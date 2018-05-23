AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

BETHESDA, Md., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to make a public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of common stock.



AGNC expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance the acquisition of agency securities, non-agency securities (including credit risk transfer securities), other mortgage-related assets and hedging instruments and for other general corporate purposes.



Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are co-managers for the offering.



The offering will be made pursuant to AGNC's existing effective registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from:

