AGNC Investment Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BETHESDA, Md., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$1.22 comprehensive income per common share, comprised of:

comprehensive income per common share, comprised of: $0.47 net income per common share

net income per common share

$0.75 other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI

other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI $0.52 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost 1

net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost Includes $0.04 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's $8 billion average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market

per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market

Excludes $(0.07) per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates

per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates $17.23 tangible net book value per common share as of March 31, 2019

tangible net book value per common share as of Increased $0.67 per common share, or 4.0%, from $16.56 per common share as of December 31, 2018

per common share, or 4.0%, from per common share as of

Excludes $526 million , or $0.98 per common share, of goodwill as of March 31, 2019

, or per common share, of goodwill as of $0.54 dividends declared per common share for the first quarter

dividends declared per common share for the first quarter Anticipated reduction of monthly dividend to $0.16 per common share, or $0.48 per quarter, beginning with the dividend to be declared in May 2019

per common share, or per quarter, beginning with the dividend to be declared in

Adjusted rate represents a dividend yield of 10.6% based on April 23, 2019 closing stock price

closing stock price 7.3% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter

Comprised of $0.54 dividends per common share and $0.67 increase in tangible net book value per common share

OTHER FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

$102.2 billion investment portfolio as of March 31, 2019 , comprised of:

investment portfolio as of , comprised of: $93.5 billion Agency MBS

Agency MBS

$7.0 billion TBA mortgage position

TBA mortgage position

$1.8 billion credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities

credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities 9.4x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of March 31, 2019

9.3x average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the quarter

6.3% portfolio CPR for the quarter

10.5% average projected portfolio life CPR as of March 31, 2019

1.06% annualized net interest spread and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost

Excludes -16 bps of "catch up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected CPR estimates

$235 million of 6.875% fixed-to-floating rate preferred equity issued during the quarter

of 6.875% fixed-to-floating rate preferred equity issued during the quarter $227 million of proceeds from offering, net of offering cost

___________ 1. Represents a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to a reconciliation to the most applicable GAAP measure and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information later in this release.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

"Following the challenging market conditions experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018, financial markets rebounded in the first quarter of 2019, with the S&P 500 recovering almost the entirety of its fourth quarter decline as investor sentiment improved markedly. Weaker economic growth both domestic and abroad, coupled with benign inflation indicators, led the Federal Reserve to adopt a more neutral monetary policy stance, signaling that further rate increases were unlikely in 2019 and that it would maintain a larger balance sheet than previously expected," said Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "As a result, interest rates decreased materially during the quarter, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate declining 28 basis points from 2.69% as of December 31, 2018 to 2.41% as of March 31, 2019. Within the fixed income markets, credit spreads recovered almost all of the fourth quarter widening. Agency MBS also posted a strong quarter but lagged the tightening seen in credit centric products. The bulk of the recovery in Agency MBS valuations relative to U.S. Treasury and interest rate swap hedges was largely the result of lower interest rate volatility and the performance of specified mortgage securities with favorable prepayment characteristics. Despite expected returns having declined modestly quarter over quarter, Agency MBS continue to provide the best risk-adjusted returns among relevant assets, particularly considering the Federal Reserve's neutral stance, muted interest rate volatility and elevated credit asset valuations. The benign interest rate environment significantly reduces the probability of convexity costs eroding the realized ROE on AGNC's levered Agency MBS position, thus increasing the likelihood of achieving current return expectations."

"Given the outperformance of our Agency MBS portfolio versus hedges, AGNC's economic return on tangible common equity for the first quarter of 2019 was very strong at 7.3%, consisting of $0.54 in dividends and a $0.67 increase in tangible net book value per common share," commented Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer. "In addition, AGNC generated $0.52 of net spread and dollar roll income, excluding catch-up premium amortization, in the first quarter. Funding costs remained elevated relative to LIBOR and premium amortization expense increased as a result of higher projected prepayments following the significant decline in interest rates over the last two quarters. Looking ahead, with the Federal Reserve expected to hold short term rates steady and an even more dovish stance communicated by the European Central Bank, the LIBOR-repo rate funding dynamic that AGNC enjoyed throughout 2018 is unlikely to return to the previously favorable levels in the near term. Further, we expect dollar roll specialness to remain relatively minimal and amortization expense to remain relatively constant. Against this backdrop, we anticipate reducing our monthly common stock dividend to $0.16 per share beginning with the dividend to be declared in May 2019."

TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $17.23 per share, an increase of 4.0% compared to $16.56 per share as of December 31, 2018 due to wider mortgage spreads and the strong performance of the Company's specified Agency MBS holdings during the quarter.

The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.98 per common share, of goodwill as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $102.2 billion, comprised of:

$100.4 billion of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including:

of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including: $99.5 billion of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:

of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:

$84.5 billion 30-year fixed-rate securities,

30-year fixed-rate securities,



$3.5 billion 30-year TBA securities,

30-year TBA securities,



$7.2 billion 15-year securities,

15-year securities,



$3.5 billion 15-year TBA securities, and

15-year TBA securities, and



$0.8 billion 20-year fixed-rate securities;

20-year fixed-rate securities;

$1.0 billion of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities;

of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities; $1.8 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities.

As of March 31, 2019, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency securities represented 86% and 10%, of the Company's investment portfolio, respectively, compared to 84% and 12%, respectively, as of December 31, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's fixed-rate securities, had a weighted average coupon of 3.83%, compared to 3.84% as of December 31, 2018, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:

3.88% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;

3.41% for 15-year fixed rate securities; and

3.95% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.

The Company accounts for TBA securities (or "dollar roll funded assets") as derivative instruments and recognizes dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's net TBA position had a total fair value of $7.0 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $70 million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet, compared to a total fair value of $7.3 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $70 million as of December 31, 2018.

CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES

The Company's investment portfolio had a weighted average CPR of 6.3% for the first quarter, compared to 7.4% for the prior quarter. The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the Company's Agency securities held as of March 31, 2019 was 10.5%, compared to 7.9% as of December 31, 2018.

The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 103.3% of par value as of March 31, 2019. Net premium amortization cost on the Company's investment portfolio for the first quarter was $(142) million, or $(0.26) per common share, which includes a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(39) million, or $(0.07) per common share, due to changes in the Company's projected CPR estimates for securities acquired prior to the first quarter. This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(107) million, or $(0.21) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(16) million, or $(0.03) per common share.

ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD

The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the net TBA position, was 3.14% for the first quarter, compared to 3.13% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 3.31% for the first quarter, compared to 3.21% for the prior quarter. Including TBA securities and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the first quarter was 3.33%, compared to 3.26% for the prior quarter.

For the first quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's Agency repurchase agreements was 2.64%, compared to 2.42% for the prior quarter. The Company's average implied TBA funding cost was 2.60% for the first quarter, compared to 2.32% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined average cost of funds for the first quarter was 2.27%, compared to 2.09% for the prior quarter.

The Company's annualized net interest spread, including TBA securities and interest rate swaps, was 0.90% for the first quarter, compared to 1.09% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's combined annualized net interest spread for the first quarter was 1.06%, versus 1.17% for the prior quarter.

NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME

The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of $0.52 per common share, excluding $(0.07) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost, compared to $0.53 per common share for the prior quarter, excluding $(0.03) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost.

A reconciliation of the Company's net interest income to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.

LEVERAGE

As of March 31, 2019, $86.3 billion of Agency repurchase agreements, $6.9 billion of TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.3 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. The remainder, or approximately $361 million, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements. Inclusive of its net TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 9.4x as of March 31, 2019, compared to 9.0x as of December 31, 2018. The Company's average "at risk" leverage for the first quarter was 9.3x tangible net book value, compared to 8.4x for the prior quarter.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had a weighted average interest rate of 2.82%, compared to 2.79% as of December 31, 2018, and a weighted average remaining days to maturity of 81 days, compared to 49 days as of December 31, 2018. As of March 31, 2019, $35.6 billion, or 41%, of the Company's Agency repurchase agreements were funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC, compared to $26.7 billion, or 35%, as of December 31, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had remaining maturities of:

$71.3 billion of three months or less;

of three months or less; $2.2 billion from three to six months;

from three to six months; $10.0 billion from six to twelve months; and

from six to twelve months; and $2.8 billion from one to three years.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

As of March 31, 2019, 77% of the Company's outstanding balance of Agency repurchase agreements, net TBA position and other debt was hedged with interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions, compared to 94% as of December 31, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's interest rate swap position totaled $48.2 billion in notional amount, compared to $51.6 billion as of December 31, 2018. The Company's interest rate swap position as of March 31, 2019 included $4.0 billion of forward starting swaps, with an average forward start date of 0.2 years, compared to $5.7 billion and 0.5 years, respectively, as of December 31, 2018. Including forward starting swaps, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 2.01%, an average receive rate of 2.69% and an average maturity of 4.3 years as of March 31, 2019, compared to 2.11%, 2.63% and 5.0 years, respectively, as of December 31, 2018. Excluding forward starting swaps, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 1.96% as of March 31, 2019, compared to 1.98% as of December 31, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had payer swaptions outstanding totaling $2.6 billion, compared to $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2018. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had short U.S. Treasury positions outstanding totaling $21.2 billion, compared to $23.4 billion as of December 31, 2018.

OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET

For the first quarter, the Company recorded a net gain of $120 million in other gain (loss), net, or $0.22 per common share, compared to a net loss of $(971) million, or $(1.93) per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the first quarter was comprised of:

$60 million of net realized gains on sales of investment securities;

of net realized gains on sales of investment securities; $1,060 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;

of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income; $83 million of interest rate swap periodic income;

of interest rate swap periodic income; $(679) million of net losses on interest rate swaps;

of net losses on interest rate swaps; $(27) million of net losses on interest rate swaptions;

of net losses on interest rate swaptions; $(456) million of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions;

of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions; $19 million of TBA dollar roll income;

of TBA dollar roll income; $64 million of net mark-to-market gains on TBA mortgage positions; and

of net mark-to-market gains on TBA mortgage positions; and $(4) million of other miscellaneous losses.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

During the first quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive income of $400 million, or $0.75 per common share, consisting of net unrealized gains on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to a $361 million, or $0.71 per common share, of other comprehensive income for the prior quarter.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS

During the first quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.18 per share to common stockholders of record as of January 31, February 28 and March 29, 2019, respectively, totaling $0.54 per share for the quarter, which were paid on February 11, March 11, and April 9, 2019, respectively. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the first quarter of 2019, the Company has declared a total of $8.8 billion in common stock dividends, or $39.86 per common share.

Subsequent to the first quarter, the Company declared a dividend of $0.18 per share to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2019, which will be paid on May 9, 2019. The Company also announced an anticipated reduction of its monthly dividend to common stockholders to $0.16 per common share, or $0.48 per quarter, beginning with the dividend to be declared in May 2019.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization; economic interest income; economic interest expense; estimated taxable income; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share data)





















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Assets:

















Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$89,471, $78,619, $67,889, $51,356 and $51,434, respectively) $ 93,044

$ 82,291

$ 70,408

$ 55,524

$ 54,141 Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest

entities, at fair value (pledged securities) 425

436

453

587

621 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged

securities of $142, $141, $44, $0 and $0, respectively) 1,129

1,012

997

936

884 Non-Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$45, $45, $0, $0 and $0, respectively) 672

548

507

60

36 U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged

securities of $121, $0, $45, $0 and $0, respectively) 121

46

109

-

224 REIT equity securities, at fair value -

-

-

46

42 Cash and cash equivalents 929

921

1,071

863

972 Restricted cash 517

599

456

447

386 Derivative assets, at fair value 253

273

412

458

410 Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged

securities of $439, $489, $443, $31 and $0, respectively) 439

489

524

31

- Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements 20,430

21,813

16,309

13,306

10,770 Goodwill and other intangible asset, net 526

526

526

550

550 Other assets 322

287

259

330

185 Total assets $ 118,807

$ 109,241

$ 92,031

$ 73,138

$ 69,221 Liabilities:

















Repurchase agreements $ 86,685

$ 75,717

$ 65,734

$ 48,839

$ 48,956 Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value 266

275

291

313

336 Payable for investment securities purchased 1,125

1,204

23

1,503

457 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 53

84

62

6

32 Dividends payable 107

106

95

87

80 Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse

repurchase agreements, at fair value 19,275

21,431

15,549

12,898

10,352 Accounts payable and other liabilities 795

518

650

450

670 Total liabilities 108,306

99,335

82,404

64,096

60,883 Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $735, $500,

$500, $500 and $500, respectively 711

484

484

484

484 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 536.3, 536.3, 477.8, 434.1 and

391.3 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 5

5

5

4

4 Additional paid-in capital 13,795

13,793

12,785

11,964

11,174 Retained deficit (3,467)

(3,433)

(2,343)

(2,299)

(2,358) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (543)

(943)

(1,304)

(1,111)

(966) Total stockholders' equity 10,501

9,906

9,627

9,042

8,338 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 118,807

$ 109,241

$ 92,031

$ 73,138

$ 69,221



















Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 17.23

$ 16.56

$ 18.00

$ 18.41

$ 18.63

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 Interest income:

















Interest income $ 705

$ 604

$ 500

$ 414

$ 431 Interest expense 541

418

312

237

206 Net interest income 164

186

188

177

225 Other gain (loss), net:

















Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net 60

(21)

(40)

(74)

(2) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value

through net income, net 1,060

683

(363)

(94)

(523) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net (1,000)

(1,633)

430

298

738 Management fee income -

-

46

4

4 Total other gain (loss), net 120

(971)

73

134

217 Expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 10

11

14

10

10 Other operating expense 9

8

31

8

8 Total operating expense 19

19

45

18

18 Net income (loss) 265

(804)

216

293

424 Dividend on preferred stock 10

9

9

9

9 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ 255

$ (813)

$ 207

$ 284

$ 415



















Net income (loss) $ 265

$ (804)

$ 216

$ 293

$ 424 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income (loss), net 400

361

(193)

(145)

(621) Comprehensive income (loss) 665

(443)

23

148

(197) Dividend on preferred stock 10

9

9

9

9 Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ 655

$ (452)

$ 14

$ 139

$ (206)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 536.7

504.2

462.3

404.9

391.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 537.2

504.2

462.7

405.2

391.5 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.48

$ (1.61)

$ 0.45

$ 0.70

$ 1.06 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.47

$ (1.61)

$ 0.45

$ 0.70

$ 1.06 Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 1.22

$ (0.90)

$ 0.03

$ 0.34

$ (0.53) Dividends declared per common share $ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 GAAP net interest income:

















Interest income $ 705

$ 604

$ 500

$ 414

$ 431 Interest expense 541

418

312

237

206 GAAP net interest income 164

186

188

177

225 TBA dollar roll income, net 3,4 19

27

68

70

62 Interest rate swap periodic income (cost), net 3,9 83

63

56

41

(9) Other interest and dividend income 3 3

-

1

1

1 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income 269

276

313

289

279 Other operating income (expense):

















Operating expense (19)

(19)

(45)

(18)

(18) Less non-recurring write-off of intangible asset and other expenses

associated with termination of management agreement -

1

26

-

- Management fee income -

-

46

4

4 Less management agreement termination fee income -

-

(42)

-

- Total operating income (expense), net (19)

(18)

(15)

(14)

(14) Net spread and dollar roll income 250

258

298

275

265 Dividend on preferred stock 10

9

9

9

9 Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders 240

249

289

266

256 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in

CPR forecast 11 39

16

(6)

(12)

(21) Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization, available to common stockholders $ 279

$ 265

$ 283

$ 254

$ 235



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 536.7

504.2

462.3

404.9

391.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 537.2

504.7

462.7

405.2

391.5 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic $ 0.45

$ 0.49

$ 0.63

$ 0.66

$ 0.65 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.49

$ 0.62

$ 0.66

$ 0.65 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization, per common share - basic $ 0.52

$ 0.53

$ 0.61

$ 0.63

$ 0.60 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization, per common share - diluted $ 0.52

$ 0.53

$ 0.61

$ 0.63

$ 0.60

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ESTIMATED TAXABLE INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 Net income/(loss) $ 265

$ (804)

$ 216

$ 293

$ 424 Book to tax differences:

















Premium amortization, net 54

15

(21)

(22)

(23) Realized gain/loss, net 627

928

(291)

(221)

(652) Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward) (12)

(105)

(67)

109

245 Unrealized (gain)/loss, net (719)

140

316

(46)

108 Other (9)

(1)

(2)

-

(13) Total book to tax differences (59)

977

(65)

(180)

(335) Estimated REIT taxable income 206

173

151

113

89 Dividend on preferred stock 10

9

9

9

9 Estimated REIT taxable income, net of preferred stock dividend $ 196

$ 164

$ 142

$ 104

$ 80 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 536.7

504.2

462.3

404.9

391.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 537.2

504.7

462.7

405.2

391.5 Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - basic $ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.31

$ 0.26

$ 0.20 Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - diluted $ 0.36

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.26

$ 0.20



















Beginning cumulative non-deductible net capital loss $ 182

$ 644

$ 711

$ 602

$ 357 Increase (decrease) in net capital loss carryforward 5 (12)

(462)

(67)

109

245 Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss $ 170

$ 182

$ 644

$ 711

$ 602 Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss per common share $ 0.32

$ 0.34

$ 1.35

$ 1.64

$ 1.54

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.









NET INTEREST SPREAD COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 2









(in millions, except per share data)









(unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up"

premium amortization:

















Economic interest income:



























Investment securities - GAAP interest income 12 $ 705



$ 604



$ 500



$ 414



$ 431

Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change

in CPR forecast 11 39



16



(6)



(12)



(21)

TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income 3,7 71



74



162



144



120

Economic interest income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 815



694



656



546



530

Economic interest expense:



























Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense (541)



(418)



(312)



(237)



(206)

TBA dollar roll income - implied interest expense 3,6 (52)



(47)



(94)



(74)



(58)

Interest rate swap periodic income (cost) 3,9 83



63



56



41



(9)

Economic interest expense (510)



(402)



(350)



(270)



(273)

Other interest and dividend income 3 3



-



1



1



1

Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization $ 308



$ 292



$ 307



$ 277



$ 258































Net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" amortization:



























Average asset yield:



























Investment securities - average asset yield 3.14 %

3.13 %

3.11 %

2.99 %

3.05 % Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change

in CPR forecast 0.17 %

0.08 %

(0.04) %

(0.08) %

(0.15) % Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization 3.31 %

3.21 %

3.07 %

2.91 %

2.90 % TBA securities - average implied asset yield 7 3.55 %

3.66 %

3.54 %

3.41 %

3.08 % Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 8 3.33 %

3.26 %

3.18 %

3.02 %

2.94 % Average total cost of funds:



























Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost 2.64 %

2.42 %

2.20 %

1.99 %

1.69 % TBA securities - average implied funding cost 6 2.60 %

2.32 %

2.05 %

1.75 %

1.49 % Average cost of funds, before interest rate swap periodic (income) cost 8 2.64 %

2.41 %

2.18 %

1.92 %

1.62 % Interest rate swap periodic (income) cost of funds 10 (0.37) %

(0.32) %

(0.30) %

(0.25) %

0.06 % Average total cost of funds 2.27 %

2.09 %

1.88 %

1.67 %

1.68 % Average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 1.06 %

1.17 %

1.30 %

1.35 %

1.26 %