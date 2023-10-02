AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Corrections to Previously Announced Dividends on Series C Preferred Stock

News provided by

AGNC Investment Corp.

02 Oct, 2023, 16:01 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today a corrected dividend amount for the third quarter 2023 cash dividend on the outstanding depositary shares1 of its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") (Nasdaq: AGNCN), originally declared on September 13, 2023. The corrected cash dividend of $0.68249 is payable on October 16, 2023 to holders of record as of October 1, 2023.

In addition, the Company also announced corrections to the cash dividends on outstanding depositary shares1 of its Series C Preferred Stock for the second quarter 2023, which was declared on June 12, 2023 and paid on July 17, 2023, and the fourth quarter 2022, which was declared on December 9, 2022 and paid on January 17, 2023. A summary of the corrections for these prior periods is set forth below. Stockholders as of the applicable record dates for the second quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2022 will receive the difference per depositary share set forth in the table below, which represents the difference between the corrected dividend per depositary share and the amount per depositary share previously declared and paid, in connection with these corrections on or about October 5, 2023.

Quarter2

Payment
Date

Record
Date

Announced
Dividend Per
Depositary
Share1

Corrected
Dividend Per
Depositary
Share1

 

Difference
Per
Depositary
Share1

Q2 2023


July 17, 2023

July 1, 2023


$0.64821

$0.65541

$0.0072

Q4 2022

January 17, 2023

January 1, 2023

$0.57438

$0.58715

$0.01277


1.

Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock.

2.

The first quarter 2023 dividend amount was not affected and is therefore excluded from this table.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.

Also from this source

AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for September 2023

AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Third Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.