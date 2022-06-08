AgriCapture Certifying 80 million Pounds of Carbon-Neutral Rice in 2022

Carbon-Neutral Rice financially incentivizes farmers and allows companies to eliminate their Scope 3 emissions. Tweet this

AgriCapture takes a full cradle-to-gate life cycle analysis approach to quantify net GHG emissions. The GHG emissions associated with farming inputs, on-farm activity, post-harvest production, and transportation are all quantified by AgriCapture. "Farmers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impacts of certain rice growing practices, and AgriCapture is providing financial incentives to do things differently," said Texas rice farmer, Galen Franz.

AgriCapture's Carbon-Neutral Rice leverages the AgriCapture Climate-Friendly Rice Standard which provides guidance on rice cultivation techniques. For example, the standard requires mulching stubble into the ground instead of burning rice fields after harvest, which is a common annual practice in the United States. By mulching rice stubble into the ground months before the next cultivation period as an alternative to stubble burning, rice farmers can abate as much as 3.6 metric tons of CO 2 e per acre.

Missouri farmer, Jarrett Lawfield says, "It is a lot easier to do the right thing by the environment if we are financially incentivized. The yields will be the same or more. It just takes more capital and effort. I am willing to do it."

About AgriCapture

AgriCapture provides technology and data-driven agricultural solutions to climate change. The 92,000-acre Soil Enrichment Project, registered with the Climate Action Reserve, is quantifying, and verifying regenerative farming practices aimed at sequestering carbon and reducing GHG emissions to generate carbon credits.

AgriCapture Carbon-Neutral Rice creates a financial incentive for farmers to eliminate on-farm emissions from rice cultivation while allowing companies to fully eliminate their Scope 3 emissions and offer consumers a true carbon-neutral product. AgriCapture secures Climate-Friendly crop premiums for farmers to further expand regenerative agriculture as a solution to climate change. AgriCapture is based in Nashville, Tenn. More information is available online at www.agricapture.com.

