AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Jul 24, 2019, 16:01 ET
BETHESDA, Md., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- $(0.15) comprehensive loss per common share, comprised of:
- $(0.85) net loss per common share
- $0.70 other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI
- $0.49 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost 1
- Includes $0.04 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's $11.9 billion average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market
- Excludes $(0.11) per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates
- $16.58 tangible net book value per common share as of June 30, 2019
- Decreased $(0.65) per common share, or -3.8%, from $17.23 per common share as of March 31, 2019
- $0.50 dividends declared per common share for the second quarter
- -0.9% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter
- Comprised of $0.50 dividends per common share and $(0.65) decrease in tangible net book value per common share
OTHER SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- $104.4 billion investment portfolio as of June 30, 2019, comprised of:
- $91.6 billion Agency MBS
- $11.2 billion TBA mortgage position
- $1.7 billion credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities
- 9.8x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of June 30, 2019
- 10.0x average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the quarter
- 10.0% portfolio CPR for the quarter
- 12.4% average projected portfolio life CPR as of June 30, 2019
- 1.00% annualized net interest spread and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost
- Excludes -22 bps of "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected CPR estimates
- $190 million of common equity raised, net of offering costs, pursuant to At-the-Market equity offerings
___________
- Represents a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to a reconciliation to the most applicable GAAP measure and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information later in this release.
MANAGEMENT REMARKS
"During the second quarter of 2019, generally weak global economic data, benign inflation indicators, and ongoing trade-related tensions led the Federal Reserve to shift its monetary policy stance toward greater accommodation, signaling at its May meeting that rate cuts were likely," said Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "In response, interest rates declined materially, the yield curve steepened modestly, and interest rate volatility increased during the quarter. In aggregate, the 2-year U.S. Treasury rate declined 0.51% from 2.26% as of March 31, 2019 to 1.75% as of June 30, 2019, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate declined 0.40% from 2.41% as of March 31, 2019 to 2.01% as of June 30, 2019. The significant decline in interest rates led to a meaningful increase in prepayment expectations, which, coupled with a significant inversion of the front end of the curve, drove spreads on Agency mortgage-backed securities wider relative to U.S. Treasury and interest rate swap hedges during the quarter.
"In the current low rate environment, asset selection will be a key determinant of returns as prepayment speeds across the MBS spectrum will vary widely based upon coupon and pool characteristics. During the quarter, we took steps to further insulate the portfolio from the higher risk areas of the mortgage market by materially reducing our exposure to higher coupon, more generic MBS. As such, the average speed on our portfolio in the last prepayment release was only 10.8% CPR despite a significant percentage of recent production, generic 30-year 4.0% and 4.5% coupons prepaying at over 30% CPR. To this point, while a low rate, faster prepayment environment can be a significant threat to the performance of an Agency MBS portfolio, it also provides an excellent opportunity to generate incremental returns on equity."
"Given the uptick in interest rate volatility and the underperformance of our Agency MBS portfolio relative to swap and treasury hedges, AGNC's economic return on tangible common equity for the second quarter was -0.9%, consisting of $0.50 in dividends and a $(0.65) decrease in tangible net book value per common share," commented Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer. "AGNC generated $0.49 of net spread and dollar roll income, excluding catch-up premium amortization, in the second quarter, as elevated MBS repo funding rates and increased amortization expense resulting from higher projected lifetime prepayment speeds adversely impacted our earnings. Looking ahead, we expect these headwinds to abate gradually as repo funding levels ultimately reprice to the new short-term rate outlook and the prepayment protection embedded in our asset portfolio mitigates the impact of further increases in prepayment speeds."
TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
As of June 30, 2019, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $16.58 per share, a decrease of -3.8% compared to $17.23 per share as of March 31, 2019.
The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.96 and $0.98 per common share, of goodwill as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
As of June 30, 2019, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $104.4 billion, comprised of:
- $102.7 billion of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including:
- $101.8 billion of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:
- $82.7 billion 30-year fixed-rate securities,
- $8.0 billion 30-year TBA securities,
- $7.2 billion 15-year securities,
- $3.2 billion 15-year TBA securities, and
- $0.8 billion 20-year fixed-rate securities;
- $0.9 billion of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities;
- $1.7 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities.
As of June 30, 2019, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency securities represented 87% and 10%, of the Company's investment portfolio, respectively, compared to 86% and 10%, respectively, as of March 31, 2019.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company's fixed-rate securities' weighted average coupon declined to 3.75%, compared to 3.83% as of March 31, 2019, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:
- 3.79% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;
- 3.35% for 15-year fixed rate securities; and
- 3.95% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.
The Company accounts for TBA securities (or "dollar roll funded assets") as derivative instruments and recognizes dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's net TBA position had a total fair value of $11.2 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $84 million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet, compared to a total fair value of $7.0 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $70 million as of March 31, 2019.
CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES
The Company's investment portfolio had a weighted average CPR of 10.0% for the second quarter, compared to 6.3% for the prior quarter. The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the Company's Agency securities held as of June 30, 2019 was 12.4%, compared to 10.5% as of March 31, 2019.
The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 103.4% of par value as of June 30, 2019. Net premium amortization cost on the Company's investment portfolio for the second quarter was $(183) million, or $(0.34) per common share, which includes a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(58) million, or $(0.11) per common share, due to changes in the Company's projected CPR estimates for securities acquired prior to the second quarter. This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(142) million, or $(0.26) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(39) million, or $(0.07) per common share.
ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD
The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the net TBA position, was 2.99% for the second quarter, compared to 3.14% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 3.24% for the second quarter, compared to 3.31% for the prior quarter. Including TBA securities and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the second quarter was 3.24%, compared to 3.33% for the prior quarter.
For the second quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's Agency repurchase agreements was 2.62%, compared to 2.64% for the prior quarter. The Company's average implied TBA funding cost was 2.47% for the second quarter, compared to 2.60% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined average cost of funds for the second quarter was 2.24%, compared to 2.27% for the prior quarter.
The Company's annualized net interest spread, including TBA securities and interest rate swaps, was 0.78% for the second quarter, compared to 0.90% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's combined annualized net interest spread for the second quarter was 1.00%, versus 1.06% for the prior quarter.
NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME
The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter of $0.49 per common share, excluding $(0.11) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost, compared to $0.52 per common share for the prior quarter, excluding $(0.07) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost.
A reconciliation of the Company's net interest income to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.
LEVERAGE
As of June 30, 2019, $85.1 billion of Agency repurchase agreements, $11.1 billion of TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.3 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. The remainder, or approximately $1.2 billion, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements. Inclusive of its net TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled investment securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 9.8x as of June 30, 2019, compared to 9.4x as of March 31, 2019. The Company's average "at risk" leverage for the second quarter was 10.0x tangible net book value, compared to 9.3x for the prior quarter.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had a weighted average interest rate of 2.64%, compared to 2.82% as of March 31, 2019, and a weighted average remaining maturity of 80 days, compared to 81 days as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, $36.0 billion, or 42%, of the Company's Agency repurchase agreements were funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had remaining maturities of:
- $65.7 billion of three months or less;
- $3.9 billion from three to six months;
- $13.2 billion from six to twelve months; and
- $2.3 billion from one to three years.
HEDGING ACTIVITIES
As of June 30, 2019, interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions equaled 91% of the Company's outstanding balance of Agency repurchase agreements, net TBA position and other debt, compared to 77% as of March 31, 2019.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company's interest rate swap position totaled $75.0 billion in notional amount, compared to $48.2 billion as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 1.72%, an average receive rate of 2.46% and an average maturity of 3.3 years, compared to 2.01%, 2.69% and 4.3 years, respectively, as of March 31, 2019.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had payer swaptions outstanding totaling $4.4 billion, compared to $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had short U.S. Treasury positions outstanding totaling $8.7 billion, compared to $21.2 billion as of March 31, 2019.
OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET
For the second quarter, the Company recorded a net loss of $(547) million in other gain (loss), net, or $(1.02) per common share, compared to a net gain of $120 million, or $0.22 per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the second quarter was comprised of:
- $132 million of net realized gains on sales of investment securities;
- $759 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;
- $88 million of interest rate swap periodic income;
- $(1,107) million of net losses on interest rate swaps;
- $(25) million of net losses on interest rate swaptions;
- $(556) million of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions;
- $22 million of TBA dollar roll income;
- $141 million of net mark-to-market gains on TBA mortgage positions; and
- $(1) million of other miscellaneous losses.
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
During the second quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive income of $379 million, or $0.70 per common share, consisting of net unrealized gains on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to a $400 million, or $0.75 per common share, of other comprehensive income for the prior quarter.
COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS
During the second quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.18, $0.16 and $0.16 per share to common stockholders of record as of April 30, May 31 and June 28, 2019, respectively, totaling $0.50 per share for the quarter, which were paid on May 9, June 11, and July 10, 2019, respectively. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the second quarter of 2019, the Company has declared a total of $9.1 billion in common stock dividends, or $40.36 per common share.
STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized it to repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31, 2020. The Company may repurchase shares in the open market or privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to a trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends to repurchase shares under the stock repurchase program only when the repurchase price is less than its then-current estimate of its tangible net book value per common share.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS
The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization; economic interest income; economic interest expense; estimated taxable income; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Assets:
|
Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of
|
$ 91,140
|
$ 93,044
|
$ 82,291
|
$ 70,408
|
$ 55,524
|
Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest
|
411
|
425
|
436
|
453
|
587
|
Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged
|
1,117
|
1,129
|
1,012
|
997
|
936
|
Non-Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of
|
603
|
672
|
548
|
507
|
60
|
U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of
|
1,152
|
121
|
46
|
109
|
-
|
REIT equity securities, at fair value
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
870
|
929
|
921
|
1,071
|
863
|
Restricted cash
|
789
|
517
|
599
|
456
|
447
|
Derivative assets, at fair value
|
116
|
253
|
273
|
412
|
458
|
Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged
|
679
|
439
|
489
|
524
|
31
|
Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements
|
8,848
|
20,430
|
21,813
|
16,309
|
13,306
|
Goodwill and other intangible asset, net
|
526
|
526
|
526
|
526
|
550
|
Other assets
|
325
|
322
|
287
|
259
|
330
|
Total assets
|
$ 106,576
|
$ 118,807
|
$ 109,241
|
$ 92,031
|
$ 73,138
|
Liabilities:
|
Repurchase agreements
|
$ 86,266
|
$ 86,685
|
$ 75,717
|
$ 65,734
|
$ 48,839
|
Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value
|
251
|
266
|
275
|
291
|
313
|
Payable for investment securities purchased
|
878
|
1,125
|
1,204
|
23
|
1,503
|
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
|
63
|
53
|
84
|
62
|
6
|
Dividends payable
|
101
|
107
|
106
|
95
|
87
|
Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse
|
7,754
|
19,275
|
21,431
|
15,549
|
12,898
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
917
|
795
|
518
|
650
|
450
|
Total liabilities
|
96,230
|
108,306
|
99,335
|
82,404
|
64,096
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $735, $735,
|
711
|
711
|
484
|
484
|
484
|
Common stock - $0.01 par value; 547.8, 536.3, 536.3, 477.8 and
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
13,988
|
13,795
|
13,793
|
12,785
|
11,964
|
Retained deficit
|
(4,194)
|
(3,467)
|
(3,433)
|
(2,343)
|
(2,299)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(164)
|
(543)
|
(943)
|
(1,304)
|
(1,111)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
10,346
|
10,501
|
9,906
|
9,627
|
9,042
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 106,576
|
$ 118,807
|
$ 109,241
|
$ 92,031
|
$ 73,138
|
Tangible net book value per common share 1
|
$ 16.58
|
$ 17.23
|
$ 16.56
|
$ 18.00
|
$ 18.41
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Interest income:
|
Interest income
|
$ 693
|
$ 705
|
$ 604
|
$ 500
|
$ 414
|
Interest expense
|
570
|
541
|
418
|
312
|
237
|
Net interest income
|
123
|
164
|
186
|
188
|
177
|
Other gain (loss), net:
|
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net
|
132
|
60
|
(21)
|
(40)
|
(74)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value
|
759
|
1,060
|
683
|
(363)
|
(94)
|
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net
|
(1,438)
|
(1,000)
|
(1,633)
|
430
|
298
|
Management fee income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46
|
4
|
Total other gain (loss), net
|
(547)
|
120
|
(971)
|
73
|
134
|
Expenses:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
11
|
10
|
11
|
14
|
10
|
Other operating expense
|
9
|
9
|
8
|
31
|
8
|
Total operating expense
|
20
|
19
|
19
|
45
|
18
|
Net income (loss)
|
(444)
|
265
|
(804)
|
216
|
293
|
Dividend on preferred stock
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders
|
$ (457)
|
$ 255
|
$ (813)
|
$ 207
|
$ 284
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (444)
|
$ 265
|
$ (804)
|
$ 216
|
$ 293
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value
|
379
|
400
|
361
|
(193)
|
(145)
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
(65)
|
665
|
(443)
|
23
|
148
|
Dividend on preferred stock
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common
|
$ (78)
|
$ 655
|
$ (452)
|
$ 14
|
$ 139
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
537.8
|
536.7
|
504.2
|
462.3
|
404.9
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
537.8
|
537.2
|
504.2
|
462.7
|
405.2
|
Net income (loss) per common share - basic
|
$ (0.85)
|
$ 0.48
|
$ (1.61)
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.70
|
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|
$ (0.85)
|
$ 0.47
|
$ (1.61)
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.70
|
Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted
|
$ (0.15)
|
$ 1.22
|
$ (0.90)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.34
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.54
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
GAAP net interest income:
|
Interest income
|
$ 693
|
$ 705
|
$ 604
|
$ 500
|
$ 414
|
Interest expense
|
570
|
541
|
418
|
312
|
237
|
GAAP net interest income
|
123
|
164
|
186
|
188
|
177
|
TBA dollar roll income, net 3,4
|
22
|
19
|
27
|
68
|
70
|
Interest rate swap periodic income (cost), net 3,9
|
88
|
83
|
63
|
56
|
41
|
Other interest and dividend income 3
|
4
|
3
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income
|
237
|
269
|
276
|
313
|
289
|
Other operating income (expense):
|
Operating expense
|
(20)
|
(19)
|
(19)
|
(45)
|
(18)
|
Less non-recurring write-off of intangible asset and other expenses
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
26
|
-
|
Management fee income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46
|
4
|
Less management agreement termination fee income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(42)
|
-
|
Total operating income (expense), net
|
(20)
|
(19)
|
(18)
|
(15)
|
(14)
|
Net spread and dollar roll income
|
217
|
250
|
258
|
298
|
275
|
Dividend on preferred stock
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders
|
204
|
240
|
249
|
289
|
266
|
Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in
|
58
|
39
|
16
|
(6)
|
(12)
|
Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium
|
$ 262
|
$ 279
|
$ 265
|
$ 283
|
$ 254
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
537.8
|
536.7
|
504.2
|
462.3
|
404.9
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
538.4
|
537.2
|
504.7
|
462.7
|
405.2
|
Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.66
|
Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.62
|
$ 0.66
|
Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.61
|
$ 0.63
|
Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.61
|
$ 0.63
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ESTIMATED TAXABLE INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Net income/(loss)
|
$ (444)
|
$ 265
|
$ (804)
|
$ 216
|
$ 293
|
Book to tax differences:
|
Premium amortization, net
|
67
|
54
|
15
|
(21)
|
(22)
|
Realized gain/loss, net
|
886
|
627
|
928
|
(291)
|
(221)
|
Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward)
|
320
|
(12)
|
(105)
|
(67)
|
109
|
Unrealized (gain)/loss, net
|
(644)
|
(719)
|
140
|
316
|
(46)
|
Other
|
(1)
|
(9)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
-
|
Total book to tax differences
|
628
|
(59)
|
977
|
(65)
|
(180)
|
Estimated REIT taxable income
|
184
|
206
|
173
|
151
|
113
|
Dividend on preferred stock
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
Estimated REIT taxable income, net of preferred stock dividend
|
$ 171
|
$ 196
|
$ 164
|
$ 142
|
$ 104
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
537.8
|
536.7
|
504.2
|
462.3
|
404.9
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
538.4
|
537.2
|
504.7
|
462.7
|
405.2
|
Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.26
|
Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - diluted
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.26
|
Beginning cumulative non-deductible net capital loss
|
$ 170
|
$ 182
|
$ 644
|
$ 711
|
$ 602
|
Increase (decrease) in net capital loss carryforward 5
|
320
|
(12)
|
(462)
|
(67)
|
109
|
Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss
|
$ 490
|
$ 170
|
$ 182
|
$ 644
|
$ 711
|
Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss per common share
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 1.35
|
$ 1.64
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
NET INTEREST SPREAD COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 2
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up"
|
Economic interest income:
|
Investment securities - GAAP interest income 12
|
$ 693
|
$ 705
|
$ 604
|
$ 500
|
$ 414
|
Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change
|
58
|
39
|
16
|
(6)
|
(12)
|
TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income 3,7
|
96
|
71
|
74
|
162
|
144
|
Economic interest income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization
|
847
|
815
|
694
|
656
|
546
|
Economic interest expense:
|
Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense
|
(570)
|
(541)
|
(418)
|
(312)
|
(237)
|
TBA dollar roll income - implied interest expense 3,6
|
(74)
|
(52)
|
(47)
|
(94)
|
(74)
|
Interest rate swap periodic income (cost) 3,9
|
88
|
83
|
63
|
56
|
41
|
Economic interest expense
|
(556)
|
(510)
|
(402)
|
(350)
|
(270)
|
Other interest and dividend income 3
|
4
|
3
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium
|
$ 295
|
$ 308
|
$ 292
|
$ 307
|
$ 277
|
Net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" amortization:
|
Average asset yield:
|
Investment securities - average asset yield
|
2.99%
|
3.14%
|
3.13%
|
3.11%
|
2.99%
|
Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change
|
0.25%
|
0.17%
|
0.08%
|
(0.04)%
|
(0.08)%
|
Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium
|
3.24%
|
3.31%
|
3.21%
|
3.07%
|
2.91%
|
TBA securities - average implied asset yield 7
|
3.21%
|
3.55%
|
3.66%
|
3.54%
|
3.41%
|
Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 8
|
3.24%
|
3.33%
|
3.26%
|
3.18%
|
3.02%
|
Average total cost of funds:
|
Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost
|
2.62%
|
2.64%
|
2.42%
|
2.20%
|
1.99%
|
TBA securities - average implied funding cost 6
|
2.47%
|
2.60%
|
2.32%
|
2.05%
|
1.75%
|
Average cost of funds, before interest rate swap periodic (income) cost 8
|
2.60%
|
2.64%
|
2.41%
|
2.18%
|
1.92%
|
Interest rate swap periodic (income) cost of funds 10
|
(0.36)%
|
(0.37)%
|
(0.32)%
|
(0.30)%
|
(0.25)%
|
Average total cost of funds
|
2.24%
|
2.27%
|
2.09%
|
1.88%
|
1.67%
|
Average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization
|
1.00%
|
1.06%
|
1.17%
|
1.30%
|
1.35%
|
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
|
KEY STATISTICS*
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Key Balance Sheet Statistics:
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Investment securities: 12
|
Fixed-rate Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end
|
$ 90,627
|
$ 92,502
|
$ 81,753
|
$ 69,844
|
$ 55,119
|
Other Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end
|
$ 924
|
$ 967
|
$ 974
|
$ 1,017
|
$ 992
|
Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value - as of period end
|
$ 1,117
|
$ 1,129
|
$ 1,012
|
$ 997
|
$ 936
|
Non-Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end
|
$ 603
|
$ 672
|
$ 548
|
$ 507
|
$ 60
|
Total investment securities, at fair value - as of period end
|
$ 93,271
|
$ 95,270
|
$ 84,287
|
$ 72,365
|
$ 57,107
|
Total investment securities, at cost - as of period end
|
$ 91,953
|
$ 95,090
|
$ 85,569
|
$ 74,691
|
$ 58,875
|
Total investment securities, at par - as of period end
|
$ 88,931
|
$ 92,091
|
$ 82,693
|
$ 71,844
|
$ 56,320
|
Average investment securities, at cost
|
$ 92,610
|
$ 89,952
|
$ 77,182
|
$ 64,346
|
$ 55,329
|
Average investment securities, at par
|
$ 89,586
|
$ 87,021
|
$ 74,395
|
$ 61,696
|
$ 52,856
|
TBA securities:
|
Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at fair value
|
$ 11,170
|
$ 6,955
|
$ 7,322
|
$ 9,393
|
$ 20,003
|
Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at cost
|
$ 11,086
|
$ 6,885
|
$ 7,252
|
$ 9,436
|
$ 19,898
|
Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, carrying value
|
$ 84
|
$ 70
|
$ 70
|
$ (43)
|
$ 105
|
Average net TBA portfolio, at cost
|
$ 11,864
|
$ 8,002
|
$ 8,066
|
$ 18,270
|
$ 16,912
|
Average repurchase agreements and other debt 13
|
$ 86,147
|
$ 82,070
|
$ 68,499
|
$ 56,265
|
$ 47,823
|
Average stockholders' equity 14
|
$ 10,371
|
$ 10,186
|
$ 9,634
|
$ 9,345
|
$ 8,652
|
Tangible net book value per common share 1
|
$ 16.58
|
$ 17.23
|
$ 16.56
|
$ 18.00
|
$ 18.41
|
Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - average 15
|
10.0:1
|
9.3:1
|
8.4:1
|
8.5:1
|
8.0:1
|
Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - as of period end 16
|
9.8:1
|
9.4:1
|
9.0:1
|
8.2:1
|
8.3:1
|
Key Performance Statistics:
|
Investment securities: 12
|
Average coupon
|
3.88%
|
3.87%
|
3.83%
|
3.78%
|
3.71%
|
Average asset yield
|
2.99%
|
3.14%
|
3.13%
|
3.11%
|
2.99%
|
Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization
|
3.24%
|
3.31%
|
3.21%
|
3.07%
|
2.91%
|
Average coupon - as of period end
|
3.88%
|
3.88%
|
3.86%
|
3.82%
|
3.74%
|
Average asset yield - as of period end
|
3.21%
|
3.29%
|
3.31%
|
3.22%
|
3.03%
|
Average actual CPR for securities held during the period
|
10.0%
|
6.3%
|
7.4%
|
9.7%
|
9.7%
|
Average forecasted CPR - as of period end
|
12.4%
|
10.5%
|
7.9%
|
6.8%
|
7.1%
|
Total premium amortization, net
|
$ (183)
|
$ (142)
|
$ (107)
|
$ (81)
|
$ (74)
|
TBA securities:
|
Average coupon - as of period end
|
3.01%
|
3.64%
|
4.03%
|
3.90%
|
3.75%
|
Average implied asset yield 7
|
3.21%
|
3.55%
|
3.66%
|
3.54%
|
3.41%
|
Combined investment and TBA securities - average asset yield,
|
3.24%
|
3.33%
|
3.26%
|
3.18%
|
3.02%
|
Cost of funds:
|
Repurchase agreements - average funding cost
|
2.62%
|
2.64%
|
2.42%
|
2.20%
|
1.99%
|
TBA securities - average implied funding cost 6
|
2.47%
|
2.60%
|
2.32%
|
2.05%
|
1.75%
|
Interest rate swaps - average periodic (income) cost of funds 10
|
(0.36)%
|
(0.37)%
|
(0.32)%
|
(0.30)%
|
(0.25)%
|
Average total cost of funds, inclusive of TBAs and interest rate swap
|
2.24%
|
2.27%
|
2.09%
|
1.88%
|
1.67%
|
Repurchase agreements - average funding cost as of period end
|
2.64%
|
2.82%
|
2.79%
|
2.30%
|
2.18%
|
Interest rate swaps - average net pay/(receive) rate as of period end 17
|
(0.74)%
|
(0.68)%
|
(0.52)%
|
(0.32)%
|
(0.41)%
|
Net interest spread:
|
Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread
|
0.78%
|
0.90%
|
1.09%
|
1.33%
|
1.42%
|
Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread,
|
1.00%
|
1.06%
|
1.17%
|
1.30%
|
1.35%
|
Expenses % of average stockholders' equity - annualized 18
|
0.77%
|
0.75%
|
0.75%
|
0.81%
|
0.83%
|
Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity - unannualized 19
|
(0.9)%
|
7.3%
|
(5.0)%
|
0.7%
|
1.7%
*Except as noted below, average numbers for each period are weighted based on days on the Company's books and records. All percentages are annualized, unless otherwise noted.
Numbers in financial tables may not total due to rounding.
- Tangible net book value per common share excludes preferred stock liquidation preference and goodwill and other intangible asset, net.
- Table includes non-GAAP financial measures and/or amounts derived from non-GAAP measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for additional discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
- Amount reported in gain (loss) on derivatives instruments and other securities, net in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations.
- Dollar roll income represents the price differential, or "price drop," between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. Amount is net of TBAs used for hedging purposes. Amount excludes TBA mark-to-market adjustments.
- Includes decrease in net capital loss carryforwards due to expiration of unutilized net capital loss carryforwards