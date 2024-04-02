LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL EN ESPAÑOL NAMES NEW EDITOR

Laura Anaya-Morga will oversee the longest-running Hispanic news operation in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nevada's largest media company and No.1 local source for news, announced the hiring of Laura Anaya-Morga as editor of the Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español and rjespanol.com, both news sources serving the Spanish-speaking audience in Southern Nevada.

The recently launched Review-Journal en español, formerly El Tiempo, has been dedicated to the needs of Hispanic residents in Las Vegas to ensure the Hispanic community has access to accurate and appropriate news and information. She recently served as a bilingual communities reporter for the Long Beach Post. She was the lead reporter for Spanish-language news for the Spanish edition, produced and edited video content, and managed social media posts for the website. Anaya-Morga graduated from the University of California, Riverside, with a B.A. in Media and Cultural Studies.

Her goal is straightforward. "I am determined to leverage my past experiences and highlight the different corners of Southern Nevada's vibrant Latino communities," Anaya-Morga said. "I'm proud to join an award-winning news organization that understands its readership is as diverse as our team and the stories we cover."

"Laura's addition to the team follows a continuing trend to collectively and innovatively enable the RJ and Review-Journal en español to report culturally unique news," Jim Prather, the RJ's vice president for digital strategy, said.

About the Review-Journal

The Review-Journal and reviewjournal.com boast the largest news staff in the state, with more than 120 journalists in Las Vegas and bureaus in Carson City and Washington, D.C. The multimedia company has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional, and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Review-Journal en español

The Review-Journal en español, rjespanol.com, and the digital newscast 7@7 en español extend the work of the Review-Journal's reporters and visual journalists, providing context on breaking news, enterprise stories, and exclusive investigations in a fast-paced presentation to the Hispanic community.

