Agora Data to Showcase Predictive Loan Technology at NIADA's 2020 Conference

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc., a finance solution provider of predictive loan technology, will exhibit its latest products in the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association 2020 Virtual Conference & Expo. The conference is an annual event for auto dealers throughout the U.S., featuring breakout education sessions and webinars with expert speakers discussing a variety of industry-related topics, as well as multi-day live virtual expo to visit sponsor booths.

"For almost 75 years, NIADA has been one of the most valuable resources for independent auto dealers across the nation. We are always pleased to be a part of this annual event and will be participating in this year's virtual format," said Steve Burke, CEO of Agora Data. "Like many other businesses this year, auto dealers have had to adjust their business strategies. As a trusted resource and provider of auto finance solutions, we fully appreciate that performance, particularly during uncertain times, is essential. I am inspired to see the industry come together to develop solutions, share information, and foster new ideas to positively impact the future of Buy Here Pay Here dealers."

For BHPH dealers wanting to grow their businesses, Agora welcomes the opportunity to share ways to increase profits, convert loans to cash, and provide access to low-interest funding through the capital markets. The team will be available during the virtual expo times on Sept. 22, Sept. 29, and Oct. 6. In addition to scheduling a meeting through the NIADA event website, Agora is also available at 877-592-4672 or [email protected].

About NIADA: The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) is among the nation's largest trade associations, representing the used motor vehicle industry comprised of more than 38,000 licensed used car dealers. Since 1946, NIADA has represented the voice and interests of used car dealers at the federal level in Washington, D.C. For more than 70 years, NIADA has engineered programs and leveraged technology to fulfill its mission to advance, educate, and promote the independent used car dealer. NIADA members subscribe to a strict Code of Ethics of duty, honor, and integrity, and believe in the advancement of small businesses in support of the free-market system. More information is available at www.niada.com or www.bhphinfo.com.

About Agora Data, Inc: Agora is re-inventing auto finance for BHPH dealers and finance companies. Founded in 2017 by a best-in-class team of professionals with experience from top financial and technology organizations, the company has successfully combined billions in historical loan performance data with experiences from top executives in auto finance to develop its AI-Infused predictive loan technology and modeling. Agora's development of an easy-to-use platform with actionable dashboards provides direct access to the untapped BHPH auto market connecting dealers, sub-prime buyers, and capital market lenders with results-driven opportunities for growth and access to capital. www.agoradata.com. For more information, please contact Agora at (877) 592-4672 or [email protected].

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Agora Data, Inc.