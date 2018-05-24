BETHESDA, Md., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, is scheduled to present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 1:00 pm ET. The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the AGNC website in the Investor Relations section at http://ir.agnc.com. A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event.



For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.



ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.



CONTACT:

Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-to-present-at-keefe-bruyette--woods-mortgage-finance--asset-management-conference-300654682.html