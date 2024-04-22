AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$0.48 comprehensive income per common share, comprised of: $0.59 net income per common share $(0.11) other comprehensive loss ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI

comprehensive income per common share, comprised of: $0.58 net spread and dollar roll income per common share 1 Excludes $0.01 per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates

net spread and dollar roll income per common share $8.84 tangible net book value per common share as of March 31, 2024 Increased $0.14 per common share, or 1.6%, from $8.70 per common share as of December 31, 2023

tangible net book value per common share as of $0.36 dividends declared per common share for the first quarter

dividends declared per common share for the first quarter 5.7% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter Comprised of $0.36 dividends per common share and $0.14 increase in tangible net book value per common share



OTHER FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

$63.3 billion investment portfolio as of March 31, 2024 , comprised of: $53.7 billion Agency MBS $8.4 billion net forward purchases/(sales) of Agency MBS in the "to-be-announced" market ("TBA securities") $1 .1 billion credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities and other mortgage credit investments

investment portfolio as of , comprised of: 7.1x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of March 31, 2024 7.0x average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the quarter

Unencumbered cash and Agency MBS totaled $5.4 billion as of March 31, 2024 Excludes unencumbered CRT and non-Agency securities Represents 67% of the Company's tangible equity as of March 31, 2024

as of 10.4% average projected portfolio life CPR as of March 31, 2024 5.7% actual portfolio CPR for the quarter

2.98% annualized net interest spread for the quarter 2

Issued 25.1 million shares of common equity through At-the-Market ("ATM") Offerings for net proceeds of $241 million

___________ 1. Represents a non-GAAP measure. Prior to the fourth quarter 2023, this measure was referred to as "net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization cost/benefit, per common share." Please refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Net Spread and Dollar Roll Income and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information included in this release for additional information. 2. Please refer to Net Interest Spread Components by Funding Source included in this release for additional information.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

"AGNC generated an economic return of 5.7% in the first quarter of 2024, as the favorable macroeconomic environment for fixed income investors that began in late 2023 persisted throughout the first quarter of 2024" said Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Particularly beneficial for Agency mortgage-backed securities ('Agency MBS') investors in the first quarter, interest rate volatility declined meaningfully, Agency MBS spreads remained relatively stable, and the Federal Reserve indicated that short term rates had likely reached their pinnacle for this monetary policy cycle. Additionally, the Federal Reserve noted that a reduction in the pace of its balance sheet runoff would commence fairly soon, signaling that the quantitative tightening process was reaching its conclusion.



"Although the first quarter unfolded largely as expected and in a positive way, the start of the second quarter has illustrated that challenges remain. In April, interest rates and interest rate volatility increased meaningfully as the timing and magnitude of rate cuts in 2024 became increasingly more uncertain and as the conflict in the Middle East escalated. Despite this recent volatility, the underlying fundamentals for Agency MBS continue to give us reason for optimism. As a highly liquid, levered Agency MBS-focused investment vehicle, AGNC is well positioned to benefit from these favorable investment dynamics as they evolve over time."



"AGNC's strong 5.7% economic return on tangible common equity was comprised of $0.36 of dividends per common share and a $0.14 increase in tangible net book value per common share," said Bernice Bell, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "For the quarter, AGNC generated $0.58 per common share of net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization. Our leverage increased modestly to 7.1x at the end of Q1, compared to 7.0x at the end of Q4, and we continued to maintain an extremely strong liquidity position, finishing the quarter with $5.4 billion of unencumbered cash and Agency MBS, or 67% of our tangible equity."

TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $8.84 per share, an increase of 1.6% for the quarter compared to $8.70 per share as of December 31, 2023. The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.73 and $0.76 per share, of goodwill as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $63.3 billion, comprised of:

$62.2 billion of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including: $61.2 billion of fixed-rate securities, comprised of: $51.9 billion 30-year MBS, $8.4 billion 30-year TBA securities, net, $0.1 billion 15-year MBS, $0.1 billion 15-year TBA securities, and $0.7 billion 20-year MBS; and $1.0 billion of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities; and

of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including: $1 .1 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities and other mortgage credit investments.

As of March 31, 2024, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency MBS and TBA securities represented 95% and less than 1%, respectively, of the Company's investment portfolio, largely unchanged from 95% and 1%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.



As of March 31, 2024, the Company's fixed-rate Agency MBS and TBA securities' weighted average coupon was 4.86%, compared to 4.83% as of December 31, 2023, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:

4.89% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;

3.70% for 15-year fixed-rate securities; and

2.82% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.

The Company accounts for TBA securities and other forward settling securities as derivative instruments and recognizes TBA dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of March 31, 2024, such positions had a fair value of $8.4 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $43 million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet, compared to $5.4 billion and $66 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES

The Company's weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of its Agency securities held as of March 31, 2024 decreased to 10.4% from 11.4% as of December 31, 2023. The Company's weighted average CPR for the first quarter was 5.7%, compared to 6.2% for the prior quarter.



The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 102.1% of par value as of March 31, 2024. The Company's investment portfolio generated net premium amortization cost of $(37) million, or $(0.05) per common share, for the first quarter, which includes a "catch-up" premium amortization benefit of $10 million, or $0.01 per common share, due to a decrease in the Company's CPR projections for certain securities acquired prior to the first quarter. This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(16) million, or $(0.02) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization benefit of $32 million, or $0.05 per common share.

ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD

The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the TBA position, was 4.53% for the first quarter, compared to 4.55% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 4.46% for the first quarter, compared to 4.33% for the prior quarter. Including the TBA position and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the first quarter was 4.56%, compared to 4.47% for the prior quarter.



For the first quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's repurchase agreements was 5.45%, compared to 5.48% for the prior quarter. For the first quarter, the Company's TBA position had an implied financing cost of 5.34%, compared to 5.37% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined weighted average cost of funds for the first quarter was 1.58%, compared to 1.39% for the prior quarter.



The Company's annualized net interest spread, including the TBA position and interest rate swaps and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, for the first quarter was 2.98%, compared to 3.08% for the prior quarter.

NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME

The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of $0.58 per common share, compared to $0.60 per common share for the prior quarter. Net spread and dollar roll income excludes $0.01 and $0.05 per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit for the first quarter and prior quarter, respectively.



A reconciliation of the Company's total comprehensive income (loss) to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.

LEVERAGE

As of March 31, 2024, $48.1 billion of repurchase agreements, $8.4 billion of net TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.1 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. The remainder, or approximately $1.8 billion, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund short-term purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements. Inclusive of its TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled investment securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 7.1x as of March 31, 2024, compared to 7.0x as of December 31, 2023. The Company's average "at risk" leverage ratio for the first quarter was 7.0x tangible net book value, compared to 7.4x for the prior quarter.



As of March 31, 2024, the Company's repurchase agreements used to fund its investment portfolio ("Investment Securities Repo") had a weighted average interest rate of 5.46%, compared to 5.60% as of December 31, 2023, and a weighted average remaining maturity of 22 days, compared to 19 days as of December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, $23.2 billion, or 48%, of the Company's Investment Securities Repo was funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

As of March 31, 2024, interest rate swaps, swaptions, U.S. Treasury positions and other interest rate hedges equaled 99% of the Company's outstanding balance of Investment Securities Repo, TBA position and other debt, compared to 112% as of December 31, 2023.



As of March 31, 2024, the Company's pay fixed interest rate swap position totaled $44.4 billion in notional amount, had an average fixed pay rate of 0.97%, an average floating receive rate of 5.34% and an average maturity of 3.8 years, compared to $44.5 billion, 0.57%, 5.37% and 3.0 years, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's receive fixed interest rate swap position totaled $1.0 billion in notional amount, had an average fixed receive rate of 4.65%, an average floating pay rate of 5.34%, and an average maturity of 1.3 years, which were largely unchanged from December 31, 2023.



As of March 31, 2024, the Company had net payer (receiver) swaptions totaling $(0.2) billion, a two-year swap equivalent long SOFR futures position of $0.7 billion and a net short U.S. Treasury position of $13.8 billion outstanding, compared to $1.3 billion, $0.9 billion and $16.9 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET

For the first quarter, the Company recorded a net gain of $497 million in other gain (loss), net, or $0.71 per common share, compared to a net gain of $466 million, or $0.69 per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the first quarter was comprised of:

$(91) million of net realized losses on sales of investment securities;

of net realized losses on sales of investment securities; $(471) million of net unrealized losses on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;

of net unrealized losses on investment securities measured at fair value through net income; $536 million of interest rate swap periodic income;

of interest rate swap periodic income; $113 million of net gains on interest rate swaps;

of net gains on interest rate swaps; $33 million of net gains on interest rate swaptions;

of net gains on interest rate swaptions; $(10) million of net losses on SOFR futures;

of net losses on SOFR futures; $481 million of net gains on U.S. Treasury positions;

of net gains on U.S. Treasury positions; $(58) million of net mark-to-market losses on TBA securities;

of net mark-to-market losses on TBA securities; $(35) million of other interest income (expense), net; and

of other interest income (expense), net; and $(1) million of other miscellaneous losses.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

During the first quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive loss of $(77) million, or $(0.11) per common share, consisting of net unrealized losses on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to $291 million, or $0.43 per common share, of other comprehensive income for the prior quarter.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS

During the first quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of January 31, February 29, and March 29, 2024, totaling $0.36 per share for the quarter. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the first quarter of 2024, the Company has declared a total of $13.1 billion in common stock dividends, or $47.56 per common share.



FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; economic interest income; economic interest expense; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share data)





















March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Assets:

















Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $48,461,

$49,575, $52,250, $41,185 and $41,852, respectively) $ 53,615

$ 53,673

$ 55,758

$ 46,572

$ 44,925 Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest entities,

at fair value (pledged securities) 114

121

120

131

140 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities

of $722, $678, $709, $664 and $747, respectively) 753

723

736

711

769 Non-Agency securities, at fair value, and other mortgage credit

investments (including pledged securities of $245, $262, $253, $283

and $457, respectively) 353

351

353

353

530 U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$1,825, $1,530, $246, $1,523 and $6,481, respectively) 1,836

1,540

246

1,523

6,642 Cash and cash equivalents 505

518

493

716

975 Restricted cash 1,368

1,253

1,389

907

1,864 Derivative assets, at fair value 84

185

413

234

229 Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged securities

of $5, $0, $273, $148 and $339, respectively) 5

—

311

148

346 Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements 12,424

11,618

8,900

7,990

8,929 Goodwill 526

526

526

526

526 Other assets 293

1,088

746

707

236 Total assets $ 71,876

$ 71,596

$ 69,991

$ 60,518

$ 66,111 Liabilities:

















Repurchase agreements $ 49,971

$ 50,426

$ 52,107

$ 42,029

$ 48,384 Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value 76

80

80

87

92 Payable for investment securities purchased 636

210

701

1,901

— Derivative liabilities, at fair value 65

362

80

117

326 Dividends payable 118

115

109

103

101 Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase

agreements, at fair value 12,115

10,894

9,022

7,970

8,869 Accounts payable and other liabilities 317

1,252

442

433

547 Total liabilities 63,298

63,339

62,541

52,640

58,319 Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred Stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $1,688 1,634

1,634

1,634

1,634

1,634 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 720.3, 694.3, 648.0, 603.3 and 592.5

shares issued and outstanding, respectively 7

7

6

6

6 Additional paid-in capital 15,521

15,281

14,901

14,466

14,356 Retained deficit (7,990)

(8,148)

(8,283)

(7,633)

(7,674) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (594)

(517)

(808)

(595)

(530) Total stockholders' equity 8,578

8,257

7,450

7,878

7,792 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,876

$ 71,596

$ 69,991

$ 60,518

$ 66,111



















Tangible net book value per common share1 $ 8.84

$ 8.70

$ 8.08

$ 9.39

$ 9.41

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023 Interest income:

















Interest income $ 642

$ 640

$ 593

$ 457

$ 351 Interest expense 672

666

646

526

449 Net interest income (expense) (30)

(26)

(53)

(69)

(98) Other gain (loss), net:

















Realized loss on sale of investment securities, net (91)

(697)

(534)

(255)

(81) Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities measured at fair value

through net income, net (471)

2,803

(1,356)

(363)

594 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other investments, net 1,059

(1,640)

1,574

996

(544) Total other gain (loss), net 497

466

(316)

378

(31) Expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 16

20

14

14

14 Other operating expense 8

8

9

9

8 Total operating expense 24

28

23

23

22 Net income (loss) 443

412

(392)

286

(151) Dividend on preferred stock 31

31

31

31

30 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ 412

$ 381

$ (423)

$ 255

$ (181)



















Net income (loss) $ 443

$ 412

$ (392)

$ 286

$ (151) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income (loss), net (77)

291

(213)

(65)

142 Comprehensive income (loss) 366

703

(605)

221

(9) Dividend on preferred stock 31

31

31

31

30 Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ 335

$ 672

$ (636)

$ 190

$ (39)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 702.2

672.3

622.0

598.8

579.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 704.2

674.0

622.0

599.7

579.3 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.59

$ 0.57

$ (0.68)

$ 0.43

$ (0.31) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.57

$ (0.68)

$ 0.43

$ (0.31) Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.48

$ 1.00

$ (1.02)

$ 0.32

$ (0.07) Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.48

$ 1.00

$ (1.02)

$ 0.32

$ (0.07) Dividends declared per common share $ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023 Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common

stockholders $ 335

$ 672

$ (636)

$ 190

$ (39) Adjustments to exclude realized and unrealized (gains) losses

reported through net income:

















Realized loss on sale of investment securities, net 91

697

534

255

81 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities measured at fair value

through net income, net 471

(2,803)

1,356

363

(594) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments and other securities, net (1,059)

1,640

(1,574)

(996)

544 Adjustment to exclude unrealized (gain) loss reported through other

comprehensive income:

















Unrealized (gain) loss on available-for-sale securities measure at fair

value through other comprehensive income, net 77

(291)

213

65

(142) Other adjustments:

















Estimated "catch up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change

in CPR forecast 3 (10)

(32)

(31)

(11)

69 TBA dollar roll income 4,5 —

7

—

6

18 Interest rate swap periodic income, net 4,6 536

548

583

567

504 Other interest income (expense), net 4,7 (35)

(36)

(42)

(35)

(33) Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders $ 406

$ 402

$ 403

$ 404

$ 408



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 702.2

672.3

622.0

598.8

579.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 704.2

674.0

623.3

599.7

580.5 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic $ 0.58

$ 0.60

$ 0.65

$ 0.67

$ 0.70 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted $ 0.58

$ 0.60

$ 0.65

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP NET INTEREST SPREAD COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income:

















Economic interest income:

















Investment securities - GAAP interest income 8 $ 642

$ 640

$ 593

$ 457

$ 351 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to

change in CPR forecast 3 (10)

(32)

(31)

(11)

69 TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income 4,9 84

76

99

129

220 Economic interest income 716

684

661

575

640 Economic interest expense:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense (672)

(666)

(646)

(526)

(449) TBA dollar roll income - implied interest expense 4,10 (84)

(69)

(99)

(123)

(202) Interest rate swap periodic income, net 4,6 536

548

583

567

504 Economic interest expense (220)

(187)

(162)

(82)

(147) Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income $ 496

$ 497

$ 499

$ 493

$ 493



















Net interest spread:

















Average asset yield:

















Investment securities - average asset yield 4.53 %

4.55 %

4.26 %

3.72 %

2.93 % Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to

change in CPR forecast (0.07) %

(0.22) %

(0.22) %

(0.09) %

0.58 % Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up"

premium amortization 4.46 %

4.33 %

4.04 %

3.63 %

3.51 % TBA securities - average implied asset yield 9 5.40 %

6.09 %

5.40 %

5.18 %

4.93 % Average asset yield 11 4.56 %

4.47 %

4.20 %

3.89 %

3.90 % Average total cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost 5.45 %

5.48 %

5.37 %

5.01 %

4.51 % TBA securities - average implied funding cost 10 5.34 %

5.37 %

5.28 %

4.89 %

4.53 % Average cost of funds, before interest rate swap periodic income,

net 11 5.44 %

5.47 %

5.36 %

4.98 %

4.52 % Interest rate swap periodic income, net 12 (3.86) %

(4.08) %

(4.19) %

(4.35) %

(3.50) % Average total cost of funds 13 1.58 %

1.39 %

1.17 %

0.63 %

1.02 % Average net interest spread 2.98 %

3.08 %

3.03 %

3.26 %

2.88 %

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP KEY STATISTICS* (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended Key Balance Sheet Statistics: March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023 Investment securities: 8

















Fixed-rate Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 52,767

$ 53,161

$ 55,408

$ 46,250

$ 44,754 Other Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 962

$ 633

$ 470

$ 453

$ 311 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 753

$ 723

$ 736

$ 711

$ 769 Non-Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end 14 $ 294

$ 307

$ 308

$ 325

$ 505 Total investment securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 54,776

$ 54,824

$ 56,922

$ 47,739

$ 46,339 Total investment securities, at cost - as of period end $ 57,464

$ 56,965

$ 62,156

$ 51,406

$ 49,575 Total investment securities, at par - as of period end $ 56,287

$ 55,760

$ 61,034

$ 50,030

$ 48,123 Average investment securities, at cost $ 56,664

$ 56,228

$ 55,665

$ 49,119

$ 47,846 Average investment securities, at par $ 55,455

$ 55,039

$ 54,387

$ 47,711

$ 46,374 TBA securities: 15

















Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at fair value $ 8,448

$ 5,354

$ 2,376

$ 10,228

$ 10,395 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at cost $ 8,405

$ 5,288

$ 2,407

$ 10,320

$ 10,385 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, carrying value $ 43

$ 66

$ (31)

$ (92)

$ 10 Average net TBA portfolio, at cost $ 6,190

$ 4,993

$ 7,340

$ 9,985

$ 17,851 Average repurchase agreements and other debt 16 $ 48,730

$ 47,548

$ 47,073

$ 41,546

$ 39,824 Average stockholders' equity 17 $ 8,328

$ 7,660

$ 7,758

$ 7,712

$ 8,053 Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 8.84

$ 8.70

$ 8.08

$ 9.39

$ 9.41 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - average 18 7.0 :1

7.4 :1

7.5 :1

7.2 :1

7.7 :1 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - as of period end 19 7.1 :1

7.0 :1

7.9 :1

7.2 :1

7.2 :1



















Key Performance Statistics:

















Investment securities: 8

















Average coupon 4.90 %

4.77 %

4.51 %

4.21 %

4.06 % Average asset yield 4.53 %

4.55 %

4.26 %

3.72 %

2.93 % Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 4.46 %

4.33 %

4.04 %

3.63 %

3.51 % Average coupon - as of period end 4.93 %

4.86 %

4.73 %

4.33 %

4.15 % Average asset yield - as of period end 4.52 %

4.41 %

4.37 %

3.78 %

3.55 % Average actual CPR for securities held during the period 5.7 %

6.2 %

7.1 %

6.6 %

5.2 % Average forecasted CPR - as of period end 10.4 %

11.4 %

8.3 %

9.8 %

10.0 % Total premium amortization cost $ (37)

$ (16)

$ (20)

$ (45)

$ (120) TBA securities:

















Average coupon - as of period end 20 5.22 %

5.54 %

5.83 %

5.25 %

5.06 % Average implied asset yield 9 5.40 %

6.09 %

5.40 %

5.18 %

4.93 % Combined investment and TBA securities - average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 11 4.56 %

4.47 %

4.20 %

3.89 %

3.90 % Cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements - average funding cost 5.45 %

5.48 %

5.37 %

5.01 %

4.51 % TBA securities - average implied funding cost 10 5.34 %

5.37 %

5.28 %

4.89 %

4.53 % Interest rate swaps - average periodic income 12 (3.86) %

(4.08) %

(4.19) %

(4.35) %

(3.50) % Average total cost of funds, inclusive of TBAs and interest rate swap periodic income, net 11,13 1.58 %

1.39 %

1.17 %

0.63 %

1.02 % Repurchase agreements - average funding cost as of period end 5.46 %

5.60 %

5.47 %

5.23 %

4.81 % Interest rate swaps - average net pay/(receive) rate as of period end 21 (4.37) %

(4.80) %

(4.56) %

(4.53) %

(4.39) % Net interest spread:

















Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread 3.04 %

3.29 %

3.23 %

3.34 %

2.46 % Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 2.98 %

3.08 %

3.03 %

3.26 %

2.88 % Expenses % of average stockholders' equity - annualized 1.15 %

1.46 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.09 % Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity - unannualized 22 5.7 %

12.1 %

(10.1) %

3.6 %

(0.7) %

*Except as noted below, average numbers for each period are weighted based on days on the Company's books and records. All percentages are annualized, unless otherwise noted.

Numbers in financial tables may not total due to rounding.

Tangible net book value per common share excludes preferred stock liquidation preference and goodwill. Table includes non-GAAP financial measures and/or amounts derived from non-GAAP measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for additional discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. "Catch-up" premium amortization cost/benefit is reported in interest income on the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Amount reported in gain (loss) on derivatives instruments and other securities, net in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Dollar roll income represents the price differential, or "price drop," between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. Amount includes dollar roll income (loss) on long and short TBA securities. Amount excludes TBA mark-to-market adjustments. Represents periodic interest rate swap settlements. Amount excludes interest rate swap termination fees, mark-to-market adjustments and price alignment interest income (expense) on margin deposits. Other interest income (expense), net includes interest income on cash and cash equivalents, price alignment interest income (expense) on margin deposits, and other miscellaneous interest income (expense). Investment securities include Agency MBS, CRT and non-Agency securities. Amounts exclude TBA and forward settling securities accounted for as derivative instruments in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. The average implied asset yield for TBA dollar roll transactions is extrapolated by adding the average TBA implied funding cost (Note 10) to the net dollar roll yield. The net dollar roll yield is calculated by dividing dollar roll income (Note 5) by the average net TBA balance (cost basis) outstanding for the period. The implied funding cost/benefit of TBA dollar roll transactions is determined using the "price drop" (Note 5) and market-based assumptions regarding the "cheapest-to-deliver" collateral that can be delivered to satisfy the TBA contract, such as the anticipated collateral's weighted average coupon, weighted average maturity and projected 1-month CPR. The average implied funding cost/benefit for all TBA transactions is weighted based on the Company's daily average TBA balance outstanding for the period. Amount calculated on a weighted average basis based on average balances outstanding during the period and their respective asset yield/funding cost. Represents interest rate swap periodic cost/income measured as a percent of total mortgage funding (Investment Securities Repo, other debt and net TBA securities (at cost)). Cost of funds excludes other supplemental hedges used to hedge a portion of the Company's interest rate risk (such as swaptions, SOFR futures, and U.S. Treasury positions) and U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Non-Agency MBS, at fair value, excludes $59 million , $44 million , $45 million , $28 million and $25 million of other mortgage credit investments held as of March 31, 2024 and December 31 , September 30 , June 30 , and March 31, 2023 , respectively. Includes TBA dollar roll position and, if applicable, forward settling securities accounted for as derivative instruments in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Amount is net of short TBA securities. Average repurchase agreements and other debt excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Average stockholders' equity calculated as the average month-ended stockholders' equity during the quarter. Average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage during the period was calculated by dividing the sum of the daily weighted average Investment Securities Repo, other debt, and TBA and forward settling securities (at cost) outstanding for the period by the sum of average stockholders' equity adjusted to exclude goodwill. Leverage excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of period end was calculated by dividing the sum of the amount outstanding under Investment Securities Repo, other debt, net TBA position and forward settling securities (at cost), and net receivable / payable for unsettled investment securities outstanding by the sum of total stockholders' equity adjusted to exclude goodwill. Leverage excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Average TBA coupon is for the long TBA position only. Includes forward starting swaps not yet in effect as of reported period-end. Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity represents the sum of the change in tangible net book value per common share and dividends declared on common stock during the period over the beginning tangible net book value per common share.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

Founded in 2008, AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) is a leading investor in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency MBS), which benefit from a guarantee against credit losses by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. We invest on a leveraged basis, financing our Agency MBS assets primarily through repurchase agreements, and utilize dynamic risk management strategies intended to protect the value of our portfolio from interest rate and other market risks.

AGNC has a track record of providing favorable long-term returns for our stockholders through substantial monthly dividend income, with over $13 billion of common stock dividends paid since inception. Our business is a significant source of private capital for the U.S. residential housing market, and our team has extensive experience managing mortgage assets across market cycles. To learn more about The Premier Agency Residential Mortgage REIT, please visit www.AGNC.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and Sign Up for Investor Alerts.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company's results of operations discussed in this release include certain non-GAAP financial information, including "net spread and dollar roll income"; "economic interest income" and "economic interest expense"; and the related per common share measures and certain financial metrics derived from such non-GAAP information, such as "cost of funds" and "net interest spread."

Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders is measured as comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders (GAAP measure) adjusted to: (i) exclude gains/losses on investment securities recognized through net income or other comprehensive income and gains/losses on derivative instruments and other securities (GAAP measures), (ii) exclude retrospective "catch-up" adjustments to premium amortization cost due to changes in projected CPR estimates and (iii) include interest rate swap periodic income/cost, TBA dollar roll income and other miscellaneous interest income/expense. As defined, net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders represents net interest income (GAAP measure) adjusted to exclude retrospective "catch-up" adjustments to premium amortization cost due to changes in projected CPR estimates and to include TBA dollar roll income, interest rate swap periodic income/cost and other miscellaneous interest income/expense, less total operating expense (GAAP measure) and dividends on preferred stock (GAAP measure).

By providing users of the Company's financial information with such measures in addition to the related GAAP measures, the Company believes users have greater transparency into the information used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The Company also believes that it is important for users of its financial information to consider information related to the Company's current financial performance without the effects of certain transactions that are not necessarily indicative of its current investment portfolio performance and operations.

Specifically, the Company believes the inclusion of TBA dollar roll income in its non-GAAP measures is meaningful as TBAs are economically equivalent to holding and financing generic Agency MBS using short-term repurchase agreements but are recognized under GAAP in gain/loss on derivative instruments in the Company's statement of operations. Similarly, the Company believes that the inclusion of periodic interest rate swap settlements in such measures, which are recognized under GAAP in gain/loss on derivative instruments, is meaningful as interest rate swaps are the primary instrument the Company uses to economically hedge against fluctuations in the Company's borrowing costs and inclusion of periodic interest rate swap settlements is more indicative of the Company's total cost of funds than interest expense alone. Finally, the Company believes the exclusion of "catch-up" adjustments to premium amortization cost is meaningful as it excludes the cumulative effect from prior reporting periods due to current changes in future prepayment expectations and, therefore, exclusion of such "catch-up" cost or benefit is more indicative of the current earnings potential of the Company's investment portfolio.

However, because such measures are incomplete measures of the Company's financial performance and involve differences from results computed in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered as supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, results computed in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of such non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

A reconciliation of GAAP comprehensive income (loss) to non-GAAP "net spread and dollar roll income" is included in this release.

