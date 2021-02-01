AGL Appoints David Preston as Head of Structured Credit Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGL Credit Management LP ("AGL"), a registered investment advisor specializing in innovative solutions based on bank loans, today announced the appointment of David Preston, CFA, as Head of Structured Credit Research, effective immediately. He will report to both Peter Gleysteen, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and Wynne Comer, Chief Operating Officer.

Preston was the head of ABS & CLO research at Wells Fargo Securities, leading a client facing research group covering Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs), Middle Market CLOs, and Asset Backed Securities (ABS). He joined Wachovia Securities in 2005 and stayed on when Wells Fargo acquired Wachovia in 2008. Prior to 2005 Preston worked at Raymond James. From 1996-2001 Preston served in the US Army rising to the rank of Captain.

Under Preston's management and guidance, the Wells Fargo CLO Research team was ranked #1 in Institutional Investor's All-America Fixed-Income Research survey every year from 2013 - 2020 and also ranked #1 Most Helpful CLO Team every year from 2015 - 2020 by Greenwich Associates Fixed Income Investors Survey.

"Dave is a recognized leader in structured credit research, and he will take us to a new level in target return analytics, plus all quantitative and data aspects of fund management," said Peter Gleysteen. "We are delighted AGL continues to attract the most experienced and respected professionals in our industry."

Wynne Comer added, "Dave will be contributing to many other aspects of our business including CLO issuance and investing. We are very excited to have him join us."

Preston said, "I am thrilled to join Peter, Wynne and the AGL team. Since launching in March 2019 they have built a $5B AUM investment firm, and I look forward to helping to build it further."

Preston received an M.B.A. from Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from The Citadel.

About AGL Credit Management LP

AGL Credit Management LP ("AGL") is a private credit investment firm and registered investment adviser specializing in innovative product solutions designed to deliver secure, stable, and scalable returns based on bank loans. AGL was founded by Peter Gleysteen, a widely known innovator in the bank loan market, Thomas. H. Lee, one of the early pioneers in private equity investing and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. For more information, visit www.aglcredit.com.

