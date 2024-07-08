AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today it will report second quarter 2024 earnings after market close on July 22, 2024. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on July 23, 2024 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.

A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.AGNC.com. Select the Q2 2024 Stockholder Presentation link to download the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.

An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on July 23, 2024. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the call on July 23, 2024 through July 30, 2024. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 9622211.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

Founded in 2008, AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) is a leading investor in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency MBS), which benefit from a guarantee against credit losses by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. We invest on a leveraged basis, financing our Agency MBS assets primarily through repurchase agreements, and utilize dynamic risk management strategies intended to protect the value of our portfolio from interest rate and other market risks.

AGNC has a track record of providing favorable long-term returns for our stockholders through substantial monthly dividend income, with over $13 billion of common stock dividends paid since inception. Our business is a significant source of private capital for the U.S. residential housing market, and our team has extensive experience managing mortgage assets across market cycles. To learn more about The Premier Agency Residential Mortgage REIT, please visit www.AGNC.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and Sign Up for Investor Alerts.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

