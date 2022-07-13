Agricultural Harvester Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 17.83 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 - Technavio

Agricultural Harvester Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

T he key factor driving the agricultural harvester market growth is the farm labor shortage in the agriculture sector. The US, the UK, and India are among the countries facing a severe farm labor shortage, due to which the farmers in these countries are moving toward the mechanization of agriculture.

The US, the UK, and are among the countries facing a severe farm labor shortage, due to which the farmers in these countries are moving toward the mechanization of agriculture. California is one of the largest food producers in the US; the state accounted for more than 13% of the country's total agricultural value in 2019. However, California is facing a severe labor shortage, according to the California Farm Bureau Federation (CFBF) in the US.

is one of the largest food producers in the US; the state accounted for more than 13% of the country's total agricultural value in 2019. However, is facing a severe labor shortage, according to the California Farm Bureau Federation (CFBF) in the US. India is the other major country facing a farm labor shortage. Moreover, farm labor wages in the country increased by around 108% in 2018 from 2011. Hence, farmers in India are leaning toward the adoption of farm equipment such as agricultural harvesters.

is the other major country facing a farm labor shortage. Moreover, farm labor wages in the country increased by around 108% in 2018 from 2011. Hence, farmers in are leaning toward the adoption of farm equipment such as agricultural harvesters. The adoption of agricultural harvesters in India will be high during the forecast period. Overall, the shortage of labor and an increase in labor wages will be major factors driving the adoption of agricultural harvesters in the global market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

High initial and operating costs of agriculture harvesters are one of the key challenges hindering the agricultural harvester market growth.

The proper operation of agriculture harvesters is largely dependent on the product knowledge of the operator. For instance, the improper use of sugarcane harvesters can damage their rotating shafts, gears, chains, and belts, which increases the operating expenses for farmers. Sugarcane harvesters are equipped with sharp knives, which operate at high speeds. Some models are also equipped with built-in knife sharpeners, which require shields for removal. Hence, they must be handled safely.

Similarly, agricultural harvesters require regular inspection to ensure proper functioning during harvest. Appropriate care includes the inspection of the machine before harvest and special attention to trouble spots with excessive wear during use. Any deviation from the regular maintenance schedule will lead to malfunction.

Therefore, the high initial cost and operating expenses associated with agricultural harvesters are expected to be major challenges in the global agricultural harvester market during the forecast period.

Agricultural Harvester Market - Segmentation Assessment

The agricultural harvester market report is segmented by Product (combine harvesters and forage harvesters) and Geographic ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). Revenue Generating Segment: The agricultural harvester market share growth by the combined harvesters will be significant for revenue generation. Combine harvester manufacturers are offering several new products with high-power engines, which enables fuel efficiency and better return on investment. TUCANO 450-320 combine harvester, offered by CLAAS, has a grain tank capacity of up to 10,000 liters. Thus, such product innovations will further spur the demand for combined harvesters in the global agricultural harvester market during the forecast period.

Agricultural Harvester Market - Vendor Assessment

The agricultural harvester market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

AGCO Corp.



Bernard KRONE Holding SE & Co. KG



CLAAS KGaA mbH



CNH Industrial NV



Deere & Co.



Kubota Corp.



Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.



PREET Group



Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.



Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Agricultural Harvester Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.75 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGCO Corp., Bernard KRONE Holding SE & Co. KG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Kubota Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., PREET Group, Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

