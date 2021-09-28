AGM Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Changes in Management

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on high-performance chip solutions, computing equipment and fintech software services, today announced that Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective September 24, 2021.

Mr. Zhihe Yang tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (the "Company"), effective September 23, 2021. Mr. Yang's resignation as director is not the result of any disagreement with the Company's operations, policies or procedures.

Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim, age 44, has over 15 years of audit and financial management experience. Prior to join the Company, Mr. Sim served as the Chief Financial Officer of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT), an independent financial solutions provider in China from October 2016 to August 2021. Mr. Sim has also served as an independent director of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (Nasdaq: EDTK), a provider of online education and technology services in China, since March 2021. Previously, Mr. Sim served as vice president of finance at Sohu.com Inc. from 2014 to 2016. From 2011 to 2014, he served as chief financial officer at Leyou Inc., a leading multi-channel baby and maternity platform in China. Mr. Sim served in various capacities at leading public accounting firms including Deloitte & Touche in Beijing, KPMG Europe LLP in London, and Ernst & Young and BDO Raffles in Singapore between 2001 and 2010. Mr. Sim obtained his bachelor's degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brooks University in 2002 and his MBA degree from European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD) in 2010. Mr. Sim is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on high-performance ASIC chip solutions including chip design, chip research and development, and crypto miner production. It also provides fintech software services. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties, Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

