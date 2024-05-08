AGL Credit Management Wins Multiple Awards at The DealCatalyst CLO Awards 2024

AGL Named "BSL CLO Manager of the Year – Greater than $5BN "

AGL CLO 28 Wins "Best Performing BSL CLO Deal of the Year"

AGL Core CLO 27 Receives Highly Commended Distinction

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGL Credit Management LLC ("AGL"), the experienced investment manager specializing in corporate credit, is proud to announce that it has been honored with multiple awards at the DealCatalyst U.S. CLO Industry Awards 2024, reaffirming its market leadership.

AGL was named "BSL CLO Manager of the Year – Greater than $5BN," and AGL CLO 28 took home the award for "Best Performing BSL CLO Deal of the Year." AGL Core CLO 27 also received a "Highly Commended" distinction for "Innovative BSL CLO Deal of the Year" due its unique structure designed to accommodate the varying target return and leverage profiles of several different investors through a comingled vehicle.

Founded in March 2019 by leveraged loan pioneer Peter Gleysteen, AGL has priced over 30 CLOs in less than five years and is a consistent top performer in its CLO vehicles, as recognized by bank research reports.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from DealCatalyst and the discerning LSTA members who participated in the voting process," said Peter Gleysteen, Founder, CEO and CIO of AGL. "We also want to thank our investors and partners for their longstanding support. We are excited about the opportunities ahead, as we continue working with leading global institutions to help them achieve their investment goals across the syndicated and private loan markets by leveraging our differentiated and proven approach to corporate credit investing."

"Receiving these esteemed awards is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our talented team and the strong relationships we've cultivated with our stakeholders," said Wynne Comer, Chief Operating Officer of AGL. "I am immensely proud of our collective achievements and look forward to continuing to forge ahead with the same passion and commitment we always have to deliver value to our investors."

The DealCatalyst U.S. CLO Awards, conducted in collaboration with the LSTA, aims to recognize excellence within the U.S. CLO sector, as assessed by LSTA membership through a comprehensive polling process. The nomination process and methodology for the awards are available here.

AGL did not provide compensation to DealCatalyst or the LSTA for this nomination. AGL is a member of the LSTA.

About AGL Credit Management LLC

AGL Credit Management is an independent corporate credit asset manager specializing in investment offerings designed to deliver secure, stable and scalable cash yields driven returns to investors globally. The firm launched in March 2019 and has $14B+ in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.aglcredit.com.

