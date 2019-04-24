AGNC Investment Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

AGNC Investment Corp.

Apr 24, 2019, 16:01 ET

BETHESDA, Md., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • $1.22 comprehensive income per common share, comprised of:
    • $0.47 net income per common share
    • $0.75 other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI
  • $0.52 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost 1
    • Includes $0.04 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's $8 billion average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market
    • Excludes $(0.07) per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates
  • $17.23 tangible net book value per common share as of March 31, 2019
    • Increased $0.67 per common share, or 4.0%, from $16.56 per common share as of December 31, 2018
    • Excludes $526 million, or $0.98 per common share, of goodwill as of March 31, 2019
  • $0.54 dividends declared per common share for the first quarter
    • Anticipated reduction of monthly dividend to $0.16 per common share, or $0.48 per quarter, beginning with the dividend to be declared in May 2019
    • Adjusted rate represents a dividend yield of 10.6% based on April 23, 2019 closing stock price
  • 7.3% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter
    • Comprised of $0.54 dividends per common share and $0.67 increase in tangible net book value per common share

OTHER FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • $102.2 billion investment portfolio as of March 31, 2019, comprised of:
    • $93.5 billion Agency MBS
    • $7.0 billion TBA mortgage position
    • $1.8 billion credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities
  • 9.4x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of March 31, 2019
    • 9.3x average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the quarter
  • 6.3% portfolio CPR for the quarter
    • 10.5% average projected portfolio life CPR as of March 31, 2019
  • 1.06% annualized net interest spread and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost
    • Excludes -16 bps of "catch up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected CPR estimates
  • $235 million of 6.875% fixed-to-floating rate preferred equity issued during the quarter
    • $227 million of proceeds from offering, net of offering cost

___________

1.

Represents a non-GAAP measure.  Please refer to a reconciliation to the most applicable GAAP measure and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information later in this release.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS
"Following the challenging market conditions experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018, financial markets rebounded in the first quarter of 2019, with the S&P 500 recovering almost the entirety of its fourth quarter decline as investor sentiment improved markedly.  Weaker economic growth both domestic and abroad, coupled with benign inflation indicators, led the Federal Reserve to adopt a more neutral monetary policy stance, signaling that further rate increases were unlikely in 2019 and that it would maintain a larger balance sheet than previously expected," said Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer.  "As a result, interest rates decreased materially during the quarter, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate declining 28 basis points from 2.69% as of December 31, 2018 to 2.41% as of March 31, 2019.  Within the fixed income markets, credit spreads recovered almost all of the fourth quarter widening.  Agency MBS also posted a strong quarter but lagged the tightening seen in credit centric products.  The bulk of the recovery in Agency MBS valuations relative to U.S. Treasury and interest rate swap hedges was largely the result of lower interest rate volatility and the performance of specified mortgage securities with favorable prepayment characteristics.  Despite expected returns having declined modestly quarter over quarter, Agency MBS continue to provide the best risk-adjusted returns among relevant assets, particularly considering the Federal Reserve's neutral stance, muted interest rate volatility and elevated credit asset valuations.  The benign interest rate environment significantly reduces the probability of convexity costs eroding the realized ROE on AGNC's levered Agency MBS position, thus increasing the likelihood of achieving current return expectations."

"Given the outperformance of our Agency MBS portfolio versus hedges, AGNC's economic return on tangible common equity for the first quarter of 2019 was very strong at 7.3%, consisting of $0.54 in dividends and a $0.67 increase in tangible net book value per common share," commented Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer.  "In addition, AGNC generated $0.52 of net spread and dollar roll income, excluding catch-up premium amortization, in the first quarter.  Funding costs remained elevated relative to LIBOR and premium amortization expense increased as a result of higher projected prepayments following the significant decline in interest rates over the last two quarters.  Looking ahead, with the Federal Reserve expected to hold short term rates steady and an even more dovish stance communicated by the European Central Bank, the LIBOR-repo rate funding dynamic that AGNC enjoyed throughout 2018 is unlikely to return to the previously favorable levels in the near term.  Further, we expect dollar roll specialness to remain relatively minimal and amortization expense to remain relatively constant.  Against this backdrop, we anticipate reducing our monthly common stock dividend to $0.16 per share beginning with the dividend to be declared in May 2019."

TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
As of March 31, 2019, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $17.23 per share, an increase of 4.0% compared to $16.56 per share as of December 31, 2018 due to wider mortgage spreads and the strong performance of the Company's specified Agency MBS holdings during the quarter.

The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.98 per common share, of goodwill as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
As of March 31, 2019, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $102.2 billion, comprised of:

  • $100.4 billion of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including:
    • $99.5 billion of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:
      • $84.5 billion 30-year fixed-rate securities,
      • $3.5 billion 30-year TBA securities,
      • $7.2 billion 15-year securities,
      • $3.5 billion 15-year TBA securities, and
      • $0.8 billion 20-year fixed-rate securities;
    • $1.0 billion of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities;
  • $1.8 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities.

As of March 31, 2019, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency securities represented 86% and 10%, of the Company's investment portfolio, respectively, compared to 84% and 12%, respectively, as of December 31, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's fixed-rate securities, had a weighted average coupon of 3.83%, compared to 3.84% as of December 31, 2018, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:

  • 3.88% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;
  • 3.41% for 15-year fixed rate securities; and
  • 3.95% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.

The Company accounts for TBA securities (or "dollar roll funded assets") as derivative instruments and recognizes dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements.  As of March 31, 2019, the Company's net TBA position had a total fair value of $7.0 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $70 million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet, compared to a total fair value of $7.3 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $70 million as of December 31, 2018.

CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES
The Company's investment portfolio had a weighted average CPR of 6.3% for the first quarter, compared to 7.4% for the prior quarter.  The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the Company's Agency securities held as of March 31, 2019 was 10.5%, compared to 7.9% as of December 31, 2018.

The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 103.3% of par value as of March 31, 2019.  Net premium amortization cost on the Company's investment portfolio for the first quarter was $(142) million, or $(0.26) per common share, which includes a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(39) million, or $(0.07) per common share, due to changes in the Company's projected CPR estimates for securities acquired prior to the first quarter.  This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(107) million, or $(0.21) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(16) million, or $(0.03) per common share.

ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD
The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the net TBA position, was 3.14% for the first quarter, compared to 3.13% for the prior quarter.  Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 3.31% for the first quarter, compared to 3.21% for the prior quarter. Including TBA securities and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the first quarter was 3.33%, compared to 3.26% for the prior quarter.

For the first quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's Agency repurchase agreements was 2.64%, compared to 2.42% for the prior quarter.  The Company's average implied TBA funding cost was 2.60% for the first quarter, compared to 2.32% for the prior quarter.  Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined average cost of funds for the first quarter was 2.27%, compared to 2.09% for the prior quarter.

The Company's annualized net interest spread, including TBA securities and interest rate swaps, was 0.90% for the first quarter, compared to 1.09% for the prior quarter.  Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's combined annualized net interest spread for the first quarter was 1.06%, versus 1.17% for the prior quarter.

NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME
The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of $0.52 per common share, excluding $(0.07) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost, compared to $0.53 per common share for the prior quarter, excluding $(0.03) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost.

A reconciliation of the Company's net interest income to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.

LEVERAGE
As of March 31, 2019, $86.3 billion of Agency repurchase agreements, $6.9 billion of TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.3 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio.  The remainder, or approximately $361 million, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements.  Inclusive of its net TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 9.4x as of March 31, 2019, compared to 9.0x as of December 31, 2018.  The Company's average "at risk" leverage for the first quarter was 9.3x tangible net book value, compared to 8.4x for the prior quarter.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had a weighted average interest rate of 2.82%, compared to 2.79% as of December 31, 2018, and a weighted average remaining days to maturity of 81 days, compared to 49 days as of December 31, 2018.  As of March 31, 2019, $35.6 billion, or 41%, of the Company's Agency repurchase agreements were funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC, compared to $26.7 billion, or 35%, as of December 31, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had remaining maturities of:

  • $71.3 billion of three months or less;
  • $2.2 billion from three to six months;
  • $10.0 billion from six to twelve months; and
  • $2.8 billion from one to three years.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES
As of March 31, 2019, 77% of the Company's outstanding balance of Agency repurchase agreements, net TBA position and other debt was hedged with interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions, compared to 94% as of December 31, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's interest rate swap position totaled $48.2 billion in notional amount, compared to $51.6 billion as of December 31, 2018.  The Company's interest rate swap position as of March 31, 2019 included $4.0 billion of forward starting swaps, with an average forward start date of 0.2 years, compared to $5.7 billion and 0.5 years, respectively, as of December 31, 2018.   Including forward starting swaps, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 2.01%, an average receive rate of 2.69% and an average maturity of 4.3 years as of March 31, 2019, compared to 2.11%, 2.63% and 5.0 years, respectively, as of December 31, 2018.  Excluding forward starting swaps, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 1.96% as of March 31, 2019, compared to 1.98% as of December 31, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had payer swaptions outstanding totaling $2.6 billion, compared to $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2018.  As of March 31, 2019, the Company had short U.S. Treasury positions outstanding totaling $21.2 billion, compared to $23.4 billion as of December 31, 2018.

OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET
For the first quarter, the Company recorded a net gain of $120 million in other gain (loss), net, or $0.22 per common share, compared to a net loss of $(971) million, or $(1.93) per common share, for the prior quarter.  Other gain (loss), net for the first quarter was comprised of:

  • $60 million of net realized gains on sales of investment securities;
  • $1,060 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;
  • $83 million of interest rate swap periodic income;
  • $(679) million of net losses on interest rate swaps;
  • $(27) million of net losses on interest rate swaptions;
  • $(456) million of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions;
  • $19 million of TBA dollar roll income;
  • $64 million of net mark-to-market gains on TBA mortgage positions; and
  • $(4) million of other miscellaneous losses.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
During the first quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive income of $400 million, or $0.75 per common share, consisting of net unrealized gains on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to a $361 million, or $0.71 per common share, of other comprehensive income for the prior quarter.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS
During the first quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.18 per share to common stockholders of record as of January 31, February 28 and March 29, 2019, respectively, totaling $0.54 per share for the quarter, which were paid on February 11, March 11, and April 9, 2019, respectively.  Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the first quarter of 2019, the Company has declared a total of $8.8 billion in common stock dividends, or $39.86 per common share.

Subsequent to the first quarter, the Company declared a dividend of $0.18 per share to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2019, which will be paid on May 9, 2019.  The Company also announced an anticipated reduction of its monthly dividend to common stockholders to $0.16 per common share, or $0.48 per quarter, beginning with the dividend to be declared in May 2019.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS
The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization; economic interest income; economic interest expense; estimated taxable income; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures.  Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except per share data)











March 31,

December 31,

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

(unaudited)


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Assets:








Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of
$89,471, $78,619, $67,889, $51,356 and $51,434, respectively)

$                 93,044

$                 82,291

$                 70,408

$                 55,524

$                 54,141

Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest
entities, at fair value (pledged securities)

425

436

453

587

621

Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged
securities of $142, $141, $44, $0 and $0, respectively)

1,129

1,012

997

936

884

Non-Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of
$45, $45, $0, $0 and $0, respectively)

672

548

507

60

36

U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged
securities of $121, $0, $45, $0 and $0, respectively)

121

46

109

-

224

REIT equity securities, at fair value

-

-

-

46

42

Cash and cash equivalents

929

921

1,071

863

972

Restricted cash

517

599

456

447

386

Derivative assets, at fair value

253

273

412

458

410

Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged
securities of $439, $489, $443, $31 and $0, respectively)

439

489

524

31

-

Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements

20,430

21,813

16,309

13,306

10,770

Goodwill and other intangible asset, net

526

526

526

550

550

Other assets

322

287

259

330

185

Total assets

$               118,807

$               109,241

$                 92,031

$                 73,138

$                 69,221

Liabilities:








Repurchase agreements

$                 86,685

$                 75,717

$                 65,734

$                 48,839

$                 48,956

Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value

266

275

291

313

336

Payable for investment securities purchased

1,125

1,204

23

1,503

457

Derivative liabilities, at fair value

53

84

62

6

32

Dividends payable

107

106

95

87

80

Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse
repurchase agreements, at fair value

19,275

21,431

15,549

12,898

10,352

Accounts payable and other liabilities

795

518

650

450

670

Total liabilities

108,306

99,335

82,404

64,096

60,883

Stockholders' equity:








Preferred stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $735, $500,
$500, $500 and $500, respectively

711

484

484

484

484

Common stock - $0.01 par value; 536.3, 536.3, 477.8, 434.1 and
391.3 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

5

5

5

4

4

Additional paid-in capital

13,795

13,793

12,785

11,964

11,174

Retained deficit

(3,467)

(3,433)

(2,343)

(2,299)

(2,358)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(543)

(943)

(1,304)

(1,111)

(966)

Total stockholders' equity

10,501

9,906

9,627

9,042

8,338

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$               118,807

$               109,241

$                 92,031

$                 73,138

$                 69,221










Tangible net book value per common share 1

$                   17.23

$                   16.56

$                   18.00

$                   18.41

$                   18.63

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)











Three Months Ended

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Interest income:








Interest income

$                      705

$                      604

$                      500

$                      414

$                      431

Interest expense

541

418

312

237

206

Net interest income

164

186

188

177

225

Other gain (loss), net:








Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net

60

(21)

(40)

(74)

(2)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value 
through net income, net

1,060

683

(363)

(94)

(523)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net

(1,000)

(1,633)

430

298

738

Management fee income

-

-

46

4

4

Total other gain (loss), net

120

(971)

73

134

217

Expenses:








Compensation and benefits

10

11

14

10

10

Other operating expense

9

8

31

8

8

Total operating expense

19

19

45

18

18

Net income (loss)

265

(804)

216

293

424

Dividend on preferred stock

10

9

9

9

9

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders

$                      255

$                    (813)

$                      207

$                      284

$                      415










Net income (loss)

$                      265

$                    (804)

$                      216

$                      293

$                      424

Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value 
through other comprehensive income (loss), net

400

361

(193)

(145)

(621)

Comprehensive income (loss)

665

(443)

23

148

(197)

Dividend on preferred stock

10

9

9

9

9

Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders

$                      655

$                    (452)

$                        14

$                      139

$                    (206)










Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

536.7

504.2

462.3

404.9

391.3

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

537.2

504.2

462.7

405.2

391.5

Net income (loss) per common share - basic

$                     0.48

$                   (1.61)

$                     0.45

$                     0.70

$                     1.06

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted

$                     0.47

$                   (1.61)

$                     0.45

$                     0.70

$                     1.06

Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted

$                     1.22

$                   (0.90)

$                     0.03

$                     0.34

$                   (0.53)

Dividends declared per common share

$                     0.54

$                     0.54

$                     0.54

$                     0.54

$                     0.54

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)











Three Months Ended

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

GAAP net interest income:








Interest income

$                      705

$                      604

$                      500

$                      414

$                      431

Interest expense

541

418

312

237

206

GAAP net interest income

164

186

188

177

225

TBA dollar roll income, net 3,4

19

27

68

70

62

Interest rate swap periodic income (cost), net 3,9

83

63

56

41

(9)

Other interest and dividend income 3

3

-

1

1

1

Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income

269

276

313

289

279

Other operating income (expense):








Operating expense

(19)

(19)

(45)

(18)

(18)

Less non-recurring write-off of intangible asset and other expenses 
associated with termination of management agreement

-

1

26

-

-

Management fee income

-

-

46

4

4

Less management agreement termination fee income

-

-

(42)

-

-

Total operating income (expense), net

(19)

(18)

(15)

(14)

(14)

Net spread and dollar roll income

250

258

298

275

265

Dividend on preferred stock

10

9

9

9

9

Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders

240

249

289

266

256

Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in 
CPR forecast 11

39

16

(6)

(12)

(21)

Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium
amortization, available to common stockholders

$                      279

$                      265

$                      283

$                      254

$                      235










Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

536.7

504.2

462.3

404.9

391.3

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

537.2

504.7

462.7

405.2

391.5

Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic

$                     0.45

$                     0.49

$                     0.63

$                     0.66

$                     0.65

Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted

$                     0.45

$                     0.49

$                     0.62

$                     0.66

$                     0.65

Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium
amortization, per common share - basic

$                     0.52

$                     0.53

$                     0.61

$                     0.63

$                     0.60

Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium
amortization, per common share - diluted

$                     0.52

$                     0.53

$                     0.61

$                     0.63

$                     0.60

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ESTIMATED TAXABLE INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)











Three Months Ended

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Net income/(loss)

$                      265

$                    (804)

$                      216

$                      293

$                      424

Book to tax differences:








Premium amortization, net

54

15

(21)

(22)

(23)

Realized gain/loss, net

627

928

(291)

(221)

(652)

Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward)

(12)

(105)

(67)

109

245

Unrealized (gain)/loss, net

(719)

140

316

(46)

108

Other

(9)

(1)

(2)

-

(13)

Total book to tax differences

(59)

977

(65)

(180)

(335)

Estimated REIT taxable income

206

173

151

113

89

Dividend on preferred stock

10

9

9

9

9

Estimated REIT taxable income, net of preferred stock dividend

$                      196

$                      164

$                      142

$                      104

$                        80

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

536.7

504.2

462.3

404.9

391.3

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

537.2

504.7

462.7

405.2

391.5

Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - basic

$                     0.37

$                     0.33

$                     0.31

$                     0.26

$                     0.20

Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - diluted

$                     0.36

$                     0.32

$                     0.31

$                     0.26

$                     0.20










Beginning cumulative non-deductible net capital loss

$                      182

$                      644

$                      711

$                      602

$                      357

Increase (decrease) in net capital loss carryforward 5

(12)

(462)

(67)

109

245

Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss

$                      170

$                      182

$                      644

$                      711

$                      602

Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss per common share

$                     0.32

$                     0.34

$                     1.35

$                     1.64

$                     1.54

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.




NET INTEREST SPREAD COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 2




(in millions, except per share data)




(unaudited)




















Three Months Ended

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up"
premium amortization:








Economic interest income:













Investment securities - GAAP interest income 12

$                      705

$                      604

$                      500

$                      414

$                      431

Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change 
    in CPR forecast 11

39

16

(6)

(12)

(21)

TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income 3,7

71

74

162

144

120

Economic interest income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization

815

694

656

546

530

Economic interest expense:













Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense

(541)

(418)

(312)

(237)

(206)

TBA dollar roll income - implied interest expense 3,6

(52)

(47)

(94)

(74)

(58)

Interest rate swap periodic income (cost) 3,9

83

63

56

41

(9)

Economic interest expense

(510)

(402)

(350)

(270)

(273)

Other interest and dividend income 3

3

-

1

1

1

Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium 
  amortization

$                      308

$                      292

$                      307

$                      277

$                      258















Net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" amortization:













Average asset yield:













Investment securities - average asset yield

3.14

%

3.13

%

3.11

%

2.99

%

3.05

%

Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change 
    in CPR forecast

0.17

%

0.08

%

(0.04)

%

(0.08)

%

(0.15)

%

Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium 
   amortization

3.31

%

3.21

%

3.07

%

2.91

%

2.90

%

TBA securities - average implied asset yield 7

3.55

%

3.66

%

3.54

%

3.41

%

3.08

%

Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 8

3.33

%

3.26

%

3.18

%

3.02

%

2.94

%

Average total cost of funds:













Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost

2.64

%

2.42

%

2.20

%

1.99

%

1.69

%

TBA securities - average implied funding cost 6

2.60

%

2.32

%

2.05

%

1.75

%

1.49

%

Average cost of funds, before interest rate swap periodic (income) cost 8

2.64

%

2.41

%

2.18

%

1.92

%

1.62

%

Interest rate swap periodic (income) cost of funds 10

(0.37)

%

(0.32)

%

(0.30)

%

(0.25)

%

0.06

%

Average total cost of funds

2.27

%

2.09

%

1.88

%

1.67

%

1.68

%

Average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization

1.06

%

1.17

%

1.30

%

1.35

%

1.26

%

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

KEY STATISTICS*

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)
















Three Months Ended

Key Balance Sheet Statistics:

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

June 30, 

March 31, 

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Investment securities: 12










Fixed-rate Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end

$                 92,502

$                 81,753

$                 69,844

$                 55,119

$                 53,696

Other Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end

$                      967

$                      974

$                   1,017

$                      992

$                   1,066

Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value - as of period end

$                   1,129

$                   1,012

$                      997

$                      936

$                      884

Non-Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end

$                      672

$                      548

$                      507

$                        60

$                        36

Total investment securities, at fair value - as of period end

$                 95,270

$                 84,287

$                 72,365

$                 57,107

$                 55,682

Total investment securities, at cost - as of period end

$                 95,090

$                 85,569

$                 74,691

$                 58,875

$                 57,211

Total investment securities, at par - as of period end

$                 92,091

$                 82,693

$                 71,844

$                 56,320

$                 54,625

Average investment securities, at cost

$                 89,952

$                 77,182

$                 64,346

$                 55,329

$                 56,573

Average investment securities, at par

$                 87,021

$                 74,395

$                 61,696

$                 52,856

$                 53,986

TBA securities:













Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at fair value

$                   6,955

$                   7,322

$                   9,393