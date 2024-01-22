AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$1.00 comprehensive income per common share, comprised of: $0.57 net income per common share $0.43 other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI

comprehensive income per common share, comprised of: $0.60 net spread and dollar roll income per common share 1 Includes $0.01 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's $5.0 billion average net long position in Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market Excludes $0.05 per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates

net spread and dollar roll income per common share $8.70 tangible net book value per common share as of December 31, 2023 Increased $0.62 per common share, or 7.7%, from $8.08 per common share as of September 30, 2023

tangible net book value per common share as of $0.36 dividends declared per common share for the fourth quarter

dividends declared per common share for the fourth quarter 12.1% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter Comprised of $0.36 dividends per common share and $0.62 increase in tangible net book value per common share



OTHER FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

$60.2 billion investment portfolio as of December 31, 2023 , comprised of: $53.8 billion Agency MBS $5.4 billion net TBA mortgage position $1.1 billion credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities and other mortgage credit investments

investment portfolio as of , comprised of: 7.0x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of December 31, 2023 7.4x average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the quarter

Unencumbered cash and Agency MBS totaled $5.1 billion as of December 31, 2023 Excludes unencumbered CRT and non-Agency securities Represents 66% of the Company's tangible equity as of December 31, 2023

as of 11.4% average projected portfolio life CPR as of December 31, 2023 6.2% actual portfolio CPR for the quarter

3.08% annualized net interest spread 2

Issued 46.3 million shares of common equity through At-the-Market ("ATM") Offerings for net proceeds of $376 million

2023 FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

$0.30 comprehensive income per common share, comprised of: $0.05 net income per common share $0.25 OCI per common share

comprehensive income per common share, comprised of: $2.61 net spread and dollar roll income per common share 1 Includes $0.05 per common share of dollar roll income Excludes $0.01 per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit

net spread and dollar roll income per common share $1.44 in dividends declared per common share

in dividends declared per common share 3.0% economic return on tangible common equity for the year, comprised of: $1.44 dividends per common share $(1.14) decrease in tangible net book value per common share, or -11.6%, from $9.84 per common share as of December 31, 2022

10.0% total stock return 3

Issued 118.8 million shares of common equity through ATM Offerings for net proceeds of $1.1 billion

1. Represents a non-GAAP measure. Prior to the fourth quarter 2023, this measure was referred to as "net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization cost/benefit, per common share." Please refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Net Spread and Dollar Roll Income and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information included in this release. 2. Please refer to Net Interest Spread Components by Funding Source included in this release for additional information. 3. Includes dividend reinvestments. Source: Bloomberg

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

"The fourth quarter of 2023 illustrated the importance of our active portfolio management strategy, as AGNC generated a very favorable 12.1% economic return despite significant intra-quarter volatility," said Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the last two years, the Federal Reserve has engineered one of the most aggressive tightening campaigns ever experienced, increasing the Federal Funds rate by 5.25% while simultaneously reducing its balance sheet by $1.3 trillion. Despite this challenging fixed income environment, AGNC generated a positive economic return of 3.0% in 2023, produced a total stock return of 10.0%, and, importantly, provided shareholders with a stable and compelling monthly dividend.



"As a levered Agency MBS investor, the two primary drivers of our performance are changes in Agency MBS spreads and interest rate volatility. Over the past two years, as the Federal Reserve aggressively tightened monetary policy, Agency MBS spreads widened by more than 100 basis points, and interest rates and interest rate volatility moved sharply higher. Today, we believe many of the factors that drove these adverse conditions are largely behind us. Historically attractive and stable Agency MBS spreads combined with declining interest rate volatility create a compelling investment environment for AGNC and form the basis for our positive investment outlook."



"AGNC generated a strong 12.1% economic return on tangible common equity in the fourth quarter, comprised of $0.36 of dividends per common share and a $0.62 increase in tangible net book value per common share," said Bernice Bell, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "AGNC's net spread and dollar roll income remained very strong at $0.60 per common share in the quarter, demonstrating the value of our short-term debt hedging strategy. Our leverage declined to 7.0x at the end of Q4, compared to 7.9x at the end of Q3, and we finished the quarter with $5.1 billion of unencumbered cash and Agency MBS, or 66% of our tangible equity."



TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $8.70 per share, an increase of 7.7% for the quarter compared to $8.08 per share as of September 30, 2023. The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.76 and $0.81 per share, of goodwill as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $60.2 billion, comprised of:

$59.1 billion of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including: $58.5 billion of fixed-rate securities, comprised of: $51.7 billion 30-year MBS, $5.3 billion 30-year TBA securities, net, $0.7 billion 15-year MBS, $0.1 billion 15-year TBA securities, and $0.8 billion 20-year MBS; and $0.6 billion of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities; and

of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including: $1.1 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities and other mortgage credit investments.

As of December 31, 2023, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency MBS and TBA securities represented 95% and 1%, respectively, of the Company's investment portfolio, compared to 94% and 2%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.



As of December 31, 2023, the Company's fixed-rate Agency MBS and TBA securities' weighted average coupon was 4.83%, compared to 4.71% as of September 30, 2023, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:

4.88% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;

3.44% for 15-year fixed-rate securities; and

2.82% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.

The Company accounts for TBA securities and other forward settling securities as derivative instruments and recognizes TBA dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of December 31, 2023, such positions had a fair value of $5.4 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $66 million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet, compared to $2.4 billion and $(31) million, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.

CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES

The Company's weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of its Agency securities held as of December 31, 2023 increased to 11.4% from 8.3% as of September 30, 2023. The Company's weighted average CPR for the fourth quarter was 6.2%, compared to 7.1% for the prior quarter.



The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 102.2% of par value as of December 31, 2023. The Company's investment portfolio generated net premium amortization cost of $(16) million, or $(0.02) per common share, for the fourth quarter, which includes a "catch-up" premium amortization benefit of $32 million, or $0.05 per common share, due to a decrease in the Company's CPR projections for certain securities acquired prior to the fourth quarter. This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(20) million, or $(0.03) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization benefit of $31 million, or $0.05 per common share.

ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD

The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the TBA position, was 4.55% for the fourth quarter, compared to 4.26% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 4.33% for the fourth quarter, compared to 4.04% for the prior quarter. Including the TBA position and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the fourth quarter was 4.47%, compared to 4.20% for the prior quarter.



For the fourth quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's repurchase agreements was 5.48%, compared to 5.37% for the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter, the Company's TBA position had an implied financing cost of 5.37%, compared to 5.28% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined weighted average cost of funds for the fourth quarter was 1.39%, compared to 1.17% for the prior quarter.



The Company's annualized net interest spread, including the TBA position and interest rate swaps and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, for the fourth quarter was 3.08%, compared to 3.03% for the prior quarter.

NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME

The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the fourth quarter of $0.60 per common share, compared to $0.65 per common share for the prior quarter. Net spread and dollar roll income excludes $0.05 per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit for the fourth quarter and prior quarter.



A reconciliation of the Company's total comprehensive income (loss) to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.

LEVERAGE

As of December 31, 2023, $48.9 billion of repurchase agreements, $5.3 billion of net TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.1 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. The remainder, or approximately $1.5 billion, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund short-term purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements. Inclusive of its TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled investment securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 7.0x as of December 31, 2023, compared to 7.9x September 30, 2023. The Company's average "at risk" leverage ratio for the fourth quarter was 7.4x tangible net book value, compared to 7.5x for the prior quarter.



As of December 31, 2023, the Company's repurchase agreements used to fund its investment portfolio ("Investment Securities Repo") had a weighted average interest rate of 5.60%, compared to 5.47% as of September 30, 2023, and a weighted average remaining maturity of 19 days, compared to 16 days as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, $24.1 billion, or 49%, of the Company's Investment Securities Repo was funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

As of December 31, 2023, interest rate swaps, swaptions, U.S. Treasury positions and other interest rate hedges equaled 112% of the Company's outstanding balance of Investment Securities Repo, TBA position and other debt, compared to 116% as of September 30, 2023.



As of December 31, 2023, the Company's net interest rate swap position totaled $43.5 billion in notional amount, compared to $44.4 billion as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 0.68%, an average receive rate of 5.35% and an average maturity of 3.0 years, compared to 0.74%, 5.30% and 3.5 years, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.



As of December 31, 2023, the Company had net payer swaptions totaling $1.1 billion, a two-year swap equivalent long SOFR futures position of $0.9 billion and a net short U.S. Treasury position of $16.9 billion outstanding, compared to $1.4 billion, $1.1 billion and $18.6 billion, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.

OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET

For the fourth quarter, the Company recorded a net gain of $466 million in other gain (loss), net, or $0.69 per common share, compared to a net loss of $(316) million, or $(0.51) per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the fourth quarter was comprised of:

$(697) million of net realized losses on sales of investment securities;

of net realized losses on sales of investment securities; $2,803 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;

of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income; $548 million of interest rate swap periodic income;

of interest rate swap periodic income; $(1,256) million of net losses on interest rate swaps;

of net losses on interest rate swaps; $(70) million of net losses on interest rate swaptions;

of net losses on interest rate swaptions; $15 million of net gains on SOFR futures;

of net gains on SOFR futures; $(1,054) million of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions;

of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions; $7 million of TBA dollar roll income;

of TBA dollar roll income; $214 million of net mark-to-market gains on TBA securities;

of net mark-to-market gains on TBA securities; $(36) million of other interest income (expense), net; and

of other interest income (expense), net; and $(8) million of other miscellaneous losses.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive income of $291 million, or $0.43 per common share, consisting of net unrealized gains on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to $(213) million, or $(0.34) per common share, of other comprehensive loss for the prior quarter.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS

During the fourth quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of October 31, November 31, and December 29, 2023, totaling $0.36 per share for the quarter. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company has declared a total of $12.9 billion in common stock dividends, or $47.20 per common share.



The Company also announced it has published the tax characteristics of its distributions for common stock dividends and for each series of its preferred stock dividends for calendar year 2023 on its website at www.AGNC.com. Stockholders should receive an IRS Form 1099-DIV containing this information from their brokers, transfer agents or other institutions.



FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; economic interest income; economic interest expense; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share data)





















December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Assets:

















Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $49,602, $52,250, $41,185, $41,852 and $35,800, respectively) $ 53,673

$ 55,758

$ 46,572

$ 44,925

$ 39,346 Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value (pledged securities) 121

120

131

140

144 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $678, $709, $664, $747 and $703, respectively) 723

736

711

769

757 Non-Agency securities, at fair value, and other mortgage credit investments (including pledged securities of $262, $253, $283, $457 and $605, respectively) 351

353

353

530

682 U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $1,530, $246, $1,523, $6,481 and $353, respectively) 1,540

246

1,523

6,642

353 Cash and cash equivalents 518

493

716

975

1,018 Restricted cash 1,253

1,389

907

1,864

1,316 Derivative assets, at fair value 185

413

234

229

617 Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged securities of $0, $273, $148, $339 and $119, respectively) —

311

148

346

120 Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements 11,618

8,900

7,990

8,929

6,622 Goodwill 526

526

526

526

526 Other assets 1,088

746

707

236

247 Total assets $ 71,596

$ 69,991

$ 60,518

$ 66,111

$ 51,748 Liabilities:

















Repurchase agreements $ 50,426

$ 52,107

$ 42,029

$ 48,384

$ 36,262 Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value 80

80

87

92

95 Payable for investment securities purchased 210

701

1,901

—

302 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 362

80

117

326

99 Dividends payable 115

109

103

101

100 Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase agreements, at fair value 10,894

9,022

7,970

8,869

6,534 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,252

442

433

547

486 Total liabilities 63,339

62,541

52,640

58,319

43,878 Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred Stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $1,688 1,634

1,634

1,634

1,634

1,634 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 694.3, 648.0, 603.3, 592.5 and 574.6 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 7

6

6

6

6 Additional paid-in capital 15,281

14,901

14,466

14,356

14,186 Retained deficit (8,148)

(8,283)

(7,633)

(7,674)

(7,284) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (517)

(808)

(595)

(530)

(672) Total stockholders' equity 8,257

7,450

7,878

7,792

7,870 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,596

$ 69,991

$ 60,518

$ 66,111

$ 51,748



















Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 8.70

$ 8.08

$ 9.39

$ 9.41

$ 9.84

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 Interest income:

















Interest income $ 640

$ 593

$ 457

$ 351

$ 2,041 Interest expense 666

646

526

449

2,287 Net interest income (expense) (26)

(53)

(69)

(98)

(246) Other gain (loss), net:

















Realized loss on sale of investment securities, net (697)

(534)

(255)

(81)

(1,567) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value through net income, net 2,803

(1,356)

(363)

594

1,678 (Loss) gain on derivative instruments and other investments, net (1,640)

1,574

996

(544)

386 Total other gain (loss), net 466

(316)

378

(31)

497 Expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 20

14

14

14

62 Other operating expense 8

9

9

8

34 Total operating expense 28

23

23

22

96 Net income (loss) 412

(392)

286

(151)

155 Dividend on preferred stock 31

31

31

30

123 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ 381

$ (423)

$ 255

$ (181)

$ 32



















Net income (loss) $ 412

$ (392)

$ 286

$ (151)

$ 155 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss), net 291

(213)

(65)

142

155 Comprehensive income (loss) 703

(605)

221

(9)

310 Dividend on preferred stock 31

31

31

30

123 Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ 672

$ (636)

$ 190

$ (39)

$ 187



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 672.3

622.0

598.8

579.3

618.4 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 674.0

622.0

599.7

579.3

619.6 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.57

$ (0.68)

$ 0.43

$ (0.31)

$ 0.05 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.57

$ (0.68)

$ 0.43

$ (0.31)

$ 0.05 Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic $ 1.00

$ (1.02)

$ 0.32

$ (0.07)

$ 0.30 Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 1.00

$ (1.02)

$ 0.32

$ (0.07)

$ 0.30 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 1.44

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ 672

$ (636)

$ 190

$ (39)

$ 187 Adjustments to exclude realized and unrealized (gains) losses reported through net income:

















Realized loss on sale of investment securities, net 697

534

255

81

1,567 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities measured at fair value through net income, net (2,803)

1,356

363

(594)

(1,678) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments and other securities, net 1,640

(1,574)

(996)

544

(386) Adjustment to exclude unrealized (gain) loss reported through other comprehensive income:

















Unrealized (gain) loss on available-for-sale securities measure at fair value through other comprehensive income, net (291)

213

65

(142)

(155) Other adjustments:

















Estimated "catch up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR forecast 3 (32)

(31)

(11)

69

(5) TBA dollar roll income 4,5 7

—

6

18

31 Interest rate swap periodic income, net 4,6 548

583

567

504

2,202 Other interest income (expense), net 4,7 (36)

(42)

(35)

(33)

(146) Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders $ 402

$ 403

$ 404

$ 408

$ 1,617



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 672.3

622.0

598.8

579.3

618.4 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 674.0

623.3

599.7

580.5

619.6 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.65

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 2.61 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted $ 0.60

$ 0.65

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 2.61

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. NET INTEREST SPREAD COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2023 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income:

















Economic interest income:

















Investment securities - GAAP interest income 8 $ 640

$ 593

$ 457

$ 351

$ 2,041 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR forecast 3 (32)

(31)

(11)

69

(5) TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income 4,9 76

99

129

220

524 Economic interest income 684

661

575

640

2,560 Economic interest expense:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense (666)

(646)

(526)

(449)

(2,287) TBA dollar roll income - implied interest expense 4,10 (69)

(99)

(123)

(202)

(493) Interest rate swap periodic income, net 4,6 548

583

567

504

2,202 Economic interest expense (187)

(162)

(82)

(147)

(578) Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income $ 497

$ 499

$ 493

$ 493

$ 1,982



















Net interest spread:

















Average asset yield:

















Investment securities - average asset yield 4.55 %

4.26 %

3.72 %

2.93 %

3.91 % Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR forecast (0.22) %

(0.22) %

(0.09) %

0.58 %

(0.01) % Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 4.33 %

4.04 %

3.63 %

3.51 %

3.90 % TBA securities - average implied asset yield 9 6.09 %

5.40 %

5.18 %

4.93 %

5.24 % Average asset yield 11 4.47 %

4.20 %

3.89 %

3.90 %

4.11 % Average total cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost 5.48 %

5.37 %

5.01 %

4.51 %

5.12 % TBA securities - average implied funding cost 10 5.37 %

5.28 %

4.89 %

4.53 %

4.86 % Average cost of funds, before interest rate swap periodic income, net 11 5.47 %

5.36 %

4.98 %

4.52 %

5.07 % Interest rate swap periodic income, net 12 (4.08) %

(4.19) %

(4.35) %

(3.50) %

(4.02) % Average total cost of funds 13 1.39 %

1.17 %

0.63 %

1.02 %

1.05 % Average net interest spread 3.08 %

3.03 %

3.26 %

2.88 %

3.06 %

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. KEY STATISTICS* (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended Key Balance Sheet Statistics: December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Investment securities: 8

















Fixed-rate Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 53,161

$ 55,408

$46,250

$ 44,754

$ 39,169 Other Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 633

$ 470

$ 453

$ 311

$ 321 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 723

$ 736

$ 711

$ 769

$ 757 Non-Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end 14 $ 307

$ 308

$ 325

$ 505

$ 657 Total investment securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 54,824

$ 56,922

$47,739

$ 46,339

$ 40,904 Total investment securities, at cost - as of period end $ 56,965

$ 62,156

$51,406

$ 49,575

$ 44,880 Total investment securities, at par - as of period end $ 55,760

$ 61,034

$50,030

$ 48,123

$ 43,403 Average investment securities, at cost $ 56,228

$ 55,665

$49,119

$ 47,846

$ 44,351 Average investment securities, at par $ 55,039

$ 54,387

$47,711

$ 46,374

$ 42,978 TBA securities: 15

















Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at fair value $ 5,354

$ 2,376

$10,228

$ 10,395

$ 18,574 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at cost $ 5,288

$ 2,407

$10,320

$ 10,385

$ 18,407 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, carrying value $ 66

$ (31)

$ (92)

$ 10

$ 167 Average net TBA portfolio, at cost $ 4,993

$ 7,340

$ 9,985

$ 17,851

$ 18,988 Average repurchase agreements and other debt 16 $ 47,548

$ 47,073

$41,546

$ 39,824

$ 35,486 Average stockholders' equity 17 $ 7,660

$ 7,758

$ 7,712

$ 8,053

$ 7,481 Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 8.70

$ 8.08

$ 9.39

$ 9.41

$ 9.84 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - average 18 7.4 :1

7.5 :1

7.2 :1

7.7 :1

7.8 :1 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - as of period end 19 7.0 :1

7.9 :1

7.2 :1

7.2 :1

7.4 :1



















Key Performance Statistics:

















Investment securities: 8

















Average coupon 4.77 %

4.51 %

4.21 %

4.06 %

3.74 % Average asset yield 4.55 %

4.26 %

3.72 %

2.93 %

3.14 % Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 4.33 %

4.04 %

3.63 %

3.51 %

3.17 % Average coupon - as of period end 4.86 %

4.73 %

4.33 %

4.15 %

3.94 % Average asset yield - as of period end 4.41 %

4.37 %

3.78 %

3.55 %

3.37 % Average actual CPR for securities held during the period 6.2 %

7.1 %

6.6 %

5.2 %

6.8 % Average forecasted CPR - as of period end 11.4 %

8.3 %

9.8 %

10.0 %

7.4 % Total premium amortization cost $ (16)

$ (20)

$ (45)

$ (120)

$ (55) TBA securities:

















Average coupon - as of period end 20 5.54 %

5.83 %

5.25 %

5.06 %

4.84 % Average implied asset yield 9 6.09 %

5.40 %

5.18 %

4.93 %

4.86 % Combined investment and TBA securities - average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 11 4.47 %

4.20 %

3.89 %

3.90 %

3.68 % Cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements - average funding cost 5.48 %

5.37 %

5.01 %

4.51 %

3.55 % TBA securities - average implied funding cost 10 5.37 %

5.28 %

4.89 %

4.53 %

3.41 % Interest rate swaps - average periodic income 12 (4.08) %

(4.19) %

(4.35) %

(3.50) %

(2.89) % Average total cost of funds, inclusive of TBAs and interest rate swap periodic income, net 11,13 1.39 %

1.17 %

0.63 %

1.02 %

0.61 % Repurchase agreements - average funding cost as of period end 5.60 %

5.47 %

5.23 %

4.81 %

4.31 % Interest rate swaps - average net pay/(receive) rate as of period end 21 (4.67) %

(4.56) %

(4.53) %

(4.39) %

(3.94) % Net interest spread:

















Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread 3.29 %

3.23 %

3.34 %

2.46 %

3.03 % Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 3.08 %

3.03 %

3.26 %

2.88 %

3.07 % Expenses % of average stockholders' equity - annualized 1.46 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.09 %

0.75 % Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity - unannualized 22 12.1 %

(10.1) %

3.6 %

(0.7) %

12.3 %

*Except as noted below, average numbers for each period are weighted based on days on the Company's books and records. All percentages are annualized, unless otherwise noted.

Numbers in financial tables may not total due to rounding.

Tangible net book value per common share excludes preferred stock liquidation preference and goodwill. Table includes non-GAAP financial measures and/or amounts derived from non-GAAP measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for additional discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. "Catch-up" premium amortization cost/benefit is reported in interest income on the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Amount reported in gain (loss) on derivatives instruments and other securities, net in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Dollar roll income represents the price differential, or "price drop," between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. Amount includes dollar roll income (loss) on long and short TBA securities. Amount excludes TBA mark-to-market adjustments. Represents periodic interest rate swap settlements. Amount excludes interest rate swap termination fees, mark-to-market adjustments and price alignment interest income (expense) on margin deposits. Other interest income (expense), net includes interest income on cash and cash equivalents, price alignment interest income (expense) on margin deposits, and other miscellaneous interest income (expense). Investment securities include Agency MBS, CRT and non-Agency securities. Amounts exclude TBA and forward settling securities accounted for as derivative instruments in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. The average implied asset yield for TBA dollar roll transactions is extrapolated by adding the average TBA implied funding cost (Note 10) to the net dollar roll yield. The net dollar roll yield is calculated by dividing dollar roll income (Note 5) by the average net TBA balance (cost basis) outstanding for the period. The implied funding cost/benefit of TBA dollar roll transactions is determined using the "price drop" (Note 5) and market-based assumptions regarding the "cheapest-to-deliver" collateral that can be delivered to satisfy the TBA contract, such as the anticipated collateral's weighted average coupon, weighted average maturity and projected 1-month CPR. The average implied funding cost/benefit for all TBA transactions is weighted based on the Company's daily average TBA balance outstanding for the period. Amount calculated on a weighted average basis based on average balances outstanding during the period and their respective asset yield/funding cost. Represents interest rate swap periodic cost/income measured as a percent of total mortgage funding (Investment Securities Repo, other debt and net TBA securities (at cost)). Cost of funds excludes other supplemental hedges used to hedge a portion of the Company's interest rate risk (such as swaptions, SOFR futures, and U.S. Treasury positions) and U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Non-Agency MBS, at fair value, excludes $44 million , $45 million , $28 million , $25 million and $25 million of other mortgage credit investments held as of December 31 , September 30 , June 30 , and March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 , respectively. Includes TBA dollar roll position and, if applicable, forward settling securities accounted for as derivative instruments in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Amount is net of short TBA securities. Average repurchase agreements and other debt excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Average stockholders' equity calculated as the average month-ended stockholders' equity during the quarter. Average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage during the period was calculated by dividing the sum of the daily weighted average Investment Securities Repo, other debt, and TBA and forward settling securities (at cost) outstanding for the period by the sum of average stockholders' equity adjusted to exclude goodwill. Leverage excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of period end was calculated by dividing the sum of the amount outstanding under Investment Securities Repo, other debt, net TBA position and forward settling securities (at cost), and net receivable / payable for unsettled investment securities outstanding by the sum of total stockholders' equity adjusted to exclude goodwill. Leverage excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Average TBA coupon is for the long TBA position only. Includes forward starting swaps not yet in effect as of reported period-end. Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity represents the sum of the change in tangible net book value per common share and dividends declared on common stock during the period over the beginning tangible net book value per common share.

