AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BETHESDA, Md., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$(0.15) comprehensive loss per common share, comprised of:

comprehensive loss per common share, comprised of: $(0.85) net loss per common share

net loss per common share

$0.70 other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI

other comprehensive income ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI $0.49 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost 1

net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost Includes $0.04 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's $11.9 billion average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market

per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market

Excludes $(0.11) per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates

per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates $16.58 tangible net book value per common share as of June 30, 2019

tangible net book value per common share as of June 30, 2019 Decreased $(0.65) per common share, or -3.8%, from $17.23 per common share as of March 31, 2019

per common share, or -3.8%, from per common share as of March 31, 2019 $0.50 dividends declared per common share for the second quarter

dividends declared per common share for the second quarter -0.9% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter

Comprised of $0.50 dividends per common share and $(0.65) decrease in tangible net book value per common share

OTHER SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

$104.4 billion investment portfolio as of June 30, 2019, comprised of:

investment portfolio as of June 30, 2019, comprised of: $91.6 billion Agency MBS

Agency MBS

$11.2 billion TBA mortgage position

TBA mortgage position

$1.7 billion credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities

credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities 9.8x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of June 30, 2019

10.0x average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the quarter

10.0% portfolio CPR for the quarter

12.4% average projected portfolio life CPR as of June 30, 2019

1.00% annualized net interest spread and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost

Excludes -22 bps of "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected CPR estimates

$190 million of common equity raised, net of offering costs, pursuant to At-the-Market equity offerings

___________

Represents a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to a reconciliation to the most applicable GAAP measure and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information later in this release.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

"During the second quarter of 2019, generally weak global economic data, benign inflation indicators, and ongoing trade-related tensions led the Federal Reserve to shift its monetary policy stance toward greater accommodation, signaling at its May meeting that rate cuts were likely," said Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "In response, interest rates declined materially, the yield curve steepened modestly, and interest rate volatility increased during the quarter. In aggregate, the 2-year U.S. Treasury rate declined 0.51% from 2.26% as of March 31, 2019 to 1.75% as of June 30, 2019, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate declined 0.40% from 2.41% as of March 31, 2019 to 2.01% as of June 30, 2019. The significant decline in interest rates led to a meaningful increase in prepayment expectations, which, coupled with a significant inversion of the front end of the curve, drove spreads on Agency mortgage-backed securities wider relative to U.S. Treasury and interest rate swap hedges during the quarter.

"In the current low rate environment, asset selection will be a key determinant of returns as prepayment speeds across the MBS spectrum will vary widely based upon coupon and pool characteristics. During the quarter, we took steps to further insulate the portfolio from the higher risk areas of the mortgage market by materially reducing our exposure to higher coupon, more generic MBS. As such, the average speed on our portfolio in the last prepayment release was only 10.8% CPR despite a significant percentage of recent production, generic 30-year 4.0% and 4.5% coupons prepaying at over 30% CPR. To this point, while a low rate, faster prepayment environment can be a significant threat to the performance of an Agency MBS portfolio, it also provides an excellent opportunity to generate incremental returns on equity."

"Given the uptick in interest rate volatility and the underperformance of our Agency MBS portfolio relative to swap and treasury hedges, AGNC's economic return on tangible common equity for the second quarter was -0.9%, consisting of $0.50 in dividends and a $(0.65) decrease in tangible net book value per common share," commented Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer. "AGNC generated $0.49 of net spread and dollar roll income, excluding catch-up premium amortization, in the second quarter, as elevated MBS repo funding rates and increased amortization expense resulting from higher projected lifetime prepayment speeds adversely impacted our earnings. Looking ahead, we expect these headwinds to abate gradually as repo funding levels ultimately reprice to the new short-term rate outlook and the prepayment protection embedded in our asset portfolio mitigates the impact of further increases in prepayment speeds."

TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $16.58 per share, a decrease of -3.8% compared to $17.23 per share as of March 31, 2019.

The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $0.96 and $0.98 per common share, of goodwill as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $104.4 billion, comprised of:

$102.7 billion of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including:

of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including: $101.8 billion of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:

of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:

$82.7 billion 30-year fixed-rate securities,

30-year fixed-rate securities,



$8.0 billion 30-year TBA securities,

30-year TBA securities,



$7.2 billion 15-year securities,

15-year securities,



$3.2 billion 15-year TBA securities, and

15-year TBA securities, and



$0.8 billion 20-year fixed-rate securities;

20-year fixed-rate securities;

$0.9 billion of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities;

of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), adjustable-rate and other Agency securities; $1.7 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities.

As of June 30, 2019, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency securities represented 87% and 10%, of the Company's investment portfolio, respectively, compared to 86% and 10%, respectively, as of March 31, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's fixed-rate securities' weighted average coupon declined to 3.75%, compared to 3.83% as of March 31, 2019, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:

3.79% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;

3.35% for 15-year fixed rate securities; and

3.95% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.

The Company accounts for TBA securities (or "dollar roll funded assets") as derivative instruments and recognizes dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's net TBA position had a total fair value of $11.2 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $84 million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet, compared to a total fair value of $7.0 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $70 million as of March 31, 2019.



CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES

The Company's investment portfolio had a weighted average CPR of 10.0% for the second quarter, compared to 6.3% for the prior quarter. The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the Company's Agency securities held as of June 30, 2019 was 12.4%, compared to 10.5% as of March 31, 2019.

The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 103.4% of par value as of June 30, 2019. Net premium amortization cost on the Company's investment portfolio for the second quarter was $(183) million, or $(0.34) per common share, which includes a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(58) million, or $(0.11) per common share, due to changes in the Company's projected CPR estimates for securities acquired prior to the second quarter. This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(142) million, or $(0.26) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(39) million, or $(0.07) per common share.

ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD

The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the net TBA position, was 2.99% for the second quarter, compared to 3.14% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 3.24% for the second quarter, compared to 3.31% for the prior quarter. Including TBA securities and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the second quarter was 3.24%, compared to 3.33% for the prior quarter.

For the second quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's Agency repurchase agreements was 2.62%, compared to 2.64% for the prior quarter. The Company's average implied TBA funding cost was 2.47% for the second quarter, compared to 2.60% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined average cost of funds for the second quarter was 2.24%, compared to 2.27% for the prior quarter.

The Company's annualized net interest spread, including TBA securities and interest rate swaps, was 0.78% for the second quarter, compared to 0.90% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's combined annualized net interest spread for the second quarter was 1.00%, versus 1.06% for the prior quarter.

NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME

The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter of $0.49 per common share, excluding $(0.11) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost, compared to $0.52 per common share for the prior quarter, excluding $(0.07) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost.

A reconciliation of the Company's net interest income to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.



LEVERAGE

As of June 30, 2019, $85.1 billion of Agency repurchase agreements, $11.1 billion of TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.3 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. The remainder, or approximately $1.2 billion, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements. Inclusive of its net TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled investment securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 9.8x as of June 30, 2019, compared to 9.4x as of March 31, 2019. The Company's average "at risk" leverage for the second quarter was 10.0x tangible net book value, compared to 9.3x for the prior quarter.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had a weighted average interest rate of 2.64%, compared to 2.82% as of March 31, 2019, and a weighted average remaining maturity of 80 days, compared to 81 days as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, $36.0 billion, or 42%, of the Company's Agency repurchase agreements were funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had remaining maturities of:

$65.7 billion of three months or less;

of three months or less; $3.9 billion from three to six months;

from three to six months; $13.2 billion from six to twelve months; and

from six to twelve months; and $2.3 billion from one to three years.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

As of June 30, 2019, interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions equaled 91% of the Company's outstanding balance of Agency repurchase agreements, net TBA position and other debt, compared to 77% as of March 31, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's interest rate swap position totaled $75.0 billion in notional amount, compared to $48.2 billion as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 1.72%, an average receive rate of 2.46% and an average maturity of 3.3 years, compared to 2.01%, 2.69% and 4.3 years, respectively, as of March 31, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had payer swaptions outstanding totaling $4.4 billion, compared to $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had short U.S. Treasury positions outstanding totaling $8.7 billion, compared to $21.2 billion as of March 31, 2019.



OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET

For the second quarter, the Company recorded a net loss of $(547) million in other gain (loss), net, or $(1.02) per common share, compared to a net gain of $120 million, or $0.22 per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the second quarter was comprised of:

$132 million of net realized gains on sales of investment securities;

of net realized gains on sales of investment securities; $759 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;

of net unrealized gains on investment securities measured at fair value through net income; $88 million of interest rate swap periodic income;

of interest rate swap periodic income; $(1,107) million of net losses on interest rate swaps;

of net losses on interest rate swaps; $(25) million of net losses on interest rate swaptions;

of net losses on interest rate swaptions; $(556) million of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions;

of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions; $22 million of TBA dollar roll income;

of TBA dollar roll income; $141 million of net mark-to-market gains on TBA mortgage positions; and

of net mark-to-market gains on TBA mortgage positions; and $(1) million of other miscellaneous losses.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

During the second quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive income of $379 million, or $0.70 per common share, consisting of net unrealized gains on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to a $400 million, or $0.75 per common share, of other comprehensive income for the prior quarter.



COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS

During the second quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.18, $0.16 and $0.16 per share to common stockholders of record as of April 30, May 31 and June 28, 2019, respectively, totaling $0.50 per share for the quarter, which were paid on May 9, June 11, and July 10, 2019, respectively. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the second quarter of 2019, the Company has declared a total of $9.1 billion in common stock dividends, or $40.36 per common share.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized it to repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31, 2020. The Company may repurchase shares in the open market or privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to a trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends to repurchase shares under the stock repurchase program only when the repurchase price is less than its then-current estimate of its tangible net book value per common share.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization; economic interest income; economic interest expense; estimated taxable income; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.

CONTACT:

Investors - (301) 968-9300

Media - (301) 968-9303

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share data)





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited) Assets:

















Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$87,582, $89,471, $78,619, $67,889 and $51,356, respectively) $ 91,140

$ 93,044

$ 82,291

$ 70,408

$ 55,524 Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest

entities, at fair value (pledged securities) 411

425

436

453

587 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged

securities of $269, $142, $141, $44 and $0, respectively) 1,117

1,129

1,012

997

936 Non-Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$0, $45, $45, $0 and $0, respectively) 603

672

548

507

60 U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$1,152, $121, $0, $45 and $0, respectively) 1,152

121

46

109

- REIT equity securities, at fair value -

-

-

-

46 Cash and cash equivalents 870

929

921

1,071

863 Restricted cash 789

517

599

456

447 Derivative assets, at fair value 116

253

273

412

458 Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged

securities of $673, $439, $489, $443 and $31, respectively) 679

439

489

524

31 Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements 8,848

20,430

21,813

16,309

13,306 Goodwill and other intangible asset, net 526

526

526

526

550 Other assets 325

322

287

259

330 Total assets $ 106,576

$ 118,807

$ 109,241

$ 92,031

$ 73,138 Liabilities:

















Repurchase agreements $ 86,266

$ 86,685

$ 75,717

$ 65,734

$ 48,839 Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value 251

266

275

291

313 Payable for investment securities purchased 878

1,125

1,204

23

1,503 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 63

53

84

62

6 Dividends payable 101

107

106

95

87 Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse

repurchase agreements, at fair value 7,754

19,275

21,431

15,549

12,898 Accounts payable and other liabilities 917

795

518

650

450 Total liabilities 96,230

108,306

99,335

82,404

64,096 Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $735, $735,

$500, $500 and $500, respectively 711

711

484

484

484 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 547.8, 536.3, 536.3, 477.8 and

434.1 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 5

5

5

5

4 Additional paid-in capital 13,988

13,795

13,793

12,785

11,964 Retained deficit (4,194)

(3,467)

(3,433)

(2,343)

(2,299) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164)

(543)

(943)

(1,304)

(1,111) Total stockholders' equity 10,346

10,501

9,906

9,627

9,042 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 106,576

$ 118,807

$ 109,241

$ 92,031

$ 73,138



















Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 16.58

$ 17.23

$ 16.56

$ 18.00

$ 18.41

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 Interest income:

















Interest income $ 693

$ 705

$ 604

$ 500

$ 414 Interest expense 570

541

418

312

237 Net interest income 123

164

186

188

177 Other gain (loss), net:

















Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net 132

60

(21)

(40)

(74) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value

through net income, net 759

1,060

683

(363)

(94) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net (1,438)

(1,000)

(1,633)

430

298 Management fee income -

-

-

46

4 Total other gain (loss), net (547)

120

(971)

73

134 Expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 11

10

11

14

10 Other operating expense 9

9

8

31

8 Total operating expense 20

19

19

45

18 Net income (loss) (444)

265

(804)

216

293 Dividend on preferred stock 13

10

9

9

9 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ (457)

$ 255

$ (813)

$ 207

$ 284



















Net income (loss) $ (444)

$ 265

$ (804)

$ 216

$ 293 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income (loss), net 379

400

361

(193)

(145) Comprehensive income (loss) (65)

665

(443)

23

148 Dividend on preferred stock 13

10

9

9

9 Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common

stockholders $ (78)

$ 655

$ (452)

$ 14

$ 139



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 537.8

536.7

504.2

462.3

404.9 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 537.8

537.2

504.2

462.7

405.2 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.85)

$ 0.48

$ (1.61)

$ 0.45

$ 0.70 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.85)

$ 0.47

$ (1.61)

$ 0.45

$ 0.70 Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.15)

$ 1.22

$ (0.90)

$ 0.03

$ 0.34 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.50

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 GAAP net interest income:

















Interest income $ 693

$ 705

$ 604

$ 500

$ 414 Interest expense 570

541

418

312

237 GAAP net interest income 123

164

186

188

177 TBA dollar roll income, net 3,4 22

19

27

68

70 Interest rate swap periodic income (cost), net 3,9 88

83

63

56

41 Other interest and dividend income 3 4

3

-

1

1 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income 237

269

276

313

289 Other operating income (expense):

















Operating expense (20)

(19)

(19)

(45)

(18) Less non-recurring write-off of intangible asset and other expenses

associated with termination of management agreement -

-

1

26

- Management fee income -

-

-

46

4 Less management agreement termination fee income -

-

-

(42)

- Total operating income (expense), net (20)

(19)

(18)

(15)

(14) Net spread and dollar roll income 217

250

258

298

275 Dividend on preferred stock 13

10

9

9

9 Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders 204

240

249

289

266 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in

CPR forecast 11 58

39

16

(6)

(12) Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization, available to common stockholders $ 262

$ 279

$ 265

$ 283

$ 254



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 537.8

536.7

504.2

462.3

404.9 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 538.4

537.2

504.7

462.7

405.2 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic $ 0.38

$ 0.45

$ 0.49

$ 0.63

$ 0.66 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted $ 0.38

$ 0.45

$ 0.49

$ 0.62

$ 0.66 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization, per common share - basic $ 0.49

$ 0.52

$ 0.53

$ 0.61

$ 0.63 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization, per common share - diluted $ 0.49

$ 0.52

$ 0.53

$ 0.61

$ 0.63

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ESTIMATED TAXABLE INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 Net income/(loss) $ (444)

$ 265

$ (804)

$ 216

$ 293 Book to tax differences:

















Premium amortization, net 67

54

15

(21)

(22) Realized gain/loss, net 886

627

928

(291)

(221) Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward) 320

(12)

(105)

(67)

109 Unrealized (gain)/loss, net (644)

(719)

140

316

(46) Other (1)

(9)

(1)

(2)

- Total book to tax differences 628

(59)

977

(65)

(180) Estimated REIT taxable income 184

206

173

151

113 Dividend on preferred stock 13

10

9

9

9 Estimated REIT taxable income, net of preferred stock dividend $ 171

$ 196

$ 164

$ 142

$ 104 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 537.8

536.7

504.2

462.3

404.9 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 538.4

537.2

504.7

462.7

405.2 Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - basic $ 0.32

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.31

$ 0.26 Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.36

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.26



















Beginning cumulative non-deductible net capital loss $ 170

$ 182

$ 644

$ 711

$ 602 Increase (decrease) in net capital loss carryforward 5 320

(12)

(462)

(67)

109 Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss $ 490

$ 170

$ 182

$ 644

$ 711 Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss per common share $ 0.89

$ 0.32

$ 0.34

$ 1.35

$ 1.64

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. NET INTEREST SPREAD COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 2 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up"

premium amortization:

















Economic interest income:

















Investment securities - GAAP interest income 12 $ 693

$ 705

$ 604

$ 500

$ 414 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change

in CPR forecast 11 58

39

16

(6)

(12) TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income 3,7 96

71

74

162

144 Economic interest income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 847

815

694

656

546 Economic interest expense:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense (570)

(541)

(418)

(312)

(237) TBA dollar roll income - implied interest expense 3,6 (74)

(52)

(47)

(94)

(74) Interest rate swap periodic income (cost) 3,9 88

83

63

56

41 Economic interest expense (556)

(510)

(402)

(350)

(270) Other interest and dividend income 3 4

3

-

1

1 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization $ 295

$ 308

$ 292

$ 307

$ 277



















Net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" amortization:

















Average asset yield:

















Investment securities - average asset yield 2.99%

3.14%

3.13%

3.11%

2.99% Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change

in CPR forecast 0.25%

0.17%

0.08%

(0.04)%

(0.08)% Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization 3.24%

3.31%

3.21%

3.07%

2.91% TBA securities - average implied asset yield 7 3.21%

3.55%

3.66%

3.54%

3.41% Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 8 3.24%

3.33%

3.26%

3.18%

3.02% Average total cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost 2.62%

2.64%

2.42%

2.20%

1.99% TBA securities - average implied funding cost 6 2.47%

2.60%

2.32%

2.05%

1.75% Average cost of funds, before interest rate swap periodic (income) cost 8 2.60%

2.64%

2.41%

2.18%

1.92% Interest rate swap periodic (income) cost of funds 10 (0.36)%

(0.37)%

(0.32)%

(0.30)%

(0.25)% Average total cost of funds 2.24%

2.27%

2.09%

1.88%

1.67% Average net interest spread, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 1.00%

1.06%

1.17%

1.30%

1.35%

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. KEY STATISTICS* (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended Key Balance Sheet Statistics: June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 Investment securities: 12

















Fixed-rate Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 90,627

$ 92,502

$ 81,753

$ 69,844

$ 55,119 Other Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 924

$ 967

$ 974

$ 1,017

$ 992 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 1,117

$ 1,129

$ 1,012

$ 997

$ 936 Non-Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 603

$ 672

$ 548

$ 507

$ 60 Total investment securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 93,271

$ 95,270

$ 84,287

$ 72,365

$ 57,107 Total investment securities, at cost - as of period end $ 91,953

$ 95,090

$ 85,569

$ 74,691

$ 58,875 Total investment securities, at par - as of period end $ 88,931

$ 92,091

$ 82,693

$ 71,844

$ 56,320 Average investment securities, at cost $ 92,610

$ 89,952

$ 77,182

$ 64,346

$ 55,329 Average investment securities, at par $ 89,586

$ 87,021

$ 74,395

$ 61,696

$ 52,856 TBA securities:

















Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at fair value $ 11,170

$ 6,955

$ 7,322

$ 9,393

$ 20,003 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at cost $ 11,086

$ 6,885

$ 7,252

$ 9,436

$ 19,898 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, carrying value $ 84

$ 70

$ 70

$ (43)

$ 105 Average net TBA portfolio, at cost $ 11,864

$ 8,002

$ 8,066

$ 18,270

$ 16,912 Average repurchase agreements and other debt 13 $ 86,147

$ 82,070

$ 68,499

$ 56,265

$ 47,823 Average stockholders' equity 14 $ 10,371

$ 10,186

$ 9,634

$ 9,345

$ 8,652 Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 16.58

$ 17.23

$ 16.56

$ 18.00

$ 18.41 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - average 15 10.0:1

9.3:1

8.4:1

8.5:1

8.0:1 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - as of period end 16 9.8:1

9.4:1

9.0:1

8.2:1

8.3:1



















Key Performance Statistics:

















Investment securities: 12

















Average coupon 3.88%

3.87%

3.83%

3.78%

3.71% Average asset yield 2.99%

3.14%

3.13%

3.11%

2.99% Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 3.24%

3.31%

3.21%

3.07%

2.91% Average coupon - as of period end 3.88%

3.88%

3.86%

3.82%

3.74% Average asset yield - as of period end 3.21%

3.29%

3.31%

3.22%

3.03% Average actual CPR for securities held during the period 10.0%

6.3%

7.4%

9.7%

9.7% Average forecasted CPR - as of period end 12.4%

10.5%

7.9%

6.8%

7.1% Total premium amortization, net $ (183)

$ (142)

$ (107)

$ (81)

$ (74) TBA securities:

















Average coupon - as of period end 3.01%

3.64%

4.03%

3.90%

3.75% Average implied asset yield 7 3.21%

3.55%

3.66%

3.54%

3.41% Combined investment and TBA securities - average asset yield,

excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 8 3.24%

3.33%

3.26%

3.18%

3.02% Cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements - average funding cost 2.62%

2.64%

2.42%

2.20%

1.99% TBA securities - average implied funding cost 6 2.47%

2.60%

2.32%

2.05%

1.75% Interest rate swaps - average periodic (income) cost of funds 10 (0.36)%

(0.37)%

(0.32)%

(0.30)%

(0.25)% Average total cost of funds, inclusive of TBAs and interest rate swap

periodic (income) cost 8 2.24%

2.27%

2.09%

1.88%

1.67% Repurchase agreements - average funding cost as of period end 2.64%

2.82%

2.79%

2.30%

2.18% Interest rate swaps - average net pay/(receive) rate as of period end 17 (0.74)%

(0.68)%

(0.52)%

(0.32)%

(0.41)% Net interest spread:

















Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread 0.78%

0.90%

1.09%

1.33%

1.42% Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest spread,

excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 1.00%

1.06%

1.17%

1.30%

1.35% Expenses % of average stockholders' equity - annualized 18 0.77%

0.75%

0.75%

0.81%

0.83% Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity - unannualized 19 (0.9)%

7.3%

(5.0)%

0.7%

1.7%

*Except as noted below, average numbers for each period are weighted based on days on the Company's books and records. All percentages are annualized, unless otherwise noted.

Numbers in financial tables may not total due to rounding.