AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

AGNC expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the acquisition of agency securities, non-agency securities (including credit risk transfer securities), other mortgage-related assets and hedging instruments and for other general corporate purposes.



Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to AGNC's existing effective registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by contacting:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Or by telephone: 800-831-9146



BofA Merrill Lynch

Attention: Prospectus Department

200 North College Street

3rd Floor

Charlotte, NC 28255-0001

Or by telephone: 800-294-1322

Or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com



Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

One Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10010

Or by telephone: 800-221-1037

Or by email: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

180 Varick Street

2nd Floor

New York, NY 10014



UBS Securities LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

1285 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10019

Or by telephone: 888-827-7275



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with regard to the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. No assurance can be given that the securities offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Completion of the securities offering on the terms described, and the application of net proceeds, are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; changes in the market value of our assets; general economic conditions; market conditions; conditions in the market for agency securities; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's periodic reports and other documents filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.



CONTACT:

Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-announces-closing-of-public-offering-of-common-stock-300656032.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.