCA Health and Wellness Director Jonathan Jimenez and his lively "Get Movin' with Jonathan™" crew incorporate fitness with fun freestyle routines in the Centerwell Active Lounge. Entertainment on the South Point Main Stage includes crowd favorite Chadwick Johnson and performances by the Vegas Golden Gals and the Anthem Jazz Dancers. At 2 PM, attendees can wind down the afternoon with "JaZz RiFfs for The Long-Life Era™" Social Hour.

This year's RJ Village will showcase Review-Journal print and digital products, including rjmagazine, Best of Las Vegas magazine, and specials for new RJ subscribers. Award-winning journalists will appear for meet and greets throughout the day, including two-time Pulitzer prize-winning Political Cartoonist Michael Ramirez, Executive Editor & Senior Vice President of News Glenn Cook, Opinion Page Columnist Victor Joecks, Real Estate Reporter Patrick Blennerhassett, Restaurant Reporter Johnathan L.Wright, Assistant Business Editor Rick Velotta and Vice President of Digital Strategy Jim Prather. Special Projects and Digital Broadcast Producer Carrie Roper will cohost the event with Digital News Anchor Rosana Ramirez of 7@7 en Español and various 7@7 digital news team members.

This expo marks Optum-Nevada's eighth year as the presenting sponsor for the highly anticipated biannual event. Other expo sponsors include Intermountain Health, Comprehensive Cancer Centers, CenterWell, UMC, and The Center. Go to AgingwellnessExpo.com for real-time updates and schedules. Also, follow Aging Wellness on the Review-Journal's Facebook page for news and information on 50+ active lifestyles.

About Optum – Nevada

Optum is the state's largest multispecialty medical group with over 350 local health care providers through Optum Specialty Care, Optum Primary Care and Southwest Medical, plus access to a vast network of contracted primary and specialty care providers through Optum – Nevada for Medicare Advantage patients. To us, success means the health and happiness of our patients. That's how we're helping to create a health care system that works better for everyone. For more information, please visit optum.com/nevada . Optum - Nevada and Southwest Medical patients can also call 1-702-933-1383. Health Plan of Nevada and Sierra Health and Life members can call 1-800-382-0870.

About Medicine on the Move

Optum-Nevada's 45-foot-long Medicine on the Move mobile medical center features two exam rooms, a laboratory for urinalysis and blood tests, a radiology lab, and a digital mammography unit, as well as a comfortable lobby, restroom, wheelchair lift, and air conditioning and heating. The mobile unit provides adult care, pediatric care, wellness appointments, and education. Services include pediatric wellness checks, mammography, ultrasounds, basic X-ray procedures, immunizations/shots, basic lab tests, annual wellness visits, and other patient needs. Staffing includes health care providers or physicians, licensed nurse practitioners, medical assistants, and radiology technicians. For more information, visit https://www.optum.com/library/page.hub.southwest-medical-mobile.html.

About the Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed from an award-winning newspaper that delivers local and community news and spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website, Reviewjournal.com, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

