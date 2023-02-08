AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for February 2023

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for February 2023. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of February 28, 2023.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.  For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

