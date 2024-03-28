Agricultural Sprayers Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment and Fuels Demand for Crop Sprayers

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Sprayers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for Agricultural Sprayers estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Handheld Agricultural Sprayers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.2% CAGR and reach US$269.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Self-Propelled Agricultural Sprayers segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Agricultural Sprayers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$383.1 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Necessitates Use of Mechanized Equipment, Fuels Demand for Crop Sprayers

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for Agriculture Sprayers

Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for Mechanized Agricultural Sprayers

Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major Opportunities for Agricultural Sprayers Vendors

Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Rising Importance of Pesticide Spraying to Improve Farm Efficiency Fuels Demand for Sprayers

Technology Advancements in Spraying Instrumental in Reducing Use of Pesticides

Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to Drive Demand for Sprayers

Growing Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes Agricultural Sector

Relaxation of Norms for Drone Usage to Drive Opportunities

Drones Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Traditional Backpack Sprayers

Growing Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants

Drones Critical for Improving Crop Yields

Drones Finding Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects

Advanced Spreader to Control Invasive Plants and Mosquitoes

Researchers Focus on Developing Drones for New Pest Control Solutions

Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas

Multi-Rotor Drones Find Use in Spraying Applications

Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for Agricultural Spraying Purposes

Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone Use in Spraying Applications

AI-enabled Systems for Smarter Agricultural Sprayers

Intelligent Spraying Systems Make Significant Strides

Bosch Unveils Intelligent Spraying Technology for Precise Use of Herbicides on Weeds

John Deere Unveils See and Spray for Precise Weed Targeting using AI

Solar Powered Agricultural Sprayer Gain Interest Led by Power and Cost Economics

Herbicides Application: An Overview of Spraying Equipment Used for Application

Boom Sprayers Market: An Overview

Self-Propelled Sprayers: An Emerging Market

Comprehensive Maintenance: An Important Aspect to Improve Sprayer Efficiency

High-end Crop Spraying Technology Increases Accuracy and Enhances Farm Efficiency

Automation Sets New Industry Standards

Innovations & Advancements

Select Product Launches and Innovations

Ongoing Technological Advancements Propel Demand for Smart Sprayers

Emerging Trends in Agricultural Spraying Technology

Advancements in Precision Technology of Sprayers Presents New Growth Opportunities

Latest Farm Technologies Revolutionize the Farming Space

Robotics Technology for Farm Spraying

Advancements in Sprayer Technologies for Vegetable Farming

Researchers Develop Intelligent Sprayers for the Nursery Industry

Researchers Develop Ultrasonic Sensor-Based Automatic Spraying System to Reduce Pesticide Use in Orchards

IIT-M Develops Agricopter for Pesticide Spraying

New Solutions to Overcome Spraying Issues for Peace of Mind

The report covers 53 key competitors in the industry.

A selection of featured companies include:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Agriculture Industry in Post-COVID-19 Era: Change is Afoot with Influx of AI & Drones

Competitive Scenario

Agricultural Sprayers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Growing Need to Improve Farm Efficiency and Productivity Fuels Growth in the Agricultural Sprayers Market

Market Set for Vertiginous Growth with Dynamic Factors; Drivers, Restraints & Challenges

Growing Impetus on Precision Farming Fuel Demand for Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Agricultural Sprayers

Developing Regions Promise High Growth for Agricultural Sprayers Market

Factors Nurturing Growth of Agricultural Sprayers Market in Key Regions

An Introduction to Agricultural Sprayers

Tracing the Evolution of Sprayers

Major Components of Sprayers

Types of Agricultural Sprayers

Boom Sprayers Vs Boomless Sprayers

Tractor-Mounted & Battery-Operated Sprayers: Deep-Rooted Segments of Agricultural Sprayers Market

Smart Spraying Technology: Reducing Environmental Risks of Herbicides

Major Technologies Used in Smart Spraying Systems

Advantages of Using Smart Spraying Systems in Agriculture

Drones Emerge as Lynchpin of the Future of Pesticide Spraying

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

