AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for October 2020

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for October 2020. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of October 30, 2020.

AGNC's September 30, 2020 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company's third quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for October 26, 2020.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

