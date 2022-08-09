Agricultural Microbial Global Market to Surpass $8.8 Billion in 2026

DUBLIN , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural microbial market is expected to grow from $4.25 billion in 2021 to $5.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The agricultural microbial market is expected to reach $8.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15%.



The agricultural microbial market consists of sales of agricultural microbials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include microbes such as fungi, bacteria, and viruses which are used in agricultural farming. Agricultural microbes are the soil microorganisms that are essential for decomposing organic matter and recycling old plant material. They offer numerous advantages, including drought tolerance, heat tolerance, insect resistance, and plant disease resistance.



The main types of agricultural microbial are bacteria, fungi, virus, and others. The microbial are formulated through dry and liquid formulation and are used for crop protection and soil amendment. Bacteria is a type of soil microorganism that helps in the transformation of the soil. These are also used as a biofertilizer for crop production so as to produce the yield organically. The various mode of applications includes soil treatment, foliar spray, and seed treatment that are applied in different crops such as cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, turf, and ornamentals.



North America was the largest region in the agriculture microbial market in 2021. The regions covered in the agricultural microbial report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising awareness about organic farming is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural microbial market going forward. Organic farming is a type of farming that does not use chemical pesticides, fertilizers, or other additives in farming. Organic farming makes use of a varied community of microorganisms to protect plants from illness and maintain soil health and productivity.

For instance, according to the United States food and agriculture organization, in 2021, organic agriculture is adopted and practiced in 187 countries and almost 72.3 million hectares of agricultural land are maintained organically by almost 3.1 million farmers. In addition, the sales of organic food reached revenues of more than $115.49 billion (106 billion euros) in 2019 globally. Therefore, raising awareness about organic farming drives the agricultural microbials market.



Increasing investments have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural microbial market. Major companies operating in the agricultural microbial sector are focused on investments to develop new technologies and products.

For instance, in February 2021, ADM, US-based nutrition, agricultural origination, and processing company announced a significant equity investment in Acies Bio, a biotechnology firm established in Slovenia that specializes in research and development as well as manufacturing services for developing and expanding synthetic biology and precision fermentation technologies for use in food, agriculture, and industry. This investment will enable ADM to move forward with precision microbial fermentation activities more quickly by leveraging Acies Bio's considerable microbial expertise and contract manufacturing services.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Bacteria; Fungi; Virus; Other Types

2) By Formulation: Dry Formulation; Liquid Formulation

3) By Function: Crop Protection; Soil Amendment

4) By Mode Of Application: Soil Treatment; Foliar Spray; Seed Treatment

5) By Application: Cereals And Grains; Oilseeds And Pulses; Fruits And Vegetables; Turf And Ornamentals



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Agricultural Microbial Market Characteristics



3. Agricultural Microbial Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Agricultural Microbial



5. Agricultural Microbial Market Size And Growth



6. Agricultural Microbial Market Segmentation

7. Agricultural Microbial Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbial Market



9. China Agricultural Microbial Market



10. India Agricultural Microbial Market



11. Japan Agricultural Microbial Market



12. Australia Agricultural Microbial Market



13. Indonesia Agricultural Microbial Market



14. South Korea Agricultural Microbial Market



15. Western Europe Agricultural Microbial Market



16. UK Agricultural Microbial Market



17. Germany Agricultural Microbial Market



18. France Agricultural Microbial Market



19. Eastern Europe Agricultural Microbial Market



20. Russia Agricultural Microbial Market



21. North America Agricultural Microbial Market



22. USA Agricultural Microbial Market



23. South America Agricultural Microbial Market



24. Brazil Agricultural Microbial Market



25. Middle East Agricultural Microbial Market



26. Africa Agricultural Microbial Market



27. Agricultural Microbial Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Agricultural Microbial Market



29. Agricultural Microbial Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Koppert BV

Novozymes A/S

Taxon (Dupont)

Bayer CropScience

Arysta Lifescience Limited

AgBiome LLC

Certis Usa LLC

Chr. Hansen A/S

BioAg Alliance

Marrone Bio Innovations

Monsanto Company

Corteva

IsAgro

